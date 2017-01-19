Devon Energy Loves The Delaware Basin

It still isn't entirely clear what the size of its Delaware Basin position really is, but it is apparent that Devon Energy has a lot of room to run.

By adding Wolfcamp wells to its drilling portfolio the firm was able to extend the size and scope of its top tier growth potential.

Devon Energy Corporation is aggressively ramping up development of one of its best unconventional plays, the Delaware Basin.

In the running for the most economical unconventional oil & gas play in the world, the Delaware Basin is home to several very productive formations such as the Wolfcamp shales, the Leonard (or the Avalon) shale, and the Bone Spring sandstone horizons. With a sizeable position in the prolific Delaware that is home to over 5,700 risked locations (with room to push that higher), Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) plans to leverage this asset to ride the recovery upwards, especially starting this year.

Growth runway in one of the best plays around

As oil & gas prices are now on the upswing Devon Energy Corporation is redeploying rigs to the play after letting its production slide over the past few quarters. When Devon Energy exited 2015, it had five rigs operating in the area as its production base averaged 66,000 BOE/d (64% oil) in Q4. By the third quarter of 2016, Devon was running only one rig in the Delaware which saw its output streams slip to 59,000 BOE/d (53% crude).

That picture is set to completely change as Devon guided it would add two more rigs to its Delaware operations by the end of 2016, bringing its total up to three. Along with a dedicated completion crew to frack the wells those three rigs will be drilling. Under the assumption West Texas Intermediate, America's crude pricing benchmark, continues to slowly but steadily above $50/barrel Devon's Delaware rig count could grow to seven to ten when the firm exits 2017. That will most likely entail adding completion crews as well.

It has been a while since Devon Energy has updated its expected well returns, which come with some caveats (but at least G&A costs, taxes, and presumably ongoing production costs are factored in) and should only be used as a rough benchmark, but the Delaware Basin was firmly at the top. When management provides guidance on that front in the future expect to hear to good things as production costs continued to move lower on a BOE basis, well productivity and EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) rates moved up, and completed well costs for a standardized well continued to move lower.

Another source of upside is that domestic natural gas prices have moved back above $3/Mcf, and when Devon put out its well return guidance management was using $2.50/Mcf as a benchmark.

Source: Devon Energy Corporation Q1 2016 Operations Report

Devon Energy notes that it has 670,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin by formation, but it appears a significant amount of that could be overlapping. That means on a surface acre basis that number could be lower than stated.

At the end of 2014, it had 1.2 million net acres in the Permian Basin. Since then Devon Energy has divested most if not all of its Midland Basin (another main basin in the Permian) position and the leases to other parts of its Permian acreage could have not been renewed, shrinking its total net Permian acreage position.

However, there is no clear piece of information out there about how many surface acres Devon Energy has in the Delaware Basin (its 2015 annual report doesn't bring it up either). Just something to keep in kind, however, that shouldn't cloud over the immense size of Devon Energy's growth runway.

Wolfcamp tapped in

One way Devon Energy extended its portfolio in the Delaware was by increasing the size of its prospective Wolfcamp acreage. At the end of 2015, the firm saw 140,000 net risked surface acres capable of targeting the various intervals of the Wolfcamp shale which housed an unknown amount of risked gross well locations and 5,800 unrisked gross well locations.

Specifically for the unconventional oil & gas industry, unrisked gross well locations should be looked at as a lofty goal upstream operators are striving towards while risked gross well locations are generally assumed to be the size of the drilling inventory at that moment in time.

Downspacing efforts, the act of shrinking the space between well laterals, is one way to achieve those goals but there are limits to how far downspacing endeavors can go before those wells are spaced too close together and begin interfering (or communicating) with each other's production.

Appraisal efforts testing out new horizons to see if they are worth developing are generally the better way to go for more mature unconventional plays. As the Permian remains relatively new in comparison to the Eagle Ford (where downspacing has effectively reached its limit), both measures can be utilized to maximize drilling inventories for now.

Due to its successful appraisal program the company was able to increase the size of its Delaware Wolfcamp potential to 225,000 net risked surface acres, locking in 500 risked gross well locations in the process as its unrisked gross inventory grew to over 9,000 gross locations. What this means is that Devon Energy was able to located "500 high-quality, risked located in the Wolfcamp A" play. These are wells that sport very strong well economics when compared to both Devon's portfolio and the unconventional upstream industry as a whole.

Devon Energy has identified two high return Wolfcamp regions it plans to develop going forward. The first has been dubbed the Rattlesnake Area, located on the border of New Mexico and Texas in Lea (New Mexico) and Loving (Texas) counties.

The second is the Mi Vada Area between Reeves and Ward counties in Texas. Both are regions well known to the oil & gas industry that have consistently delivered very productive wells with strong incremental returns.

Source: Devon Energy Corporation Q3 2016 Operations Report

On the back of solid well production results out of the Wolfcamp A interval in both regions, at least some of the additional rigs Devon Energy plans to deploy will target the play. This is a good move and the firm can leverage both existing midstream infrastructure in the area and its EnLink family (Devon owns a considerable stake in both entities), EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK), to support its Delaware growth trajectory.

Final thoughts

Devon Energy Corporation is a play on a series of Tier 1 unconventional plays all across America, as well as three oil sands complexes up in Alberta that are completed and generating significant amounts of operating cash flow in the current pricing environment.

Combined with its improved financial position after a series of asset sales, debt reduction efforts, capex realignment, and cost reduction initiatives, Devon Energy Corporation is an energy play worth considering if you believe 2017 is the year oil & gas markets (specifically crude) will truly begin to rebound on the back of global oil demand growth and OPEC/non-OPEC supply reductions.

Ramping up the development of its Delaware Basin position will see the firm's growth trajectory return as WTI potentially climbs back up to $60/barrel by the end of 2017 or early 2018. Depending on how the supply cut agreements pan out. Either way, Devon Energy Corporation is definitely a firm worth checking out.

Interested investors looking to read more about the firm should check out Devon Energy Corporation's plan to return to the Powder River Basin, which houses an immense amount of oil & gas resources that are worth appraising in a $50+ WTI environment.

