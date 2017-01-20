ViaSat Company Stock Posting A Buying Opportunity

A recent equity raise marketed at a discount to the stock price has opened up a buying opportunity in this company for long-term investors.

International services are a growing segment, as ViaSat provides services inclusive of in-flight broadband and communication links to remote households and outposts, such as rural homes and Guantanamo Bay.

In this article, we'll take a look at the business of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT). I'll present its financial position and reason out why I see the value of this company as likely to continue expanding.

Leadership

The firm's management picture is good. In this analyst's view, investor confidence is well fortified by the presence of several executives who have lead the company for periods of time each exceeding 15 years. One of the original founders of VSAT remains in the big seat and has guided its growth from the nascent beginnings into the company it is today.

VSAT co-founder and CEO since 1986 Mr. Dankberg presently leads the company. He is a trained electrical engineer and has been a part of the company's development into the multi-billion dollar organization it is today. COO Mr. Baldrige has served VSAT since 1999 and plays a primary role in its expansion through acquisition as well as guiding its three major operating segments. Melinda Del Toro joined the company in 2001 and leads human resources development at VSAT.

The many years of investment by the three executives I've highlighted in this article give investors the assurance that these folks are interested in the long-term health of the business.

State Of The Business

Headquartered in California, VSAT serves households with broadband connectivity in the U.S., and it is expanding this business at home and in Europe. The company works with airlines to facilitate its international corporate business networks as well as provide airline customers with in-flight broadband and entertainment.

Backbone to the services business, VSAT is engaged in the production, launch, and upkeep of high-capacity communication satellites. Producing satellites is an expensive endeavor, and to help accomplish the next launch, the company raised over $500 million through an equity offering during November 2016.

The equity offering was priced in the $60 per share range and was announced when the stock traded in the $80s. Today, the market price of $64.94 gives retail investors the opportunity to invest alongside the big names which bought up the shares placed.

The company holds the Guinness World Record for the highest-capacity communications satellite and has no intention of relinquishing its leadership position in the field of global communications.

Financials and Valuation

My long-time readers understand well my preference for investing in companies demonstrating a strong record of free cash flow. This company, however, is investing heavily into producing new assets (satellites) at this time, and there is no free cash flow.

We need to know if VSAT is successfully selling its services and collecting cash incomes or if it is just telling the world a good story. According to its track record of growing cash from operations, VSAT is the real deal. The chart below displays the company's recent cash from operations record:

(Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts)

The company has $2.23 billion in tangible assets and $1.38 billion in total liabilities, and since it's producing sufficient cash to maintain its long-term debt balance of $1.06 billion, VSAT gets my stamp of approval for sustainability. We're looking at sustainable finances as critical to the investment proposition in this company, because we understand it is heavily investing into the production of valuable, long-lived assets at the moment.

Wave Of The Future?

The business model underpinning VSAT is to provide services for a subscriber fee. Right now, it is investing into assets which have high upfront costs and much lower cash upkeep requirements. Because the company is in an investment phase in its business cycle, the stock is flying under the radar of investors focused on price-to-earnings metrics. The business cycle for this company will change gears at some point in the future, and the profitability indicators will bring greater investor attention in times to come.

A similar cycle is in operation at satellite operator DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI), which I wrote on during 2015 when it traded under $20 per share. DGI now trades at $28.70 per share on the back of buybacks (an indicator of profitability).

I forecast a similar scenario for VSAT. Right now, this firm is in an investment phase, and many market participants believe faster money is available in other parts of the financial markets. For long-term investors, this creates a buying opportunity in VSAT.

I like the company's proven ability to sell subscription services into consumer households, major airlines, and the U.S. government.

Final Word

VSAT is a buy, with a target price of $80.00 catalyzed by buybacks to come when the company's present asset investment cycle winds down with the launch of its next satellite.

Sources: VSAT SEC filings, YCharts

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. This presentation is the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

