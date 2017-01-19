Paragon Offshore - A 'Reality Check' Is Now Served

A new equity will be created and will be distributed between the secured lenders and the bondholders. Common shareholders will not be part of the deal.

Yesterday, January 18, 2016, Paragon Offshore released a Form 8-K filing in which the company is indicating a new bankruptcy plan in process.

This article is an update to my preceding article about Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ), published on October 31, 2016.

Investment Thesis:

Let's be entirely clear here, Paragon Offshore has been the victim of this oil crash that started late in 2014.

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) spun off Paragon Offshore on August 2014, and got rid legally of the weakest division of its fleet. Retrospectively, the company had really no chance to make it due to the time length and the seriousness of this bear cycle, which is still going on, as we speak.

Paragon Offshore bankruptcy should not be a surprise for the shareholders who inherited the stock and still refused to take the profit while they can. It was "written in huge gold letters on the wall", but greed and an excessive blind hope prevented them to see the dark path into oblivion meandering ahead.

I, for one, pushed PGN shareholders to take all the profit off the table, as soon as the company was trading, and the ones who sold, have pocketed a significant cash amount, thanks to Noble who was nice to distribute the shares to its shareholders.

All this experience is another significant warning for investors in this oil sector particularly, to be always sufficiently emotionally detached from the company to be capable to keep a logical vision, that leads to a balanced strategy and self control.

This is the name of the game that differentiates fundamentally the successes from the failures.

A little history:

On Friday, October 28, 2016, Paragon Offshore announced the following:

the United States Bankruptcy Court (the "Bankruptcy Court") for the District of Delaware has given an oral ruling denying confirmation of the company's previously filed Modified Second Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan"). A written ruling is expected to follow shortly. Paragon filed for protection under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code on February 14, 2016. Image: Judge Christopher Sontchi. Courtesy Harvard Law School. In issuing his oral ruling, Judge Christopher Sontchi commented that the Plan is not feasible as it removes too much cash from the company during the current downturn. However, he noted that his ruling did not preclude the company from a restructuring, only that the company could not do so under the current Plan. Paragon is evaluating its course of action but cannot comment on details of the next steps the company will take. The company continues to believe, but cannot provide any assurances, that a positive resolution of the company's restructuring process can be achieved.

Judge Christopher Sontchi was totally right to deny the plan, in my opinion. It was a "partial" plan with too many weaknesses that could not work for the long term.

Yesterday, January 18, 2016, Paragon Offshore released a form 8-K filing in which it said the following (excerpt only):

[...] It reached agreement in principle with a steering committee of Revolver Lenders and an ad hoc committee of Term Lenders to support a new chapter 11 plan of reorganization for the Debtors (the " New Plan "). Pursuant to the New Plan contemplated by the term sheet filed as Exhibit 99.2 hereto (the " Term Sheet"), approximately $2.4 billion of previously existing debt will be eliminated in exchange for a combination of cash, debt and new equity set forth in the Term Sheet. Secured Lenders are projected to receive their pro rata share of approximately $421 million in cash, subject to adjustment on account of claims reserves to be established and working capital and other adjustments at the time of emergence from bankruptcy, and an estimated 58% of the new equity. Secured Lenders shall also be allocated new senior first lien debt in the original aggregate principal amount of $85 million maturing in 2022. Bondholders are projected to receive approximately $50 million in cash, subject to adjustment on account of claims reserves to be established, and an estimated 42% of the new equity. Existing shareholders are not expected to receive a recovery under the New Plan. The Company intends to file a New Plan and disclosure statement for the New Plan in the next few weeks. The New Plan will be subject to usual and customary conditions to plan confirmation, including obtaining the requisite vote of creditors and approval of the Bankruptcy Court. The Company has been and remains in discussions with the Bondholders, who have currently not agreed to the Term Sheet. [...]

It cannot be clearer than that "Existing shareholders are not expected to receive a recovery under the New Plan." Which was much worse than my projection.

A new equity will be created and will be distributed between the secured lenders and the bondholders. Shareholders will not be part of the deal; they have lost every penny in this agreement which is about to be presented to the Court.

The filing has been probably triggered by the recent letter sent to the Board of Directors by a group of shareholders representing unofficially 25% of the shares outstanding, in which, the author of the letter indicates that the group intends to form "an official Equity Committee in the restructuring" to defend the shareholders' interest.

To that end, we respectfully request that you post a response to this letter on the Paragon Offshore website, in the Investor Relations section, five (5) business days from today, or no later than the close of business on Monday, January 23, 2017.

They've got their response even sooner...

What does it mean for PGNPQ?

In theory, if the deal is agreed as presented here, then the actual PGNPQ stock value is virtually zero and should be trading soon below a penny.

This is essentially the same scenario that happened to Vantage drilling (OTCPK:VTGDF) and probably even worse because the old Vantage drilling shareholders still own 13.1% of the Vantage Drilling Inc (private), versus PGNPQ shareholders that will apparently own nothing.

Nevertheless, doubts remain about what is and is not incorporated in the bankruptcy plan about Prospector offshore. The dying process will take many months, but the outcome is now a certainty.

Conclusion:

A lot of time and millions dollars of unnecessary lawyer's fee have been wasted on an impractical and really incomplete bankruptcy plan, because the company wanted to safeguard unrealistically a large part of the assets to its shareholders. This noble, but foolish attitude, used the last pennies that the shareholders could have received after a normal bankruptcy process, which is what we will experience at the end.

I am sure, we will read many actual shareholders claiming that the game is not lost and hope for a better deal is just a step away. But come on, let's be realistic here and let's admit that the chance of a slight positive outlook has totally crashed today.

I am expecting a significant PGNPQ stock slide today unless some sort of miracle?

On the side note, We learn also after scrolling the different court documents that the Paragon Offshore was asking the Court

[...] authorization to the sale of the Paragon MSS2, including related assets (collectively, the "MSS2"or the "Rig"), free and clear of all liens, claims, encumbrances, and other interests (the "Sale"); authorizing the Debtors to enter into, and approving, that certain Agreement for Sale and Recycling with MER Group Puerto Rico LLC (the "Buyer"), a scrapping facility [...]"

Also, the Jack-up Prospector 1 is now designated as "drilling" again in the Netherlands for Total (Very close to the city of The Hague) and I haven't been able to find any information about this new contract.

