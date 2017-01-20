Finish Line: Time To Buy

We think the company can earn, at the very least, $1.50 in EPS over the next several years.

In mid-June of 2016, shares of Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) were wavering right around $17 per share. The stock was cheap, but investors were concerned about the retail sector at-large after a slew of disappointing early Summer reports from big-box retailers. In June, though, FINL bucked the broader retail trend and blasted past analyst estimates. The stock roared past $20 as a result. We believe the current set-up in FINL stock is very similar to the one in mid-June, and are bullish on the stock's potential growth prospects from these depressed levels.

In May, Macy's (NYSE:M), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Gap (NYSE:GPS), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), and Target (NYSE:TGT), among others, all reported sub-par sales numbers. As a result, FINL and many other retail stocks sputtered to depressed valuations during May. A month later, though, FINL reported results that, on their face, weren't very good (LSD comps, gross margin compression, SG&A deleverage, operating margin compression, and inventory growth), but the numbers were ahead of what analysts had expected. In large part because the stock was so beaten up going into those earnings, shares consequently soared on the same day Brexit crushed markets.

The current set-up feels very similar. Big-box retailers across the board are reporting disappointing Holiday sales numbers, and the S&P 500 retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) has consequently fallen almost 10% off its early December high. FINL has been no exception. After a dramatic collapse following a disappointing Q3, shares have fallen back to that $17 level they were at before the Q1 ER in June.

Broadly, apparel selling woes at big-box retailers do not imply shoe selling woes at FINL. While management did not give a rosy Holiday sales update on the Q3 call on December 21, we do not think a really good quarter is necessary for the stock to have tremendous upside potential from these levels. After all, LSD comps and margin compression were enough to shoot the stock higher in June.

We think FINL can report decent numbers in March, and until then, we like the stock's current valuation and believe now is a good time to buy shares. We think the company can stabilize operations around $1.9B in sales per year at a 31% gross margin, assuming more store closures, LSD comps, and continued promotional activity. As management optimizes its real estate and exercises disciplined expense control, we believe slight SG&A leverage is possible and think a reasonable long-term SG&A rate is somewhere around 26%. That yields 5% operating margins on $1.9B in sales which, after a 35% tax rate, yields about $60m in net income, or about $1.50 per share assuming 40 million shares out. At $17, the stock is just over 11.3x what we view as stable earnings for this company. That is quite cheap for a company that will very likely continue to produce at least that $1.50 in EPS over the next several years, and has significant earnings upside on potential tax reform. We think growth on that base could be as much as 5% per year, driven by share buybacks, margin expansion, and a few MSD comp quarters.

Overall, we think shares of FINL possess a very attractive risk:reward profile here. We further think the stock is setting up for a bullish run the same way it did in May/June 2016. We are buyers at these levels, and will buy lower, all else equal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FINL, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.