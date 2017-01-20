Dollar General Set To Higher Targets Due To Great Growth Opportunities

Many retail shoppers are now looking to purchase almost anything online. While investors continue to worry about the retail sector's poor performance, Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) continues to lead in its sector with return on investments. Finding long-term growth opportunities can be exhausting. Many variables come into play and research on future expectations is necessary, yet hard to get right. When looking for a long-term buy, I like to make sure that a company could handle a depressive market. For non-portfolio investors, I think it important to have a high risk-to-reward scenario. Stops must always be present, and more importantly, have multiple reasons for validating the stop price level. A few target levels are better than having just one, so that way one can ease its risk on the position. In my opinion and experience of over a decade of trading, I have to come to the conclusion that risk management is half the battle. Risk management will not help with creating maximum gains; however, it will help build consistent gains throughout the future. In regards to strategy, there is not a perfect one. Set-ups and trades are all vulnerable to the markets, yet risk-management is something that could be controlled. In fact, it is the only thing you have control over in the stock exchange.

Lately, I have been having similar conversations over the past month, which all had to do with the retail industry. Currently, we have a few long-standing retail businesses that are suffering poor performance, with a bleak future. I began with an interest in finding a possible short opportunity that can accumulate momentum to the downside with an impending market correction. After looking through potential candidates, I couldn't help but get sucked in at a particular long opportunity; Dollar General Corporation. For 2016, three retail stores in competition with DG have shown a decline in price and performance. The stocks that have seen a decline are Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), and Macy's Inc (NYSE:M). On the other hand Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has shown a huge increase in performance for the year outperforming all its competitors plus particular retail ETF. Although I could have gone in the direction of taking a poor performing company for 2016 with good value, I decided to go with a stock that has been stagnant for the year instead. I find negative stocks for the year to be a bad sentiment as it had no effect to the recent rally, holding the stock's price declines to its performance. The stagnant performing stocks at least show some relative strength holding constant price levels with minor price increases.

Financial Strength

DG's financial strength gives enough information to consider the company a safe buy regarding solvency. To come to this conclusion, I looked at a few metrics to provide a sound argument as to how DG is ready for bad or declining financial times. There are two distress signals that I found regarding DG's financial stability. Currently, DG's operating margin is 9.38% which compared to its competitors; it's 89% higher. It may sound like good news, but when looking at historical charts, we can see that the company saw an average decline in operating margin for the past five years of about -1.10%. It leads to some concern on DG's part since it can cause a financial strain during times of recessions or slowdowns. However, it is still one of the leading companies in the industry in regards to operating margin, which tells us that it is still running more efficient than its opposition. The final distress signal is its cash to debt ratio, which is only 6%. The company has no opportunity to pay off its debt with its cash for the quarter. Its debt-coverage ratio is at 0.78, which decreased due to new borrowings. If the decline continues for reasons such as increased borrowings or a decrease in operating income could hurt the company's ability to survive possible future poor performance. On the flip-side of the debt-coverage ratio, we have the interest coverage ratio of 20.87 showing that it can very well handle interest payments on its debt, and can continue to do so during poor economic times.

Growth Opportunities

With the negative sources conveyed, we can move on to why I still believe DG to be a good growth stock too much time into the future. With possible debt issues looming, I immediately looked at whether its debt financing is generating revenue. DG's ROE and ROA are 22.56% and 10.57% respectively. Its ROE and ROA are impressive, blowing most of its competitors out of the water in this area.

Since 2008, DG has shown huge performance with making returns on its investments. On top of that, most of its earnings are held back for proceeds to investments with a payout ratio of dividends to 23%. The company started paying dividends in 2015 at $0.22 per share. The next year, DG increased its dividend price per share to $0.25. There is not much data or history to go to disseminate. However, it is possible to expect an increase with such a low payout ratio and an excellent return on equity and assets. EPS growth for the last eight years has seen a consistent incline, while analyst's expectations are at 10.40%. Revenue growth has also increased consistently with earnings per share, while estimates give DG 12.90% for three years. While on the subject of analysts, many have gone from a Buy sentiment to a Hold sentiment, with buys still being the dominant leader in regards to analysts' expectations. It has come up after recent news of a class action lawsuit against DG and other retail businesses that have sold aloe products that do not meet its requirement. Although the price may be baked in, and the legal process to prolong for years, it is hurting the sector as a whole, which can lead to an increased bear sentiment as a whole.

Technical Point of View

DG has been on a consistent uptrend since inception. The trend is best seen on the weekly chart to get a better perception of a longer-term hold. The stock has recently pulled back to Fibonacci levels of .236 on the daily chart. Take serious note of the trend line as it is the lowest point of stopping out. Remember that the trend line is trailing as the week goes on. An excellent entry on DG would be around $76.05-$76.15 above the round-level number and the 50% retracement level. A higher stop would be $70.57, which is just below the .382 retracement level. Targets are near $90-$95 right before highs.

I would consider keeping about 15 to 20% of the position to see if it can continue to break all-time highs and provide an over-extension to $100 or greater for a small amount of time before it begins to retrace. If an investor decides to take the partial route, should make sure to change the stop to around $79 or $95, depending on how much you are willing to let the stock run down from the highs. This trade set-up provides a 2.38 risk-reward scenario with some convincing factors added to the entry, stop, and target levels. With the weekly trend line supporting pullbacks since going public, it has significantly expected chances of continuing to support those levels. If the trend line is greater than the initial stop, begin to use the trend line as the trailing stop.

Now the Waiting Game

It is imperative to remember that this trade set-up and perception only gets executed when it reaches the entry price. If it does not reach the entry price and breaks below the stop price, consider the set-up invalid and the analysis to be re-adjusted. The way I look for set-ups and ultimately trade, is looking for opportunities that have yet developed enough for most investors to see. If my analysis continues to lead in the right direction, I consider my analysis robust and correct. If it deteriorates, then I believe it to be invalid. I believe this to be a very efficient way of looking for trades as it helps me find stocks that are not being chased or is not transparent enough for the majority to see yet. It also increases the frequency in which I cancel set-ups do not develop as I initially perceived. DG looks to go higher with above-average growth opportunities and a solid trend-line support to push on to the desired targets. There is a long way to next earnings which reports in the pre-market session on March 2nd, 2017. For now, it is best to continue to watch and gauge whether the stock will continue to lead upwards with my analysis coming up to the next earnings reports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.