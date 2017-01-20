Watch For A Spike

The time has come for the inauguration of Donald Trump. Three months ago, that may have not been even a thought in investors' minds, but it's nonetheless what we are faced with and must place trades accordingly. A lot of trading today is going to be focused on trying to pinpoint what executive orders Trump will undertake to immediately change policies across a wide array of political landscapes, and it's bound to alter volatility (VXX, UVXY, VIXY, TVIX) significantly. I believe a variety of strategies can be employed to capitalize on the major events over the next couple of weeks; however, expectations are everything, and being able to accurately gauge sentiment will be key to doing well.

Source: Time

Spike Or Elevation?

Watching the VIX run up for the third straight day in a row tells me that traders are facing a lot of uncertainty prior to the inauguration. And rightly so, since there is a lot of uncertainty regarding what executive orders might be enacted during the first few days of Trump's presidency. Volatility continued to roll off in 2016, which didn't come as a surprise given how volatility has trended post-recession. Additionally, this was evident via the move in the 200-day moving average from around 17.5 to 14.2. However, based upon a new administration that stands to drastically change a wide variety of policies, volatility could finally change directions and elevate over multiple time horizons rather than seeing spikes every so often.

Source: StockCharts

What you have to be thinking about in terms of volatility this week is that it can be captured. Furthermore, indexes like the VIX can be used effectively to supplement your portfolio's returns. Should you have a few losers after the inauguration, trades taken on volatility could help to offset those losses.

My own thesis on how volatility will play out starting today is a gap up during the inauguration and further gaps up as the trading day draws to the close. Over the weekend, the Trump administration begins its assimilation into the White House.

Trying to find precedents for this is incredibly difficult. Using the most recent presidency as a guide, we didn't see much action in volatility during January of 2013 and rather we saw a build up towards the year was coming to a close and then a general roll-off. That's to be expected considering there was far less uncertainty present in the markets, both because we were in the middle of an economic recovery and we knew how President Obama operated from a policy standpoint. So, nothing radically changed that warranted a spike in volatility or even a large amount of elevation.

The only precedent I see that's within the last decade is January 2009. While we have two different parties of Presidents, the principle, in theory, should be the same. We saw a spike in the VIX of nearly 15 points and an elevation in volatility above its new year starting point within the 40-50 level. If the VIX were to spike 15 points and maintain a trading range today, in the same manner, we'd be looking at a VIX trading around 27 in the next week, with the likely trading range being 20-30 over the next two months.

Source: StockCharts

Expectations Are Everything

The notion that expectations are the backbone of the market isn't incorrect here. In fact, it has more relevance than ever. Per Reuters, "Aides said Trump will not wait to wield one of the most powerful tools of his office, the presidential pen, to sign several executive actions that can be implemented without the input of Congress." In order to create investments and balance a portfolio such that an unnecessary drawdown isn't incurred over the next couple of weeks, it's important to understand two clear expectations and two clear solutions to these potential problems.

Expectation #1: Executive Orders Will Once Again Be Prevalent

Trump will use executive orders to make major policy shifts starting as soon as today. These policies changes will not be small changes as Trump's campaign promises and sayings have been rather material. The market even priced in post-election victory that there would be "wildcard" actions taken as soon as he was in office officially. According to that same Reuters article, hundreds of executive orders have come under Donald Trump's supervision over the past couple of weeks, so there's bound to be a fair amount of action within the first few days.

Expectation #2: Expect the Unexpected

We have no way of knowing just what Trump will do and anyone who is saying right now that they know which executive orders will be signed and in what order is telling you a lie. With that being said, it's reasonable to expect that he will address all major sectors of the market, with healthcare, infrastructure, basic materials and financials, being of the core focus. These executive orders will likely be inflationary in focus.

Solution #1: Utilize a Volatility-Seeking Strategy To Enhance Returns

I myself prefer to approach a situation with options. Options on the VIX are a highly liquid approach to capturing volatility, and sticking to calls on the VIX is what I intend to do. As soon as I see elevated volatility, I'll close out the position and move into puts. This is the best way, in my mind, to gain exposure to volatility. Below is the February 15 options chain. It seems like a heavy amount of open interest is surrounding the calls on a strike of 17, while puts at 14 also have a sizable open interest. I'm looking to pick up the 17s or 18s in calls first thing in the morning.

Additionally, if you're unsure which options to use, one viable play is to build out a straddle using both calls and puts to create a volatility-seeking spread whereby you profit if the magnitude of the movements in the VIX is high and not range bound.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Solution #2: Ignore All Of This, Stick To Your Guns

You likely dread the thought of having to rebalance your portfolio because of this event. While building out hedges and making opportunistic trades are a necessity at this point to avoid losses or drawdowns, long-term investors who know their companies' fundamentals well and believe those fundamentals will not be changed by this event and the following executive orders, then ignore all of this. You've made conscious decisions to purchase the investments you own and trust that the companies you've picked will outperform over the long term, so why try and change that and potentially incur short-term, unnecessary losses if your thesis happens to be incorrect?

Conclusion

This is one of the most exciting times to be in the markets. The inauguration and subsequent oncoming of a new administration brings a slew of optionalities to the table for which investors can choose a million different strategies to try and capitalize. Is it best being conservative now? It remains to be seen. I largely believe the VIX will spike and elevate, whereby event-driven funds stand to capitalize the most, especially those that derive a bulk of their profits through options strategies.

