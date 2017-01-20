Coffee Comes Roaring Back - Starbucks Could Be A Victim

Coffee can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures exchange. Coffee futures spent the lion's share of 2016 moving higher. After making a low at $1.1105 on the nearby ICE Arabica futures contract in January 2016, the price of coffee beans made higher lows and higher highs until peaking at just under $1.80 on the active month March futures contract in early November.

A shortage of Robusta coffee beans from Asia spilled over to the Arabica market causing the market rally. Vietnam is the world's leading producer of Robusta coffee beans, and weather issues in the Asian nation caused severe problems with the crop last year, leading to higher prices across all coffee futures contracts around the globe. Robusta is the coffee bean that is popular in Europe and espresso coffees while Arabica beans are popular in the United States. Starbucks (SBUK) and other popular coffee shops like Dunkin Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) use Arabica beans in most of their products.

After the price of coffee futures rose to the highest price since early 2015 on November 8, it tanked.

Wild volatility at the end of 2016

On November 8, the price of March coffee futures traded to the highs of last year at $1.7955 per pound. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of ICE Arabica coffee futures highlights, it took months of higher lows and higher highs to reach last year's peak at almost $1.80 per pound but only six weeks to give up the lion's share of those gains. Coffee futures fell to lows of $1.3285 on December 28. Coffee was a falling knife at the end of last year but in early 2017 the tables have turned for the Java market.

Coffee makes a big comeback early in the year

Coffee proceeded to rally back and is approaching the middle of its trading range since the November highs at the beginning of 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, coffee futures have rallied back to the $1.50 level over the past four weeks. On Thursday, January 19 the active month March Arabica contract on the ICE exchange settled at $1.5075 per pound. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, fell to oversold territory on the end-of-year selloff and has now crossed, pointing to a shift in price momentum even though coffee is almost 20 cents off the recent lows. The momentum indicator shows that there is plenty of room for additional price appreciation.

From a longer-term perspective, over the past three years, the trading pattern of coffee futures shows that the lows have been higher. The current technical state of the coffee market now puts the agricultural commodity in a position where it can surprise on the upside as the price action in early 2014 began with a similar move in the momentum indicator on the weekly chart.

Is 2017 going to turn out to look a lot like 2014?

Coffee futures closed 2013 at under $1.20 per pound and by early March they were trading north of $2.00 on their way to highs of $2.2550 per pound in October. There are some fundamental factors that could support the price of coffee and vault it higher over coming weeks and months. Source: Bloomberg/Intercontinental Exchange

As the chart of the age of coffee beans in ICE warehouses shows, one year ago one-third of the coffee stocks held in ICE warehouses were less than one year old. At this time, that share has dropped to one-fifth of total stockpiles. Older beans tend to trade at a discount to younger ones and the drop in new supplies is a sign that production has declined. Beans that have been in warehouses for more than one year lose flavor and become less attractive to premium coffee shops like Starbucks and others that are scattered all over the world. Starbucks only uses Arabica beans and while 2016-2017 total global output is around 93.5 million bags, a record, demand is also at a record level as Starbucks opens locations all over China and the world. Additionally, Robusta production of coffee beans will drop by 3.7 million bags compared to last year. The forecasts for the 2016-2017 crop year could be generous considering conditions in the world's largest coffee growing nations.

An off-year in Brazil and a moldy crop of Robusta

In Vietnam, the world's leading Robusta producer, heavy rains have damaged large volumes of coffee beans causing mold and a reduction of 13% total output on a year-on-year basis. In Brazil, dry conditions in some of the biggest growing areas and an off-year for coffee yielding plants are likely to produce a crop that does not live up to market expectations.

Therefore, it seems that coffee may now have not only the technical wind behind its sails on the weekly chart as momentum has shifted higher but also the fundamental support for a rally the likes we have not seen since early 2014. The potential for coffee prices over the coming weeks and months could have a serious impact on the price of Starbucks stock.

Watch out if you own Starbucks

Starbucks has a strong inverse correlation with the price of coffee futures, and it should, as the java beans represent the largest part of the cost of goods sold for the coffee chain, with thousands of packed stores around the globe. Source: Barchart

As the chart of SBUX shows, the price of the stock fell to lows of $50.84 on November 4, just four days before coffee futures hit their 2016 highs. The stock rallied as coffee prices corrected back down to just over $1.32 per pound on December 28 on which date SBUX was around $7 higher than the early November lows. On Thursday, January 19, SBUX closed at just under the $58 per share level but it could be in jeopardy of moving lower if coffee continues to move towards the early November highs.

Coffee futures reversed from the lows on December 28 and now stand at almost 20 cents higher than where they were just four weeks ago. The 50% retracement level of the price move from November is at $1.5620 per pound. If coffee manages to move above that level it could mean another challenge of the recent highs and that will be bad news for anyone holding SBUX stock. If coffee futures can stage a rally and move to the November highs, a move like we witnessed in early 2014 may be in the cards as the fundamentals on both the supply and demand side of the equation are supportive of higher prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.