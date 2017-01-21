Hidden High-Dividend Stock Yields 10%, Big 2016 Growth, 26% Growth 2017 Forecasted

Our articles have covered many different Canadian high-dividend stocks over the past year mainly due to the fact that they pay monthly dividends with good dividend coverage.

We went back across the border this week to profile another Canadian equity, CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTC:CWXZF), a small cap stock which hasn't received much coverage in the financial press. It hasn't been a focus stock on Seeking Alpha since November 2015 and that appears to be the only time it was the focus of an article on this site.

Profile: CanWel Building Materials Group is one of North America's largest distributors of building materials and home renovation products serving the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets. CanWel also operates nine wood preservation plants that produce quality treated wood products. (Source: CWX site)

There are two ways you can buy Canwel - either on the Toronto exchange under the ticker CWX or on the US OTC market under the ticker CWXZF. The "F" on the end of CWXZF's code indicates that it is a fungible stock, which means investors can either trade it in the US or on its foreign exchange.

The Toronto shares' trade volume was over 43K shares on 1/19/17 and the average daily US OTC volume is 435 shares. (Yahoo Finance lists both shares with the Canadian shares under the ticker CWX.TO).

(All dollar amounts listed in this article are in Canadian currency, except where noted otherwise.)

Dividends: Management has kept its quarterly payout steady at $.14/share since June 2014 after its 1-for-2 stock split in May 2014. Prior to that, it was $.07/share.

CWX's Dividend Payout Ratio is listed as being around 55% on the various financial websites, which means that it's based on a dividends-to-comprehensive income calculation.

The figures below are from CWX's Q3 '16 earnings report - the columns from left to right represent Q3 '16, Q3 '15, 1st 9 months '16, and first nine months '15. (They're all in thousands of $ CAD.)

The calculations look straightforward, but there was a large one-time gain of $32.183M in Q2 '16 - a "bargain purchase gain" that resulted from CWX's acquisition of Jemi, a vertically integrated forest products company that operates mainly in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

The Jemi acquisition was made via a share exchange of 2,529,405 common shares of CWX for all of the outstanding shares of Jemi. The fair value was $13.2M CAD. Here is the IFRS ruling about bargain purchases and CWX's rationale for the deal:

(Source: CWX Q2 '16 report)

So, here's the conundrum - management made a good deal, which gave it a one-time hefty profit and ample dividend coverage. But, without that one-time gain, will it still be able to cover its $.14 quarterly payout in the future?

We assembled this table, which shows EPS before non-recurring items for Q3 and Q2, vs. dividends paid. These are CWX's best seasonal quarters, (see seasonality section further on).

The share count went up to 59.61M after the Jemi deal and a 9/1/16 offering of 9.091M common shares, at $6.60/share, for gross proceeds total of $60M CAD.

Given the 61.15M share count as of 9/30/16, and the $.14 quarterly dividend, CWX is looking at an $8.56M total dividend payout in coming quarters.

Non-recurring earnings from Q2 and Q3 straddled this figure - Q2's earnings of $9.8M would equal an 87.35% payout ratio, whereas Q3's $8.1M would be a 105.68% ratio.

Since Q4 and Q1 are its weakest quarters, we'll probably see a less favorable payout ratio during these periods unless the increased sales and earnings from acquisitions are enough to put them over the top.

We also came up with a lower comprehensive income dividend payout ratio, of 50.64%, for the past four quarters, which reflects the Q2 bargain purchase gain:

One other important thing to note is the dividend policy that management puts in its quarterly reports:

(Source: CWX Q3 '16 report)

Earnings: CWX has put up strong growth numbers over the past four quarters, although non-recurring net EPS actually fell in Q3 '16, due to a much higher share count.

Seasonality: Management explains on its quarterly reports that CWX generally experiences higher sales in Q2 and Q3, vs. Q4 and Q1. "Timber management operations and harvesting activities can also be compromised by inaccessibility to some sites during wet seasons, resulting in decreased harvest levels. This creates a timing difference between free cash flow earned and dividends paid." (Source: CWX Q3 '16 report)

You can see how this seasonality, and the impact of acquisitions, ramped up CWX's numbers in Q2 and Q3 '16:

Management kept dividends/share steady at $.14/quarter, which seems prudent given the higher share count, which caused actual dividends paid to rise by over 39%:

Analysts Price Targets and Estimates: Like many other Basic Materials stocks, CWX has had a big run-up in its share price over the past 52 weeks. However, it hasn't kept pace with the market over the month, quarter or year-to-date.

At $5.75, it's around 1% above analysts' consensus $.59 price target:

Analysts are looking for a 25.8% jump in basic EPS in 2017:

Valuations: We used Net EPS Before Non-recurring Items of $.38 for this trailing P/E of 15.13. However, financial websites, such as Morningstar, are using comprehensive EPS of $1.03, (that includes the bargain purchase gain), which gives CWX a very low P/E of 5.58.

Either way, CWX looks cheaper on a P/E, price/book and price/sales basis, than broad construction supplies/fixtures industry averages:

Financials: The company's ROA, ROE and debt/equity load look better than broad industry averages, but its operating margin needs improving.

Debt: The proceeds from CWX's 9/1/16 secondary offering were used to redeem all of CWX's outstanding convertible debentures, repay a portion of the revolving loan facility and provide partial consideration for its TFI acquisition. (TFI owns a lumber pressure treating plant in Ontario.)

(Source: CWX Q3 '16 report)

