Laureate Education Sets IPO Terms At $3 Billion Valuation

A high valuation combined with high debt and deteriorating financial performance make for a bad combination.

Laureate Education wants to raise $537 million in an IPO, proposing to value itself post-IPO at $3 billion.

Quick Take

For profit education firm Laureate Education (Pending:LAUR) disclosed its proposed IPO terms, seeking to sell 29 million shares at a midpoint price of $18.50 per share for gross proceeds of $537 million.

The company is proposing to value itself post-IPO at $3 billion, divided between 29 million Class A shares and 133.3 million Class B shares.

Valuation is extremely high on an EV/Sales multiple, and the company will still have $6.2 billion in debt and derivative liabilities after the IPO, which when combined with consistently deteriorating financial performance indicates a poor investment opportunity.

My opinion therefore is to AVOID the IPO.

Company Recap

Laureate Education was founded over 25 years ago by current CEO Doug Becker to provide a range of educational services to under-served markets worldwide.

The company was previously publicly-traded, from 1993 until 2007, when it was taken private by the founder and a syndicate of private equity firms including KKR (NYSE:KKR).

Since becoming a private company again in 2007, Laureate has expanded into 11 new countries, add dozens of campuses and grown its student enrollment from 300,000 to more than 1 million today.

It operates four reporting segments, three of which are geographical-based educational campus facilities, and one is its online and U.S. campus network:

LatAm

Europe

AMEA (Australia, Middle East, Asia)

Online and U.S.

Below is a Laureate documentary about its international network:

(Source: Laureate International Universities YouTube)

IPO Details

Laureate intends to sell 29 million Class A shares at a midpoint price of $18.50 each in the IPO, for total gross proceeds of $527 million.

Class B shares, owned by existing investors, will total 133.3 million shares and will enjoy 97.9% of voting interests.

Although publicly-held, Class A shares represent 17.9% of total shares outstanding, their voting power will only amount to 2.1%, so public investors will really just be along for the ride and have virtually no say in the direction of the firm.

Laureate intends to use the $500 million net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay, redeem or repurchase our outstanding Senior Notes, our term loans under our Senior Secured Credit Facilities (as defined below) and/or the seller notes used to partially finance the acquisition of FMU Group.

As of September 30, 2016, the company had $481 million in cash, $4.2 billion in total debt and liabilities due to shareholders of acquired companies and derivative instruments of $2.5 billion.

Joint book-running managers include Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Barclays. There are a total of 15 managers and co-managers of the IPO listed in the updated S-1.

Valuation

Laureate's post-IPO market cap at the current proposed terms will be $3 billion.

Let's compare LAUR with another for profit education firm, Apollo Education (NASDAQ:APOL)

Price/Sales Valuation Method

With 2016 trailing sales expected to be $4.15 billion, LAUR's proposed Price/Sales multiple is.72x vs. APOL of.55x.

EV/Sales Valuation Method

At a $3 billion post-IPO valuation, LAUR's EV/Sales multiple would be 2.1x vs APOL's of 0.26x.

Based on the above estimates, Laureate's IPO valuation is either comparatively overvalued or incredibly overvalued based on its far more expensive EV/Sales multiple.

Commentary

In my original analysis of the company and its IPO prospects, Laureate Education Updates $100 Million IPO To Pay Down Debt, I highlighted Laureate's slowly and consistently declining financial performance as a significant source of concern.

For example, it's recent revenue, gross margin and cash flow results are as follows (Source: Laureate Education S-1):

Revenue

To Q3 2016: $3 billion, 3.3% decrease vs. prior

2015: $4.3 billion, 2.3% decrease vs. prior

2014: $4.4 billion

Gross Margin

To Q3 2016: 10%

2015: 12.6%

2014: 13.6%

Cash Flow from Operations

To Q3 2016: $196 million

2015: $170.4 million

2014: $269 million

Companies that wish to successfully IPO usually try to show growing revenues, gross margin and/or CFFO, or at least the prospect of growth.

Regarding Laureate's prospects for future growth, as I detailed in my previous article, the company is heavily reliant on Latin America for its revenues, receiving 56% of its revenues from this troubled region.

The largest LatAm economy is Brazil, which is still in recession and is tied closely to the commodity economy. Although commodities have recently reflated a bit, Brazil remains the 'sick man' of Latin America and will likely continue to be a drag on economic activity there for many years.

Finally, the company has $6.7 billion of debt and liabilities owed to acquired entity shareholders and derivative instruments.

Although the IPO will pay down $500 million of that huge debt pile, the company will still be left with a $6.2 billion debt and liability pile, while the financials indicate a deteriorating business.

Accordingly, I see no reason to recommend the stock and my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

