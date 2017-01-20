Great Canadian Gaming: Substantially Undervalued Compounder With Enormous Optionality

(Editor's Note: Great Canadian Gaming Corporation trades primarily on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GC.TO. As well, all values indicated in this article are stated in Canadian Dollars.)

A Business with High ROIC

Great Canadian Gaming (TSX: GC) (OTCPK:GCGMF) was founded in 1982. Over the past three decades, it has grown into the largest casino operator in Canada with 19 gaming properties including 15 casinos and four racetracks. It has 40%+ share in British Columbia (BC) and is the sole operator in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. These regions represent ~80% of GC's EBITDA. In BC, the government must approve then reimburse for most capital projects, such as renovations and expansions. It repays operators by increasing its share of gross revenue, which then reduces the amount available to the government. Therefore, the government is heavily incentivized to not overbuild and work with proven operators that can quickly recoup their invested capital. Also, local voters generally do not want more casinos in their areas, so they ultimately restrict new gaming capacity. Hence, zero casinos have been added to BC over the past decade, while U.S. operators have expanded capacity by ~10% over that timeframe. Outside of BC, the company has a ROFR on future developments in New Brunswick and the population is too small to support another casino in Nova Scotia limiting new capacity. Lastly, GC typically operates under 10+ year government licenses and owns the real estate creating additional barriers for new entrants. These dominant market positions coupled with a protective moat has resulted in a pre-tax ROIC of 30+%.

Proven and Incentivized Leadership

GC's competitive advantages are paired with an outstanding leader in CEO Rod Baker, who initially joined as a consultant in August 2008 to help restructure a company that had been poorly managed. He then was appointed President in January 2010 and became CEO with the passing away of the existing CEO in September 2011. In addition to generating a very high ROIC during his tenure, Rod has increased cash EPS 1 and GC's share price by CAGRs of 17% and 24%, respectively.

Prior to November 2016, Rod Baker, his father (Neil Baker) and their beneficially-controlled entity (Ridge Capital) owned 11.6m shares or ~19% of GC. Then, Neil sold all of his direct shares (6.9m) and part of Ridge Capital's (1.1m), so the Bakers now owned a combined 3.5m or ~6% of GC. It was disappointing to see Neil sell his stake, but he is in his 80s, made ~3.5x on his investment (average cost of ~$6.50), and (reportedly) had ~80% of his net worth tied in GC. More importantly, Rod kept his shares and seems as focused as ever in paving his legacy, while executing his growth strategy.

Significant Value in Existing Assets

From 2011 to 2014, the company grew impressively under Rod's new leadership as improved BC operations and a significant share count reduction drove a cash EPS CAGR of 15%+. In 3Q15, the BC government began requiring VIP players to provide their source of funds used to purchase chips because of concerns about money laundering, specifically from wealthy Asian visitors. Many of these customers did not want to disclose this and quit gambling, so it impacted GC's largest casino (River Rock) with high exposure to VIP tables. This weakness in BC was partially offset by the acquisition of Casino New Brunswick in 4Q15 and a reduction in overhead.

In 2016, GC re-ignited its growth with a full year of Casino New Brunswick, the purchase of the East Bundle (discussed below), and stabilization in River Rock through property enhancements. The casino in Belleville will open in 1Q17, which is part of the East Bundle. The company is also investing ~$20m each in View Royal 2 and River Rock 3 to expand those casinos. To be conservative, we assume each project will generate a 15% pre-tax ROIC, or only ~half of its six-year average. We also assume organic growth will only be 1.25% and 100% of excess cash will fund share repurchases, which we would expect if GC does not win any more Ontario bundles (discussed below). The result of these assumptions is that GC's existing assets (including planned projects) should produce ~$2.70 of cash EPS 1 by 2018.

To check the conservatism of our projections, we calculated the implied total pre-tax ROIC from 2016 to 2018 and it is only ~20%, or 30%+ below GC's historical average.

GC currently trades for ~12x 2016E cash EPS 1, so assuming the same multiple and 2018E cash EPS 1 results in ~30% upside. However, we believe 12x is too cheap for a business with the ability to organically and sustainably grow EPS at a mid-teens rate due to its high ROICs and significant FCF generation. Applying a more reasonable multiple of 15x to 2018E cash EPS 1 results in a fair value per share of $40+ or ~60% upside in two years.

On a relative basis, GC currently only trades for ~8.5x 2016E EBITDA and ~10.5x PT FCF (EBITDA - CapEx), while its U.S. regional peers are valued at ~9x EBITDA & ~14x PT FCF and its international peers at ~13.5x EBITDA & ~18x PT FCF. The international companies should have higher organic growth than GC due to their Macau exposure, so GC probably should not trade at their valuation levels. However, U.S. regional casinos operate in a much more competitive environment. Also, they are more capital intensive than GC because a large portion of their CapEx is not reimbursed by the government. Hence, these regional peers have ~20% PT FCF margins compared to GC's ~35%. Therefore, we think the appropriate metric when comparing GC to its peers is PT FCF (EBITDA - CapEx), so applying ~14x to GC's 2018E PT FCF equates to a fair value per share of ~$50 or ~double its current price.

Considerable Upside and Near-Term Catalysts from Ontario Modernization

Enormous optionality exists in addition to the case outlined above. The Ontario government has done a poor job of operating their casinos in recent years, so it is "modernizing" its gaming by selling seven "bundles" to private operators. These bundles vary meaningfully in size, but each gives the right to operate existing properties and some also offer the right to develop another casino. In late 2015, OGELP (90% owned by GC) won the first bundle called the East Bundle. OGELP paid ~$50m for this bundle, which included two properties and the opportunity to build a casino in Belleville. The existing properties should generate ~$25m of EBITDA in 2016. Belleville will require ~$30m to build and should be complete in 1Q17. Assuming a 15% pre-tax ROIC on Belleville, GC effectively paid ~2.5x EBITDA for the East Bundle and will generate a 40%+ pre-tax ROIC.

Of the five remaining bundles, GC has been pre-qualified to submit a bid for three. The company is currently evaluating and considering a bid for these under the following structures: sole owner of Ottawa, equity partner in Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and majority partner in West GTA. These should be awarded in 2Q17 and 3Q17. Based on the economics of the East Bundle, these three bundles could provide ~$125m of EBITDA to GC. To put this into perspective, GC should generate ~$215m of EBITDA in 2016, so these bundles could increase that by ~60%.

As previously illustrated, public casino operators are currently trading for ~9x to 14x EBITDA. Assuming GC again pays only 2.5x for a bundle and that EBITDA is then valued for 10.5x by the public market, then this would create a multiple arbitrage of 8x. With an estimated ~$125m of EBITDA from the four remaining bundles mentioned above, this implies ~$1b of potential value creation. Even if it only wins one of the smaller bundles and assuming 4x multiple arbitrage, then this still implies $100m+ of value creation. Also, this analysis does not include the benefit of cheap debt financing, which would further boost the impact to shareholders. For the East Bundle, GC borrowed non-recourse debt through OGELP to fund ~half of the purchase price and development cost.

We believe there is a high probability that GC will be awarded other bundles because it ((i)) is the largest gaming company in Canada, ((ii)) has been involved in Ontario since 2005 through its racetracks, and ((iii)) has already proven to the Ontario government that it is a superior operator due to its success with the East Bundle. None of the potential upside from future bundles is incorporated in the projections or estimated fair values of $40 to $50 per share above.

Risks & Mitigating Factors

Canada enters a bad recession.

From '07 to '09, revenue only declined 4% due to a local client base and much lower reliance on tourism relative to many peers, while EBITDA actually grew by 17% due to cost savings.

The company has a fortress balance sheet with less than 1.5x net leverage and more than $500m of liquidity.

It should also generate positive levered FCF even if revenue was to fall fairly significantly. Rod sells his remaining shares and retires.

He became involved with GC in 2008, so ~one year before his family even took a large stake.

He is only 50 years old and seems focused on building "his empire" much bigger - we suggest listening to GC's 3Q16 earnings call. GC is unable to generate a ~20% pre-tax ROIC.

This is already a 30% haircut to the pre-tax ROIC from 2011 to 2016.

Reducing this to 10% would still result in double-digit EPS growth to $2.50+ by 2018. GC is not awarded any of the remaining Ontario bundles.

Our $40 to $50 price target described above does not include the benefit of any future bundles.

Rod had the company repurchase ~30% of its shares from 2011 to 2016, so we think he will initiate another large buyback program if it does not need cash to acquire more bundles. Generally, GC does not hold individual investor calls.

Rod takes questions during the earnings calls without a time limit and the quarterly MD&A sections are fairly descriptive.

Hopefully, the new CFO with investor relations experience will eventually be more proactive with shareholders.

Closing Thoughts and Catalysts

In short, we believe GC is a compelling investment for the reasons below.

It generates very high ROIC and is protected by substantial barriers to entry. It should continue to grow cash EPS 1 at a double-digit CAGR yet it trades for less than 12x. The remaining Ontario bundles provide significant near-term catalysts to accelerate that growth and further improve GC's outlook.

Endnotes

1 Cash earnings defined as company-reported EBITDA less stock compensation, cash interest expense, reported taxes, and maintenance CapEx. Maint. CapEx defined as 3.3% of revenue, which is much higher than GC's reported maint. CapEx (~1% of revenue) and equal to total CapEx as a % of revenue in 2014 & 2015.

2 $20m of CapEx at View Royal according to Worldcasinodirectory.

3 During 2Q16 call, management stated CapEx for View Royal and River Rock would be similar. More specifically, Rod stated: "you can think of it in the tens of millions of dollars for River Rock. And View Royal, somewhat similar at this stage of game."

Disclosures

This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell an interest in any securities of issuers related to or affiliated with Breach Inlet Capital Management, LLC ("BICM") or provide investment advisory services.

The information contained in this material does not purport to be complete, is only current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. No one should rely on the information contained in this document to make any investment decision. The material contains and is based upon information that the author believes to be correct but they have not verified that information and assume no liability if such information is incorrect. Neither BICM nor the author has any duty to correct or update the information contained herein. BICM currently has a position in the security mentioned therein. BICM may buy, sell or sell short the security at any time without notice.

This document contains forward-looking statements based on the author's expectations and projections. Those statements are sometimes indicated by words such as "expects," "believes," "will" and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual returns could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GCGMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.