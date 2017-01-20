My Biggest Mistake And Victory Of 2016 (Double Dividend Stocks)

Also began looking into monthly dividend stocks to help smooth out his income.

Double Dividend Stocks is one of the 25 Seeking Alpha Contributors participating in the 2017 DIY Investing Summit. In the summit, one of the questions I asked Double Dividend Stocks was what he considered to be his biggest mistake and victory from 2016, and what he learned from them. Below is an excerpt from the interview and a summary of his response.

Double Dividend Stocks' biggest mistake and victory from 2016 (plus lessons learned)...

Was too conservative in February when oil stocks were bottoming out.

Should have stayed focused on fundamentals and not let fear and sentiment influence too much.

Began looking for obscure stocks traded on the pink sheets (OTC). He found some great opportunities there.

Also began looking into monthly dividend stocks to help smooth out his income.

Interview excerpt:

Companies mentioned in Double Dividend Stocks' interview: North State Telecom (OTCPK:NORSB), OTC Markets (OTCQX:OTCM), Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GMLP), GasLog (NYSE:GLOP), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)

