Pointer Telocation: A Cheap Way To Play The Internet Of Mobile Theme

We take a look at a small and relatively unknown company, Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR).

Over the past few months, we have looked at the self-driving, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and connected car space. You can find our previous articles here. Pointer, in particular, fits in neatly with our coverage on Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN), a company which it competes with to some extent in Israel.

We believe that because Pointer is under-covered, small in size and not well known, it is very cheap relative to peers such as Ituran and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP), and looks even cheaper when compared to some of the recent acquisitions done in the sector. Pointer trades at a P/E of 10.6 and EV/EBITDA of 5.1. This is a P/E discount of around 10% and an EV/EBITDA discount of 30% versus its next cheapest peer, Ituran, and even more (13% and 50%, respectively) versus CalAmp. Beyond that, given that sector acquisitions (for example, Fleetmatics and LoJack) occurred at P/Es of 20-30x, that is at two to three times Pointer's current valuation, we believe there is significant upside potential for some companies in the sector and for Pointer in particular.

We believe the catalysts which will drive the stock up further could come from two or more directions. This could be either from the ongoing growth in the subscriber base, which is consistently growing the company's revenues and expanding the margins, and as the subscriber base grows, the whole company becomes increasingly more valuable at an accelerating rate (as it moves into the cross-hairs of would-be acquirers).

Furthermore, the company has growth engines in the fleet/mobile as a service (MAAS), Internet of Vehicles and Mobile Asset Management space, and increased traction in these sectors will have a positive effect on its valuation. The recent press release published with regard to providing the "driver behavior" functionality for app-based taxi services like Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT) demonstrates they are, in fact, seeing traction. While early days, working with companies like Uber, which effectively control massive fleets and is a leader in MAAS, could provide very significant upside. We believe the big winners from society's evolution to self-driving transport and MAAS will indeed be those companies that own and control the car fleets, and Pointer is positioning itself as a potential technology and service provider to these players.

Despite the upside, given the ongoing software-as-a-service (SAAS) revenue from its subscriber base as well as the fairly low relative valuation, we believe downside risk to the share price is relatively limited.

Who it is and what it does

Pointer Telocation is an Israel-based company listed on Nadsaq and also recently on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Its market cap is about $60 million. It defines itself as a mobile resource management (MRM) company, providing SAAS-based services to fleet and assets operators focusing on control and efficiency using specialized hardware and software that are installed in the cars or assets which are being tracked.

Its sales are predominantly in Israel and Brazil, with smaller sales in other emerging market regions. The "rest of the world" sales includes predominantly South America (Mexico and Argentina) and South Africa. We note that the recent launch of the company's MRM services and cloud-based online SAAS offering makes it products saleable globally, as demonstrated by a recent win in the United States.

2015 revenue breakdown (based on annual report data excluding the RSA business)

The Deflating Currency Effect

Similar to Ituran, which has sales in South America, Pointer has significantly been negatively affected by the weakness of the currencies that it sells in against the US dollar over the past two years. Because Pointer reports in US dollars while it sells in local currencies, as the US dollar becomes stronger, its revenues in US dollar terms appear to be lower. While there is somewhat of a natural hedge since in each of its local regions its COGS and operating expenses are also generally in the local currency, the excess (i.e., the profits) is not hedged. Hence, the financial results somewhat hide what is, in reality, a much better performance of the business in its various regions.

Unfortunately, we only have a revenue breakout on a yearly basis, so it is harder to calculate the exact effect of currencies on a quarterly basis. Though, in Pointer's results press releases, the company provides year-over-year growth in local currencies. It shows growth in local currencies is in the mid-teens, with service revenue from subscribers growing in the high teens.

Effect of currency devaluations on revenue growth (company reported numbers)

In order to forecast what the effect will be on the Q4 2016 results and perhaps the Q1 2017 results, we take a look at currency changes over the past year. The US dollar weakened significantly against the Brazilian real (~20%) since this time last year. It weakened very slightly (~3%) against the shekel. Brazilian revenues were 12% of revenues in 2015, and even if they were flat year over year in local currency terms, this means we can expect them to grow by around 20% in US dollar terms versus last year, which will help results going forward. The graphs below show the change in currencies from the point of view of US dollar purchasing power (red meaning the dollar has weakened, which is good for Pointer; green meaning the dollar has strengthened, which is bad for Pointer).

Brazilian Real vs. USD and Israeli Shekel vs. USD

Source: Yahoo Finance (data as of January 15, 2017)

However, on the other hand, the US dollar increased by ~19% versus the Mexican peso (~12% of 2015 revenues) and ~20% against the Argentinean peso (~8% of 2015 revenues). It increased very slightly by 3% against the euro.

Mexican Peso vs. USD, Argentinean Peso vs. USD and Euro vs. USD

Source: Yahoo Finance (data as of January 15, 2017)

Hence, going forward, we can assume that for 68% of revenues (Israel, Europe and ROW), the currency effect will be minimal, but for 12% of revenues (Brazil), we will see a 20% inflationary effect, and for a further 20% of revenues (Mexico and Argentina), there will be a 20% deflationary effect. The net result is not huge: about a reduction in value of 20% of the 8% difference, which equals 1.6%. Further than that, it is important to bear in mind that while primarily affecting revenues, COGS and opex are also somewhat priced in local currencies, so the effect on the bottom line, at least as of today, will be practically nil.

There is, therefore, a very marginal currency deflationary effect of 1-2% year over year on revenues, which is significantly less than was observed over the past two years. This means Pointer's current results should generally reflect the growth it has experienced in the subscriber base.

Pointers' Products

The company has two reportable segments: the technology or products segment called Cellocator, and an MRM services segment which sells ongoing services to individuals or fleets.

The products segment tends to be a little more than a third of sales. These products are both sold worldwide (according to the annual report, to 80+ countries) to third-party MRM service providers (150+ customers). Pointer (and other operators to which it might sell) typically bundles these products and installs them at the start of supplying the MRM services. Product gross margins tend to move around slightly between quarters depending on exactly what was sold, but tends to be in the 38% range overall.

Cellocator tracking device that is installed into the car

MRM Services Segment

The MRM services segment, which is about two-thirds of the sales, provides fleet management services, asset tracking and stolen vehicle recovery services (SVR). These revenues recur on a monthly basis until the subscriber (or fleet manager) cancels the service. Given the focus on fleets over individual subscribers, we would expect the churn to be lower than in a typical SVR business.

The MRM segment provided Pointer with revenue of $39 million over the past 12 months, and the gross margin on these services is currently around 55% and tends to trend up over time. This is because adding new subscribers to an existing platform with existing capacity has minimal overhead, and the only real incremental costs are the data transmission costs (cellular, in most cases).

As of Q3 2016 end, and following the closing of its Cielo Brazil acquisition, Pointer had 214,000 subscribers. which is a mix of individuals using SVR services as well as subscribers through companies such as fleet operators (the company, unfortunately, does not break this out).

Its services are provided primarily in Israel and Brazil, with Argentina, Mexico and South Africa being smaller businesses. We believe the business in Israel is stable to slightly growing, with the market mostly saturated. So sub growth in Israel tracks the growth in sales of new cars, which has seen robust growth in the past few years, and looks to continue that way as long as the Israeli economy remains solid.

Pointer's South American markets are significantly less penetrated and potentially enable much more growth opportunity in the mid to long term. However, in the short term, GDP growth in the region is weak, albeit slightly improved in 2017 over 2016. For 2017, Brazil's GDP growth is expected to be at 0.5%, Mexico's is expected at 1.5%, while Argentina will start the year weakly but is expected to recover as the year moves on to 1.2% by year end.

However, because of the nature of Pointer's online SAAS platform, services are now being sold globally, so there is a growing element of rest of the world sales, such as the recent sale in the US demonstrates (with the US being a market that the company has not really penetrated before).

Stolen Vehicle Recovery: A nice stable cash cow in a solid economy

Pointer's SVR business, which we estimate is about a third of revenues, aims to prevent vehicles from being stolen, and if they are, enables their location and retrieval through co-operation with local law enforcement. The SVR products are primarily the units installed in cars which can monitor sensors and location and transmit the data to a control center. This unit can also provide some ability to control the vehicle by the control center - for example, in case of a suspected stolen car, shutting off the engine when the car is at a traffic light.

We believe the Pointer/Ituran SVR duopoly in Israel is stable. There are no recent published SVR market share breakdowns in Israel, and the last data point with regard to market share was issued by Ituran about 12 years ago, where it claimed a 75% market share. While unclear if it is still exactly 75%, Ituran remains the dominant of the two in Israel, and the market shares have probably not changed that much over time.

Given that Ituran had 381k Israeli subscribers at 2015 end and that it has been growing at 10%+ over the past few years, it probably has around 420k now. Assuming Ituran still has approximately three-quarters market share, the market is probably around 560k cars, and out of this, we would expect Pointer to have about 110k subscribers (~20%) and the rest - which is mainly a third small competitor Skylock - with about 30k (~5%). The market size figure probably represents a lower limit estimate; we note that the number of new cars sold over the past two years is 541k.

The important point is that the growth rate in SVR subscribers is related to the growth in sales of new cars in Israel, as the insurance companies force buyers to install Ituran or Pointer for new cars that are above a certain value. Thus, as long as registrations of new cars are increasing, the SVR subscriber base of Pointer (and Ituran) in Israel is generally growing.

Based on data from the Israel Vehicle Importers Association, Israeli new car sales (NCS) figures, which are based on new car registrations, as of year end 2016 were 13% - greater than they were 2015 - which means subscriber-adds were higher in 2016 than they were in 2015 for all players. It is also noteworthy that car sales in Israel tend to be front-end loaded, which means significantly more cars are sold in the first half of the year than in the second. This is partially due to the dip for the Jewish New Year in Israel, which effectively wipes out a month of car sales. In 2015, this occurred in September, and in 2016, it occurred in October (the dips are clear in the graphs below). Also, December tends to be a very weak month due to owners waiting for "next year's model." A weak December is compensated by a very strong January month (when they, in fact, do buy next year's model). Ignoring these effects, overall from the graph below it is clear that new car sales in Israel in 2016 were stronger than in 2015, which likely means Pointer and Ituran both had a good year of subscriber growth in SVR in 2016.

New car registrations in Israel per month (2015 vs. 2016)

We see this business as a nice cash cow growing in line with or perhaps a little ahead of GDP. Because it is a stable duopoly, it is not in Pointer's or Ituran's interest to shake things up to capture market share. We note that pricing for Ituran and Pointer's service in Israel per month is very similar (at around NIS 70, or currently at around US$18 per month).

Thus, in good years, both Ituran and Pointer will strongly grow their respective SVR subscriber base in Israel; and in bad years, where new car sales are less than that of the previous year, the growth rate in the subscriber base will be lower.

Looking at long-term data, the trend of new car sales in Israel is a leveraged play on the growth trend of the general Israeli economy. In years where GDP growth falls sharply (even if it remains positive), NCS tends to turn down and become negative versus the prior year. We note the last negative year for new car sales was 2012, in which Israeli GDP growth fell from 5.1% in 2011 to "only" 2.4%. Before that, 2009 was a bad year. 2007 saw a phenomenal 28% growth in NCS, when GDP growth was 6.2%, while by 2009, NCS fell 11%, with GDP growth shrinking to only 1.4%.

Growth/fall in new car registrations (year over year) and Israeli GDP

Source: Israeli Vehicle Importers Association and Bank of Israel

Hence, as long as the Israeli economy is stable or growing, Pointer's Israeli SVR business will continue to grow and the business will add subscribers. Looking ahead, according to the OECD's economic forecast on Israel, "The 2016 pick-up in growth should continue, reaching 3¼ per cent in 2017-18," implying stability, implying continued year-over-year new car sales growth, leading to SVR subscriber growth for Pointer in Israel.

We believe about half of Pointer's subscriber base (~110k out of 218k) is SVR (versus Ituran, which is mostly SVR). Based on Pointer's last twelve months' ARPU of $208, we believe around $20 million per year or so (about a third of revenue) is this stable, cash-generating, Israeli SVR business, and the remaining two-thirds are Pointer's growth engines.

Growth Engine I: Fleet Management

The fleet management and asset tracking business, which we believe is a little more than half of the subscribers, is where we see the growth engines and Pointer's future and, more importantly, the long-term growth part of the car (mobility) industry.

Pointer's fleet management products are really connected car or Internet of Vehicles products. They enable efficient usage of fleet vehicles and other mobile resources, and the ROI is easy to demonstrate, because operational costs are lowered and, in some cases, can be significantly lowered. For example, monitoring for efficient driving (stable speed, with no sudden acceleration or breaking), checking for correct and consistent tire pressure and servicing cars which are demonstrating a fall in fuel efficiencies can lead to significant cost savings across the fleet.

Furthermore, Pointer's products will connect to the car computer and will analyze the information, picking up any unusual readings and issues, which it will communicate to the fleet manager. Detailed statistics on multiple aspects of vehicle usage allows the fleet manager to minimize repair and maintenance costs by spotting critical issues in advance. Fleet managers can manage their fleets through a Pointer-provided SAAS web portal.

Vertical markets that the company works with include trucking, distribution and logistics, government and municipality vehicles and, recently, taxis. These are all businesses or organizations that Pointer has proven (with some examples on the company website) to provide significant value through cost savings - whether through more efficient car use or catching problems before they occur, leading to less servicing, lower gas costs, better driving, fewer accidents and, ultimately, lower insurance premiums.

Driver Behavior

A very interesting press release was recently published, in which Pointer announced a large-scale 4,000-car driver behavior and safety project in New York in conjunction with Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY). A local insurance company, which provides insurance for taxi cab fleets, including those of Uber and Lyft, is putting in both a Pointer driver behavior system and a Mobileye ADAS system. The goal is to reduce accidents and improve driving, particularly as the driver knows his insurance premium will depend on how an objective computer scores how safe his driving is.

Beyond this, we can see additional value. When a customer orders a cab, apart from the (usual) 4.8, 4.9 or 5 star rating that every cab driver seems to have, this objective score on driver behavior can be reported to the customer ordering the taxi. A speeding, lane-drifting driver will get a low score, and a potential passenger can pass on this particular cab.

There is now a lot of competition for app-ordered cab services, and we don't see much differentiation between the likes of Uber, Lyft and Gett. We think this sort of service is a fantastic value-added application and differentiator, and if Pointer can insert itself here, it can be a significant growth engine. This is particularly true as we believe the market in the long term is moving toward less car ownership and more to the use of transport or mobility as a service. Consumers will choose the fleet which keeps them the safest and gets them to their destination in the most efficient and comfortable way.

Pointer is correctly positioning itself as a technology and service provider to tomorrow's MAAS companies, which we believe will be some of the leading startup taxi cab services of today.

Pointer's Cello IQ dashboard product for warning drivers about their behavior

Growth Engine II: Asset Tracking

The asset tracking products can be considered IOT (Internet Of Things) products that track and monitor objects, people or cargo. They are also for tracking specialized mobile equipment like, for example, a combine harvester or diggers. Pointer's products provide container location tracking and may include other sensors, for example, monitoring temperature or humidity for frozen food transportation or animals. These products are designed to prevent loss, theft or damage, which could otherwise have been avoided through monitoring.

The CelloTrack Nano is Pointer's newest and flagship IOT product and is primarily used for monitoring goods in transit. The product is essentially two parts. The first is a smart wireless hub which is fixed, for example, onto the inside wall of the shipping truck. The second are coin-sized wireless sensors which are inside the packages being transported, which are continuously monitoring environmental factors such as temperature, pressure, humidity, impact, location, light and sound. Any changes which might identify an issue are communicated with the hub, which in turn is sent to the in-the-cloud application, thereby allowing the fleet owner to monitor what is happening to his goods in transit.

The CelloTrack Nano

While this is also an interesting space, we feel it is fairly crowded, particularly in major markets. Pointer's focus on South America and Africa (less penetrated markets) and on the high end with value-added services gives it a competitive advantage.

Competitive Environment

In Israel, in the SVR market, which probably makes for about a third of revenues, the main competitor is Ituran, as we mentioned earlier. We believe Ituran has about 75% market share, Pointer has about 20% and the rest have 5%. The SVR business is more of a legacy business for Pointer.

Fleet management is where the company aims to be highly competitive and is looking for future growth. Brazil and Israel are currently where it has most of its fleet subscribers.

Pointer's fleet solution offers sophisticated analytics, reporting, diagnostics and driving pattern tracking that also relies upon an active management approach, and is therefore more focused on the high end of the market for larger fleets. In Brazil, the company has been seeing success, particularly at the high end (see Pointer's recent press releases covering a Fleet Management win and a win at the Rio Olympics). In South America and Africa, it is still in an early penetration phase.

In terms of Pointer's Cellocator products, there is a significant amount of competition at the low end as well as the high end (where Pointer mainly sits), and we don't think there is any one player which is much better or significantly differentiated from the other. At the end of the day, a tracking device is a tracking device - something that has now been around for many years, and especially at the low end, these can be bought cheaply and off the shelf. The real differentiation is the service environment provided around the device.

Cielo and Further Acquisitions

A few months ago, Pointer purchased a small Brazilian fleet management company called Cielo with 16k subscribers. Starting from the fourth quarter, the results of Cielo will be included into those of Pointer's, so we should see a bump in revenues from the additional subscribers.

Management has not given specific financial details other than to say the subscription fees and business structure are similar to those of Pointer's. Thus, given the 16k subscribers and last twelve months' subscription revenue at a $208 ARPU, it implies $832,000 in additional revenue per quarter. On the bottom line, we do not expect a significant impact on the bottom line until management shifts the Cielo subscriber base to Pointer's SAAS platform (and at that point, it can remove Cielo's operating costs). The acquisition cost was about $6.5 million, which means Pointer paid 2x sales.

The Value of a Large Subscriber Base

In this industry, it is quite clear that the more subscribers it has, the more valuable a company is, and subscribers in the higher-margin markets like the US are more valuable.

Value of a subscriber to the company's valuation (number of subscribers in brackets)

Source: Pointer presentation, based on either acquisition price or market cap at year end 2016 and most recently reported (typically Q3 end) subscriber data

A subscriber is effectively a recurring revenue stream, and every additional subscriber can be added at a fairly high incremental gross margin and with very low additional operating costs, as the infrastructure for managing subscribers already exists. In Pointer's case, it is all SAAS-based, so adding another subscriber to the system only really costs the data transmission services.

It is the company's stated goal to grow its subscriber base - both organically, which is seems to be doing at a mid-teen rate per year, as well as through acquisitions. It took about 18 months for Pointer to fully integrate its 2014 acquisition, Global Telematics, in South Africa onto its SAAS platform, and we think the same will happen to Cielo - and the process should lead to gradually improving margins.

Shareholder Value Creation

Finally, it is worth noting that management has proven itself to be focused on shareholder value creation. Earlier in the year, it spun out to shareholders a roadside assistance business it owned in Israel, called Shagrir, and Pointer now has a pure focus MRM business. This spin-out turned out to create significant shareholder value, as the value of the company the day before the spin-out was $46 million, and now the market value of Shagrir (OTC:SRRPF, SHGR.TA) is about $16 million and current value of Pointer is $59 million - representing a 63% appreciation in value. Plus, management can now focus on one business rather than managing two very different ones.

Financials

Looking ahead (and assuming a stable currency environment), we model stable organic growth throughout 2017 (post Cielo), with service revenues growing 20% (given Cielo adding 16k subs) and product revenues growing by 10% year over year. The company grew revenues in local currencies in 2016 vs. 2015 at a mid-teen percentage range, so our assumptions are reasonable. We also assume that as the company integrates Cielo and as it grows its subscriber base, the margins will improve slightly.

Our numbers below are a base case. They also do not take into account any major new fleet wins, so a significant win will be incremental to our base-case model. I note that management has stated they intend to complete an acquisition in 2017, and our base case obviously does not reflect any additional acquired businesses (apart from Cielo, which was completed in Q4 2016).

Valuation

Pointer's 2017 forward P/E is 10.6 and EV/EBITDA is 5.1.

Based on our numbers, Ituran trades at a 2017 P/E of 11.7 and EV/EBITDA of 7.1. CalAmp is also a little more expensive, trading at a consensus 2017 P/E of 12.2 and EV/EBITDA of 9.9. Thus, Pointer is trading quite a discount to peers.

Let's take a look at some of the major M&A in the sector.

LoJack (formerly LOJN) was purchased by CalAmp for $134 million. According to CalAmp's press release, LoJack will contribute an additional approximately $10 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016 and $0.15-0.25 in additional non-GAAP EPS, which translates to between $5.5 and 9.1 million in net income. This implies LoJack was purchased at an EV/EBITDA of about 13 and a P/E of 20 at the midpoint based on forward expected results.

Fleetmatics (formerly FLTX) was purchased by Verizon (NYSE:VZ), which completed in November, at a $2.4 billion market cap. Based on the consensus 2017 numbers at the time of the announcement back in July, this acquisition was at a 29 P/E and EV/EBITDA of 16. Hence, the acquisition potential represents significant upside.

Looking at the valuation based on the number of subscribers, Pointer, which is valued at $242 per subscriber, should be more in line with Ituran at $533 per subscriber. Their subscriber bases are geographically similarly (based in Israel and South America), yet Pointer has a larger focus on (higher value and lower churn) fleet subscribers.

Summary

Overall, we see the company's current valuation as cheap. Given developments in the MAAS market space and the fact that Pointer is playing in the right part of this market, it has the potential to be a long-term holding as developments move increasingly in Pointer's direction.

Downside is limited - as in the base scenario, where the growth engines don't gain traction. Pointer has a strong, stable and cash-generating SVR business in Israel (currently a solid economy, with GDP growing at a Goldilocks ~3% rate).

The potential upside comes from increased traction in the fleet management and asset tracking business, which is already being demonstrated by some recent press releases, but not yet in the numbers. Additionally, there is significant acquisition activity going on in Pointer's general sector: as the company grows its subscriber base, it becomes increasingly more attractive. Thus, the value of the company should increase at an accelerating rate relative to the size of this subscriber base.

Pointer represents a relatively unknown, cheap, low-risk and growing business with built-in operating leverage as the base and with very solid potential upside.

