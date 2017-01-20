How Obama's Economy Stacks Up Vs. Presidents Since 1949  -  In Charts

(Image source: Dan Winters, via NYMag)

President Obama's face isn't the only thing that's changed dramatically since 2008. We used Alpha Hat's analytics platform to compare Obama's terms in office to other presidents since Truman across 11 economic measures. As you'll see, it's been a mixed bag. While the markets have never been higher, some would argue that true unemployment is worse than reported and real GDP growth has been low.

Each of these charts comes with a link to an alternate view which shows the underlying time series data with each presidential term highlighted. Data comes from the Federal Reserve unless otherwise noted.

The Good

Alternate view: S&P 500

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has reached new record highs 127 times during Obama's presidency. While his first term "benefitted" from easy comps (coming out of the recession), his second term has been undeniably impressive on this front. The market was already close to record highs four years ago and still managed to increase over 50%.

Alternate view: Unemployment Rate

The unemployment rate hit a peak of 10% in late 2009 - vs. other presidents in this analysis only Reagan experienced a higher rate (10.8%) in 1982. Obama leaves office with unemployment much lower at 4.4%.

The Average

The interesting story about these next few indicators is that each measurement is currently at or near a record high (a good thing other than Federal Debt). However, growth in these measures was average at best for Obama compared to historical presidents. On the flip side, Obama far outperformed his immediate predecessor. G.W. Bush's two terms were in the bottom half for all of these measures other than one term where he led growth in Corporate Profits After Tax. The standout president, according to these charts, was Clinton. Only twice was one of his terms in the bottom half for any of these indicators.

Alternate view: Corporate Profits After Tax

Alternate view: Industrial Production Index

Alternate view: Real Exports of Goods and Services

Alternate view: Real Disposable Income Per Capita

Alternate view: Nonfarm Payrolls

Alternate view: Federal Debt

The Bad

This is where Obama's record becomes questionable. Are Americans actually better off? Participation rates are at lows unseen since President Carter in 1978. This indicates that many workers who lost jobs in the recession likely exited the workforce entirely. Growth in Real GDP per Capita was in the bottom half of all presidents for both of Obama's terms. In addition, less people own homes today than anytime since the early 1960s.

Alternate view: Participation Rate

Alternate view: Real GDP per Capita

Alternate view: Homeownership Rate

These charts show that Obama's economic record, while not as strong as Clinton or Kennedy's, is still positive overall. Obama inherited an economy in recession - GDP, industrial production and exports were falling, unemployment was rising and the market was crashing - he leaves behind one that's arguably the envy of the world.

Thanks for 8 years of service, President Obama.

