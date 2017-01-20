IBM's Quarter Destroyed Estimates

Beating Estimates Again

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) reported Q4 and full year 2016 results, beating both earnings and revenue estimates by $0.13/share and $160 million respectively. The company continued growing its strategic imperatives, to 41% of the company's revenues. This is some decent growth over 2015's strategic imperatives' 35% of total revenues. While these are pretty good results for the company, the market seems to be rejecting this report and sending shares down over 2% after hours. Most of the numbers from this quarter and the full year were positive, but there are some parts of the earnings report that can be used to rationalize investors' rejection of one of the mainstays of the market.

The Positives

Continuing the cheers for the company, cloud segment growth helped drive IBM's overall strategic imperative growth. Cloud revenues grew 33% year over year, ending 2016 with $13.7 billion and reaching 17% of the company's revenue. Cloud-as-a-service's annual run rate grew very well to $8.6 billion, up 61% from 2015's $5.3 billion. This growth in strategic imperative segments helped fuel the company's shareholder return program. The company consistently reinvests back into its business to continue growing, growing R&D spending by 10% during 2016. In addition to this indirect form of shareholder return, IBM also liberally practices the more directly remunerative repurchases and dividends. The company spent $8.8 billion to reward its shareholders during 2016, $5.3 billion in dividends and $3.5 billion in repurchases.

IBM has been rewarding its shareholders with dividends for 100 years, and with free cash flow of $11.6 billion during 2016 that more than covered the year's dividends, it appears that this tradition will continue for a long time. The repurchases have also been quite effective, bringing the company's share count down significantly over the past several years with the share count as of the quarter's end at roughly 950 million.

With the company's price rising again, the shares are no longer as cheap as they have been, which will make the repurchases a bit less effective. However IBM's consistence in maintaining both dividends and repurchases shows a strong and continued commitment to shareholders.

Why the Drop?

IBM's earnings looked pretty good from my angle. But I'm a shareholder and might be somewhat biased. If Wall Street wants to throw away shares of a good company with strong cash flows, I'm perfectly all right with picking up some of those shares if IBM's price gets down low enough. I can understand to some extent why the shares might sell off though. During the shift to strategic imperatives, IBM has been shedding parts of its legacy business, which has translated to falling revenues over several years. Full year 2016 revenues of $79.9 were slightly down (2%) over 2015. For those with a shorter-term time frame, this 2% could be significant.

However with the continued growth of the vaunted strategic imperatives, I'm willing to be patient while waiting for IBM to return to revenue growth. Because the company's cash flows cover the 3.4% dividend, I'm paid decently well to wait.

Another factor of note that could also inspire selling might be that IBM's gross profit margins slightly contracted year over year.

IBM's Gross Profits During Q4 and 2016

This is something to watch moving forward, but with the company expecting roughly $13.80 in operating earnings per share during 2017, it doesn't appear that this contraction will pose any threat to the company's operations.

Final Thoughts

IBM posted some pretty good results this past quarter, however there seemed to be a few things that the market didn't appreciate. This has IBM's shares down a bit over 2% after hours. With this drop, the company trades at roughly 13 times estimated 2017 GAAP earnings of $11.95/share. I'd prefer to buy at levels below $150/share, but with a 3.4% yield investors could do worse than this well-seasoned tech giant. Any continued negative sentiment could give an opportunity to buy shares on a bit of a sale.

