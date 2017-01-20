Will Pro-Business Policy Pass? 'Throw It Up Against The Wall And See If It Sticks'

Markets jumped on excitement about fiscal spend and tax cuts. This week, these plans hit their first roadblock. President-elect Donald Trump knocked down a surprised Republican contingent. Republicans now own Congress, but will laws get passed? If not, there will be many disappointed investors to take markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) back down to where they started.

"I Don't Love It."

Republicans had been moving to pass a tax plan that would involve taxing imports and reducing corporate taxes. They had been in touch with the Trump team and were working quickly.

That is until they saw PE Trump say in an interview:

"I don't love it." "Too complicated."

Many on Wall Street have been excited for a pro-business administration. PE Trump is a businessman himself, and Republicans are of course known to be pro-business. Republicans also have a majority in Congress.

If Republicans can band together and agree with PE Trump, we are going to see a lot of pro-business legislation get passed, which should help markets. That's why markets jumped after the elections. PE Trump's initial pro-business speech after being officially elected helped markets go up.

Keep in mind we said above "if republicans can band together and agree with PE Trump."

That is turning into an unknown.

The fast way that PE Trump knocked down tax legislation as well as healthcare legislation brings the next four years into question. Republicans work to agree and write up documentation to soon find out that PE Trump says he will not pass it.

Two things happen.

1. Either Republicans learn to be incredibly fast and flexible or

2. Toughen up and become stubborn.

Highly popular among Republicans, House speaker Paul Ryan had regular run-ins with PE Trump during the election campaign. It's very likely that their relationship will not be perfect. For legislation to pass, that connection between Speaker Ryan, Congress and PE Trump will need to work.

Following Through

We've said we believe PE Trump has intention to follow through on his campaign promises. PE Trump's methods, however, on how to interact with his Congress are new to these politicians. It's possible that the relationship between Congress and the White House could sour.

It's not a lock that major legislation that excited markets passes in the near term. We don't know if major legislation will have the ability to pass at all based on the current back and forth exchange and methods of an initially antagonistic relationship.

Reagan's Tax Took Time

Chart Source: Macro Trends

President Ronald Reagan was able to enact a tax cut his first year, but it took five years to have his major tax bill pass.

The initial tax cuts were accompanied by a recession. The drop in tax revenue added to the country's deficit without an alternative income stream to replace the lost tax revenue.

You can see above markets dropped soon after President Reagan took office.

PE Trump said "I don't love it" to the Republican's "border adjustment" mechanism. That mechanism would raise taxes on incoming goods to help pay for the lost receipts from lowered tax rates. Without an equal and opposite revenue generator, a tax cut would also jump the US deficit.

The new administration is talking about sizable tax cuts and fiscal spending, which needs to be paid for. If they don't, deficits will jump, which can force interest rates higher, hurting the economy.

Healthcare Same Thing

Republicans have avoided granting across the board healthcare. In their repeal of Obamacare, PE Trump recently added he wants an immediate replacement. PE Trump went on to say:

"Insurance for everybody"

Again such a plan would need funding or cuts in spending from another source, which is one reason Republicans have avoided blanket statements of coverage.

If Congress is pushed to make legislation without finding funding, they will either a) back off or b) cause another stress on the economy and the national debt.

Getting GOP Agreement?

PE Trump has good intentions that may not have an easy time getting passed. The back-and-forth between the President and then within Congress itself could take time. It's possible that the soon-to-be President could alter or adjust his goals just as legislation is in process as we've just seen.

To work hard and then get legislation denied could slow down the process and potentially create animosity within the GOP itself.

If so, their majority will be less meaningful.

If so, the market's excitement about getting pro-business legislation to pass could take time, which could disappoint investors.

This process is setting up to be a market risk.

Who To Watch

We believe Steve Bannon is the main vision behind PE Donald Trump's "movement."

He discovered a disgruntled citizen base in his personal political work and time at Breitbart News. He is passionate and directed because he found an underserved opportunity in the American people that nobody was tapping into.

We believe he found PE Trump, they connected, and it was a match made in heaven for both of them. Mr. Bannon found the man that could push along his own agenda. PE Trump discovered a huge message and direction that helped him win.

On November 18, 2016, The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Mr. Bannon. Here's what he said:

"Like [Andrew] Jackson's populism, we're going to build an entirely new political movement," he says. "It's everything related to jobs. The conservatives are going to go crazy. I'm the guy pushing a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. With negative interest rates throughout the world, it's the greatest opportunity to rebuild everything. Shipyards, ironworks, get them all jacked up. We're just going to throw it up against the wall and see if it sticks. It will be as exciting as the 1930s, greater than the Reagan revolution - conservatives, plus populists, in an economic nationalist movement."

"I'm the guy pushing" this agenda. Now that we are a day away from a new administration, we think it's fair to identify Steve Bannon as probably the biggest driving force of PE Trump's vision and victory. Steve Bannon will probably be the biggest driving force to PE Trump's policy as well when they take office.

You see from the quote above he says "I'm the guy pushing a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan."

Since this interview, Steve Bannon has been more hush letting PE Trump get the spotlight. But if you want to know about PE Trump you have to understand Mr. Bannon.

The part that will need analysis is "we're just going to throw it up against the wall and see if it sticks."

We should all take note of such a strategy. Steve Bannon found his go-to mechanism to push his vision. That's PE Trump.

PE Trump is going to throw a lot against the wall and see what sticks.

While we respect Mr. Bannon's wisdom in business and vision, his agenda appears big. A balanced budget does not sound like something that is included in "throw it up against the wall and see if it sticks."

That's why when PE Trump says, "Insurance for everybody," we need to ask if that's part of "throw it up against the wall."

Congressional Republicans will be asking that question and will be held accountable for finding proper funding.

The speed of change and flipping of opinion, however, could give lifer politicians whiplash in trying to keep up. Mr. Bannon could have a tough time getting things through, especially if they are underfunded, which sounds like the plan.

A key relationship to watch is the one between Steve Bannon and Paul Ryan. There has been tough words exchanged in the elections and from Breitbart that Mr. Bannon ran.

(Make a Google alert "Paul Ryan Steve Bannon" and see how this progresses.)

This one relationship could decide if legislation is going to pass.

Paul Ryan knows how to speak to Republicans, and we believe Steve Bannon is the vision behind PE Trump.

It was just reported that Paul Ryan and Steve Bannon started to work together on tax reform. If this relationship works, you have a birds eye view into legislation getting passed.

If they don't get along, we don't expect much agreement between Congress and the White House, which would be a negative for markets.

Two Main Market Risks We See

Based on the above, there are two main risks we see for markets. Either the government pushes forward underfunded policies or they don't get many new policies to pass through.

Underfunded

If bills get passed that don't have some revenue to pay for it, then the national debt builds. Being funded means that it doesn't require new debt issuance to pay for the move.

For example, cutting taxes will lose tax revenue. Is there a plan to replace that tax revenue by cutting another service or do we need to issue new debt?

If the answer is "more debt needed," then it will lead to market risk.

The more new debt that needs to get issued, the more the supply of debt will need to hit the market. As that supply hits the market, the Government will need to sell it at lower prices to get buyers. That lower price means higher rates. Higher rates will change this low rate environment, especially when it is pushed by the government itself.

As far as "monetizing the debt" by having the Fed print money and buy it from the government, we don't expect that. The Fed is now talking about reducing their own balance sheet by letting their own assets "run-off." As their holdings mature, they've been buying new bonds to replace the maturing bonds. They are now discussing ending that buying program.

If the Fed moves to let their portfolio run-off, they will not be in the market to buy the new load of debt needed to pay for "whatever sticks" fiscal policy. The market will need to absorb that debt.

Not Passing

Because PE Trump's methods are different than what the political mainstream have been used to, it's possible Congress holds back.

Not passing legislation that markets were excited about would be a disappointment to markets. It would be the loss of pro-business legislation that pumped markets up to their highs. Removing that catalyst should get markets back down to normal.

Timing

We'll know early on. It's in a president's interest to try to push his agenda early on to build momentum.

We'll know a lot about the tone of the next four years in the next few months. If funded legislation gets passed, it's a positive for markets longer term. If underfunded legislation gets passed, it's probably a positive shorter term. Thereafter though it likely boosts rates and inflation causing risk and volatility. If nothing gets done, it will be a risk to markets.

We'll know the tone of the next four years based on the first couple of months. That could hint to markets for the next four years.

Conclusion

Watching the interaction between The President-Elect and Congress ahead of January 20th could be giving clues about process the next four years. We will know a lot more in the next few months. That will give us a preview of the next four years. Passing funded legislation will help markets. Not passing funded legislation will put markets at risk.

