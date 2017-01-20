IBM: Where Did My Yields Go?

The biggest concern is that the net payout yields are quickly shrinking as the stock heads higher.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported solid quarterly earnings after the close. The guidance for 2017 was even relatively strong, but the stock is trading off in the after hours.

The stock has made an incredible rally off the 2016 lows to start the year below $117. Up at $167, one shouldn't be surprised to see some profit-taking after the big rally, but the biggest question to my investment thesis is where have the yields gone.

The technology giant reported that Q4 results beat analyst estimates by $0.13, repeating a trend of beating quarterly numbers. The bigger issues has always been guidance, with a fear that declining revenues would drip into perpetuity.

What IBM has successfully shown is that a shift to strategic initiatives will buffer any big downfall in quarterly revenues that approach a massive $20 billion.

So now that 41% of the revenues come from areas such as cloud and mobile, the end-of-the-world scenario that sent the stock below $120 is off the table. The revenue might continue dripping as the company shifts out of weak margins businesses, but investors should welcome that move.

The question now comes down to whether value exists after the big rally to end 2016. IBM forecast 2017 earnings of at least $13.80 per share or a P/E multiple of 12. Last year, IBM guided to a 2016 EPS of least $13.50 and ended at $13.59. In an richly priced market, this stock remains a relative bargain now that the numbers can be trusted.

The biggest concern with my investment thesis is that the net payout yields have precipitately declined over the last couple of years. The yield that combines the net stock buyback yield and dividend yield has plunged as IBM quit aggressively buying back stock last year.

During Q4, IBM spent only $900 million on stock buybacks. The amount was roughly inline with the average quarterly amount during 2016, but the stock is far higher now. With a market value of nearly $160 billion, the total 2016 buybacks of $3.5 billion doesn't add up to much benefit for shareholders.

On this count, the optics aren't that great. The stock is cheap, but IBM isn't buying the stock aggressively as a reinforcement that management is convinced of the value in the stock. At the same time, the dividend yield sits at a still decent 3.3%, providing support for downside risk.

The key investor takeaway is that IBM likely retests levels up near the $180 price from back in 2014. At that point, though, the stock run is likely over, with the yields disappearing fast. Any stock dips from here quickly lead to more yield support, making a further rally an ideal point to cash out at the highs.

