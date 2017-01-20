Transocean And Noble Embroiled In Patent Infringement Dispute Over 5 Drillships

Patent holder must bring infringement actions within six years from the date of infringement.

Image: Drillship Noble Bob Douglas.

Investment Thesis:

The offshore drilling Industry is suffering through the worst bear cycle in history. The oil crash that began late in 2014 has had a terrible effect particularly on the offshore drilling players such as Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC), Ensco Plc. (NYSE:ESV) or Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) and another dozen or more companies struggling to avoid a financial meltdown, due to a basic lack of work, dismal day rates and rig oversupply which is the unavoidable trichotomy of an offshore drilling bear market.

Subsequently, competition is naturally becoming more ferocious because the deepwater market is oversupplied by modern drillships that compete against each other for a very limited amount of contracts at low day rate close to breakeven level. Often, a tiny difference in specification due to a special technology or design can prove critical to win a lucrative contract which is now a matter of survival.

This is precisely what the dispute is all about here. A patented technology called "dual-activity". Let's analyze what is going on and why Transocean and its fellow Noble will fight this situation in Court.

What is the "Dual-activity" Technology.

First of all, the "dual-activity" drilling has delivered 20% to 40% time savings, which is significant.

A study about this subject published late 2001 is interesting and explains in detail the savings using the drillship Discoverer Enterprise as test-rig, that was acquired by Transocean from Sedco Forex.

The dual-activity drilling concept was born in the fall of 1995. Transocean Sedco Forex engineers and operations personnel envisioned a rig with 2 complete drilling systems, including separate drawworks, top drives and pipehandling systems. It would allow drilling to be conducted while running equipment at the same time rather than sequentially, creating a more efficient operation. "We set out to develop a concept that would allow for simultaneous operations, reduce the critical path and save money for the operator, and that's what we're doing," said Steve Woelfel, Drilling Engineer for the Discoverer Enterprise. "Dual activity has driven a step change in drilling operations." ... The lessons have helped make adjustments on Transocean sister ships Discoverer Spirit and Discoverer Deep Seas.

The Discoverer Enterprise was tested in four different wells for BP (NYSE:BP).

Drillship Discoverer Enterprise/well Dual activity days Est. single activity days Day saved % savings Neptune P&A - 6,117 ft WD 8.0 12.0 4.0 33% Crazy Horse #2 - 6,300 ft WD 121.0 137.2 16.2 12% King/King Peaks hatch work 3-wells 8.2 13.8 5.6 40% King Peak #2 15.0 22.0 7.0 32% Work performed to 1/6/2001 152.2 185.0 32.8 18%

Who owns the patent of "dual-activity"?

Transocean Lt., owns the patent US 6085851 A called "Multi-activity offshore exploration and/or development drill method and apparatus" dated 7/11/2000 (publication date) and a few others which are related.

If you want to read the complete application please click here.

Subsequently, on July 2007, Transocean announced License Agreement with Pride Int'l for Transocean's Dual Activity Patents

A license agreement has been executed by wholly owned subsidiaries of Transocean and Pride International, Inc. (NYSE:PDE). In the agreement, the Transocean subsidiary granted the Pride subsidiary a worldwide and non-exclusive license to utilize Transocean's patents for offshore dual activity drilling methods and structures. In return, the Pride subsidiary agreed to pay the Transocean subsidiary $10 million for the first dual activity rig that Pride builds in a patented country, plus a five percent royalty on dayrate revenue generated by that rig in any patented country. The Pride subsidiary agreed to pay the Transocean subsidiary an additional $15 million for each subsequent dual activity rig that Pride builds in any patented country, plus a five percent royalty on dayrate revenue generated by those rigs in any patented country. Pride may credit $5 million of each $15 million payment toward the applicable five percent royalty payment. Transocean developed its dual activity drilling design in 1996 as part of a project to more efficiently construct wells in deepwater through the use of two complete drilling systems, allowing for parallel drilling operations to be conducted on a single well that saves operators both time and money, compared with conventional rigs. Transocean continues to pursue new ways of saving its customers time and money in the drilling of deepwater exploration and development wells with the patented design. Transocean has patented the structure and methods of operations associated with its dual activity invention in the United States (U.S. Patent Nos. 6,085,851; 6,047,781; 6,056,071; and 6,068,069) and in other parts of the world where many dual activity rigs may be built or used.

Pride International has since been acquired by Ensco (NYSE:ESV) in May 31, 2011.

Transocean Ltd. suit against Noble is not the first one.

On August 30, 2007, Transocean filed a suit against the Swedish company Stena AB building the allegedly infringing deepwater drill ships, named the Stena DrillMAX I, II and III, in South Korea.

Transocean Inc., the world's largest offshore drilling company, filed another suit Thursday alleging offshore drilling contractor Stena Drilling Ltd. has infringed on various patents covering deepwater drill technology.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Transocean alleged that Stena Drilling is building three dual activity deepwater drill ships in South Korea that infringe on claims in four of Transocean's patents. Transocean also alleged that Stena Drilling has entered into a contract to put one of those ships into use in the Gulf of Mexico by early 2008. The patents-in-suit, U.S. Patent Nos. 6,047,781, 6,056,071, 6,068,069 and 6,085,851, were assigned to Transocean in 2004, the company said in its complaint. The patents all describe multi-activity offshore drilling technology.

Transocean Ltd. filed against Maersk and Noble the same year as well.

Transocean has had success in the past with its patent suits. So far, it has reached settlements with two drilling companies that it has sued over the drilling patents, and has entered into license agreements with other drilling companies as well. In July, Transocean entered into a licensing agreement with rival drilling company Noble Corp., putting to rest a pending patent dispute between the two companies. Transocean filed suit against Noble in the Southern Texas District Court in February, claiming that a recent upgrade to a one of Noble's semisubmersible rigs infringed the same four Transocean patents. The two companies filed a joint motion for consent judgment in the case on July 26. Under the settlement agreement, Noble agreed to pay Transocean an undisclosed amount for a worldwide and non-exclusive license to use the dual activity drilling technology on the rig in question, the Noble Clyde Boudreaux. The license will extend for the life of the rig, Transocean said.

Yesterday, January 18, 2017, Transocean has filed a complaint of patent infringement against Noble.

Transocean is claiming that Noble constructed five of its drillships: the Bob Douglas, Don Taylor, Globetrotter I, Sam Croft, and Tom Madden; using dual-activity technology, which Transocean had patented on 9 March 2004. The company, demanding a trial by jury, claims that it has been damaged by Noble, and has accused Noble of being aware of its patents and "willfully committed acts of infringement." In a statement to OE, Noble says it is aware of the action taken by Transocean. "We disagree with their contention and will defend our position," says Noble VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Jeff Chastain.

Conclusion:

Patent infringement litigation is a risky and costly venture. Transocean, in this case, is the patent holder and must bring infringement actions within six years from the date of infringement. The legal issues about patent validity and infringement is left to the court's determination that may use a jury in some instances.

In this case, RIG is claiming infringement on five Noble drillships:

Bob Douglas (2013) Don Taylon (2013) Globetrotter I (2011) Sam Croft (2014) Tom Madden (2014)

If the infringement "starting time" is the origin of the drillships construction, it seems that RIG is a bit late? However, if the "starting time" starts at rig delivery, then the five ships can still be part of the suit.

This dispute can be costly for Noble, and I do not know really if Transocean has a strong case here? It is possible that this dispute will be eventually settled out of court.

As a RIG shareholder and a potential NE shareholder again, I find this situation a bit difficult and I believe Transocean is going a little too far. Offshore drillers should practice leniency and understanding during such difficult times and not trying to torpedo one another. Unless, Transocean is about to lose a contract in the Gulf of Mexico to Noble

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.