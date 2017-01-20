Oracle To Acquire Apiary For API Design Technology

API management is a a small but growing niche market, so the deal is a nice tuck-in move, but will not materially impact Oracle in the near term.

The acquisition is likely for Apiary's tech and team and will not contribute meaningful revenues to Oracle.

Oracle said it will utilize the tech in its existing API Integration Cloud offering to help customers quickly and easily create APIs.

Apiary has created software that makes it easier for companies to design, test and monitor APIs.

Quick Take

Database giant Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) has announced an agreement to acquire API (Application Programming Interface) developer Apiary for an undisclosed amount.

Apiary has developed a front-end design application that will assist Oracle's API Integration Cloud customers more easily and quickly create new APIs.

The API management market is a small but growing market for Oracle, so although the acquisition makes sense, it won't move the needle for the database giant or the marketplace in the near term.

Target Company

San Francisco-based Apiary was founded in 2011 by CEO and Jakub Nesetril and Jan Moravec. The company hosts a suite of API management tools to enable developers to build, test and monitor APIs. Companies create APIs to more easily and quickly share data and functionality with partners and customers throughout their supply chain.

Apiary raised over $8.5 million in private venture capital investment from investors including Flybridge Capital Partners, Baseline Ventures, Credo Ventures, XG Ventures and individual angels.

Acquisition Terms

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction. By way of a comparable, last year publicly-held Apigee was acquired by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for $625 million in a transaction that concluded in November 2016.

Apigee's most recent 10-K reported $92 million in annual revenues for its FYE July 31, 2016, so Google paid approximately 6.8x trailing revenues for the deal.

The two companies differed in their approach. Apigee was more focused on enterprises and middle market firms while Apiary has been focused on API development for smaller organizations.

Given Apiary's free individual tier and $99 per month pricing for small teams with less than 50 members, it is likely that the company did not have revenues that were significant to Oracle.

Consequently, I estimate that Oracle will pay less than $30 million for Apiary's technology and team.

Rationale and Commentary

Oracle is acquiring Apiary primarily for its APIFlow solution that:

Provides the framework and tools for developing application programming interfaces... that share enterprise services and data and help create modern, cloud-based applications and experiences. APIFlow stands the API creation lifecycle, including design, governance, testing, and documentation, while supporting API Blueprint and OpenAPI industry standards.

Oracle has its own API solutions, but according to Paul Sawers may use Apiary to serve "up the front and for designing, creating, and managing their APIs."

Apiary's APIFlow will therefore function as a better way for Oracle's API Integration Cloud customers to design, test and monitor their APIs.

Interestingly, Oracle also stated that it plans to continue to invest in the Apiary system for Apiary's customers, so this deal may not be a typical large tech company acquisition of a tiny firm only to see the service shut down. The market for APIs is growing, but is not particularly huge, yet.

According to a 2015 Forrester report on the API Management Solutions market, annual spend in the U.S. on API management is expected to grow from $140 million in 2014 to $660 million in 2020.

Enterprise giants like Oracle, HPE (NYSE:HPE) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) have gotten into the act as well as numerous startups, as the below market landscape graphic indicates:

(Source: Forrester)

So, this tuck-in acquisition will certainly help Oracle on-board new API management customers and add new functionality, but I don't see it as meaningfully moving the needle for Oracle on a macro level.

Apiary is a small acquisition that will help Oracle in a currently growing but still niche business.

I write about IPOs, follow-ons, secondaries, and M&A. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the +Follow link next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.