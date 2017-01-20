7 U.S. IPOs Join Next Week's Calendar; 2 Deals Launch Wednesday Morning For Week Of 1/30

The IPO market has started up strong after the long weekend; seven companies filed Tuesday morning to join AppDynamics (Pending:APPD) on the calendar next week, including three PE-backed companies valued at over $1 billion and four VC-backed biotechs. Two more launched on Wednesday morning. There are now eight deals on the calendar for next week, which are set to raise more proceeds than the entire first quarter of 2016.

Keane Group (Pending:FRAC), the only IPO scheduled for this week, increased its proposed deal size from $300 million to $401 million on Tuesday by adding 0.4 million primary shares and 5.2 million secondary.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), an oil and gas E&P operating in the Delaware Basin in West Texas, set terms for a $650 million IPO. It is offering 38.2 million shares (31% insider) at a price range of $16 to $18. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Jagged Peak Energy would command a fully diluted market value of $3.6 billion and an enterprise value of $3.3 billion.

Bookrunners: Citi, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo.

JELD-WEN Holding (Pending:JELD), a global manufacturer of windows, doors and treated composite trim and panels, launched a $550 million IPO. It is offering 25 million shares (11% insider) at a price range of $21 to $23. At the midpoint of the proposed range, JELD-WEN would command a fully diluted market value of $2.4 billion and an enterprise value of $3.6 billion.

Bookrunners: Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch.

REV Group (Pending:REVG), which manufactures emergency and specialty vehicles, set terms for a $250 million IPO. It is offering 12.5 million shares at a price range of $19 to $21. At the midpoint of the proposed range, REV Group would command a fully diluted market value of $1.3 billion and an enterprise value of $1.4 billion.

Bookrunners: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Baird.

Jounce Therapeutics (Pending:JNCE), an early-stage biotech developing T-cell immuno-oncology therapies with Celgene, launched a $75 million IPO. It is offering 5.4 million shares at a price range of $13 to $15. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Jounce would command a fully diluted market value of $468 million. Jounce is backed by Third Rock, Fidelity and Celgene; insiders intend to invest $10 million in the IPO (13%).

Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan and Cowen & Company.

ObsEva (Pending:OBSV), a clinical-stage biotech developing therapies for women's reproductive health, set terms for a $97 million IPO. It is offering 6.5 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, ObsEva would command a fully diluted market value of $444 million. ObsEva is backed by Sofinnova Partners, Sofinnova Ventures, and CEO Ernest Loumaye; insiders intend to invest $30 million in the IPO (31%) and Medicxi plans to invest $15 million (15%).

Bookrunners: Credit Suisse, Jefferies and Leerink Partners.

AnaptsysBio (Pending:ANAB), an early-stage biotech developing antibodies for severe peanut allergy and asthma, set terms for a $60 million IPO. It is offering 3.9 million shares at a price range of $12 to $14, targeting a fully diluted market value of $299 million. AnaptsysBio is backed by Frazier Healthcare, Novo A/S and Avalon Ventures; insiders intend to invest $30 million in the IPO (50%).

Bookrunners: Credit Suisse and Stifel.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST), which is developing targeted vaccines for influenza and other drug-resistant infectious diseases, launched a $50 million IPO. It is offering 3.9 million shares at a price range of $12 to $14, targeting a fully diluted market value of $228 million. Visterra is backed by Polaris Partners, Flagship Ventures and Merck.

Bookrunners: Leerink Partners and Stifel.

Laureate Education (Pending:LAUR), the largest for-profit higher education company, set terms for its $537 million IPO. It will offer 29.0 million shares at a range of $17 to $20; at the midpoint, it would command a market value of $3.0 billion and an enterprise value of $5.9 billion.

Bookrunners: Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Macquarie Capital, J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets, Citi and Goldman Sachs

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals (Pending:BBRX), which is commercializing an implant that delivers long-acting treatment for opioid addiction, plans to raise $150 million by offering 7.7 million shares at $18 to 21. At the midpoint, it would command a market cap of $635 million.

Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank