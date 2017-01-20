Trump's Administration Holds Weak Dollar Policy

By SchiffGold

In podcast 221, Peter Schiff shows how Trump's policies seem to be over before they even get started, and takes the New York Fed President to task for reckless advice to homeowners.

Peter said he sees the President-elect's recent comments to the Wall Street Journal about the overvaluation of the dollar as representing an unstated "falling dollar" policy - one that candidate Trump espoused his entire campaign.

"Donald Trump always talked about the overvalued dollar when he was a candidate. He didn't always say, 'the dollar is overvalued.' He would say, 'foreign currencies are undervalued,' which is basically like saying the same thing only using different words... If he wants foreign currencies to appreciate, then by definition, he wants the dollar to depreciate."

As expected, the dollar tumbled 1.2% shortly after Trump's statements. It's currently down nearly 1% against the Japanese yen and Mexican peso, according to MSN.

Trump's comments also targeted China's currency manipulation as the major cause for the dollar's strength. "Our companies can't compete with them now because our currency is too strong. And it's killing us," Trump said.

As Trump sees it, the US's trade imbalance with China stems from the valuation gap between the dollar and the yuan. Typically, the weaker a nation's currency, the cheaper and more competitive their exports will be. Nations like Venezuela are now fighting hyperinflation, after leaders made moves to devalue the bolivar for the same reasons. When mixed with huge trade deficits and artificially low interest rates, such a "weak dollar" approach could help create a similar currency crisis for the US.

Peter also took New York Fed President William Dudley to task for his recent entreaty to homeowners to leverage their equity for consumer spending. Sadly, the suggestion echoes those of Alan Greenspan's during the George W. Bush era before the housing bubble burst.

In March 2003, Greenspan admitted to a group of Independent Community Bankers of America that "the frenetic pace of home equity extraction last year is likely to appreciably simmer down in 2003, possibly notably lessening support to household purchases of goods and services."

In the same speech, the former US Federal Reserve Chairman said "the large flows of mortgage funds" were seen by some as "symptomatic of an emerging housing bubble, not unlike the stock marketing bubble." However, Greenspan quickly discounted such worries, noting the lack of a national housing market and the dominance of local pricing as insulating factors. Ultimately, his denial transformed into a lack of imagination, as he characterized the comparison of the housing market to the stock market bubble as a "rather large stretch."

It was this rate of "equity extraction" that contributed to the housing bubble and financial crisis only five years later. At the advice of the Fed, homeowners squander their savings and investment on consumer goods and services, leaving themselves exposed to falling housing prices and underwater in their mortgage. It's a scenario Peter said he sees as history repeating itself.

"This is a central banker going out there and telling people, 'Yeah, lever up the house. Go out and mortgage your house and go shopping. Buy stuff that you probably don't even need, stuff that you can't afford because you're borrowing money and go buy it anyway.'"

What's behind such a suggestion made by the nation's top monetary policymakers? It's simple: The Fed is trying to prop up a fake economy built with artificial interest rates and supported by skewed inflation numbers.

