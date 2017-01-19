The Time To Hedge Is Now! Sell L Brands January Positions

If you are new to this series, you will likely find it useful to refer back to the original articles, all of which are listed with links in this instablog. It may be more difficult to follow the logic without reading Parts I, II, IV and X.

In Part I of this series, I provided an overview of a strategy to protect an equity portfolio from heavy losses in a market crash.

In Part II, I provided more explanation of how the strategy works and gave the first two candidate companies to choose from as part of a diversified basket using put option contracts. I also provided an example of how it can help grow both capital and income over the long term.

Part III provided a basic tutorial on options.

Part IV explained my process for selecting options.

Part V explained why I do not use ETFs for hedging.

Parts VI through IX primarily provide additional candidates for use in the strategy.

Part X explains my rules that guide my exit strategy. Many of the series articles include varying views that I consider to be worthy of contemplation regarding possible triggers that could lead to another sizable market correction.

I have stressed in previous articles that I generally do not predict recessions or bear markets. Recessions and market corrections are just part of the investing experience. They occur when we least expect them. This is why I hedge. But I do not hedge all the time. That would be counterproductive. I began in 2014 by using about 1 ½ percent of the value of my portfolio to hedge against a potential portfolio loss of 30 percent or more. Then, as I was able to capture some sizable gains from a few positions, my cost for that first year was reduced to less than one percent of my portfolio. It amounts to an inexpensive form of insurance and provides me with peace of mind. Over the last year, my gains were much more significant and I was able to offset all of my hedging cost for 2015, the remaining costs from 2014 and had plenty left over to extend my hedge well into 2016. So, I was basically working with house money, so to speak, and my portfolio remained fully hedged against loss.

Now, as I prepare for 2017, I am dipping into my portfolio again to cover the cost of my new hedge positions. For a full accounting of the results from last year and a summary of 2014 and 2015 please refer to this article. I will plan to include a summary of 2016 results sometime in late January or early February 2017, once the positions January expire.

If the market moves to new highs and I miss the next ten percent move higher, I will not be distressed. As long as I miss the majority of the next big leg down, be it 30 percent or 50 percent or more, I rest well knowing that I will kept my portfolio intact. I prefer to buy stocks at prices that I consider to be bargains relative to the value of the company. There is very little that meets my criteria in that regard in the markets today. Thus, I remain cautious and fully hedged.

Action to Take Now!

I am selling my January put contracts that expire on Friday, January 20, 2017, today on L Brands (NYSE:LB) to take a small gain. I wrote about the purchase of these option in August 2016. The premium listed in that article was $2.10 as it was trading with a bid of $2.05 and asking $2.15. Those contracts are now trading at a last price of $3.00 ($2.70 bid; $3.60 ask). I believe I should be able to get the $3.00 premium in my sale which will provide me with a gain of $0.90 per contract or 42.9 percent (excluding commissions).

I still have some contracts on LB that expire in February, which are also in the money at this time. I expect more damage to the underlying LB stock price so I intend to hold onto that for now. I will be watching these contracts closely and may sell them if the stock begins to rebound. Currently the strike is at $65 and the premiums are bid at $5.10 and asking $5.60. My original premium paid was $2.05.

I plan a full accounting of how the strategy has done thus far by early February, so stay tuned.

Discussion of Risk

I want to discuss risk for a moment now. Obviously, if the market were to rally higher beyond January 2017 all of my option contracts that I have open could expire worthless. I have never found insurance offered for free. We could lose all of our initial premiums paid plus commissions, except for those gains we have already collected. But it is one of the potential outcomes and readers should be aware of it. The longer it is before the next recession, the more expensive the insurance may become. But I will not be worrying about the next crash. Peace of mind has a cost. I just like to keep it as low as possible.

Because of the uncertainty in terms of whether the market will turn into a full blown bear or regain the high ground and the risk versus reward potential of hedging versus not hedging, it is my preference to risk a small percentage of my principal (perhaps as much as two percent per year) to insure against losing a much larger portion of my capital (30 to 50 percent). But this is a decision that each investor needs to make for themselves. I do not commit more than three percent of my portfolio value to an initial hedge strategy position and have never committed more than ten percent to such a strategy in total before a major market downturn has occurred. When the bull continues for longer than is supported by the fundamentals (which is where we are today in my opinion), the bear that follows is usually deeper than it otherwise would have been. In other words, at this point I would expect the next bear market to be more like the last two, since the market has, in my opinion, defied gravity until now. Anything is possible but if I am right, protecting a portfolio becomes ever more important.

When the next crash does happen I will be relying on a tool I found to be very useful in identifying the best bargains available at any given time. It is called Friedrich. I use it to highlight valuations in some of my other articles as I find it comes very close, in most cases, to my own valuation model results and takes me a lot less time. It is also going global, so I am excited about being able to scour most of the globe in search of value. When the USD finally does peak in value relative to other currencies I will want to invest more of my portfolio carefully in foreign based stocks to take advantage of the positive currency movements in the future. Value is value no matter where we find it.

I hope that my articles provide insights to some investors who feel they need it!

