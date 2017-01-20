Gold: Technically Speaking

While the price of gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has had an uneventful week, trading in a 1.5% range, there has been anxiousness among traders on both sides. Gold has spent the past 5 trading days ping-ponging back and forth as it flirts with the important $1,200/oz level. I have not lost an ounce of sleep over this range-bound trading, as the only thing I am interested in is closing prices. If the price of gold closes above $1,200/oz, we're above resistance, and if it closes below it, we are below resistance. Despite the subdued volatility in the metal this week, even CNBC has decided to chime in. Their latest anecdote is that gold has done something it hasn't since 2011, in an effort to somehow lead us to believe we're near a cyclical top. This is one of the most comical comparisons I've ever seen made by CNBC, and the statement could simply not be less true. Bullish sentiment continues to erode daily, but I see no reason to panic as long as we are making higher lows.

Bears: You can't have it both ways

The bears have been awfully loud again this week, calling the drop below $1,200/oz a failed breakout. What I find interesting about this is they seem to call it a failed breakout no matter what happens. Last Thursday, gold broke above $1,200/oz, but by the end of the day, had closed below it. I would agree, this was a very minor failed breakout - despite barely closing below $1,200/oz, the bears could get away with calling it this. Just yesterday, it reversed below $1,200/oz, but managed to close above this level. The metal then went below $1,200/oz on two separate occasions, and each occurrence was bought up within 2 hours. This is a far cry from the nearly 24 hours it spent below $1,200/oz between last Thursday and Friday.

My point here is that if gold rallies briefly above $1,200/oz and bears call it a bull trap and say it's bearish, then if the metal moves below $1,200/oz briefly, would it not be a bear trap and potentially bullish? I could personally care less for every single tick in the gold market - I am busy watching the metal and seeing if it can make a higher low above $1,187/oz. I just find it funny that the bears will spin the narrative to fit their thesis no matter what the price action does. The other thing they seem to be good at is changing their trade plans like most of us change our underwear. Their stops on their trades get moved like pylons, as this makes it easier for them to maintain their status of "always being right".

Anyways, enough about my favorite bear(s), let's move on to the recent warning by CNBC...

(Source: TC2000.com)

CNBC: Gold Is Doing Something It Hasn't Since 2011

CNBC producer Alex Rosenberg recently wrote an article stating that gold was doing something it hasn't since 2011. This was that it was up 13 of 15 days, and the last time it did this was nearly the top for the metal. There was no discussion of the massive differences between late July 2011 and the current signal, as doing this would clearly take away from the sensationalism of the article. What was also not discussed was that gold rose 17% in 30 days after this signal, before finally topping out.

Just to put things in perspective, I've decided to share a few major differences between late July 2011 and the current gold market:

Gold was up 40% over 12 months going into the July 2011 signal. Gold is currently up 12% over the past 12 months.

Gold was up 125% over 2.5 years going into the July 2011 signal. Gold is currently down 6% over the past 2.5 years.

Bullish sentiment on gold closed at 93% bulls on July 26th, 2011. Bullish sentiment for gold closed at 34% bulls yesterday (the date of the article).

You are welcome to draw your own conclusions from this, but I see almost zero similarities between the two markets. Sure, gold was up 13 of 15 days during both occurrences, but we're comparing the last leg of a cyclical bull market to the potential first leg out of a violent bear market.

Where Are The Bulls?

Bullish sentiment continues to erode at a surprising pace, despite the fact that gold is closing at higher prices. Last Friday, gold closed at $1,197.66 and sentiment finished the day at 29% bulls. Today, gold closed at $1,204.76, yet it finished the day at 29% bulls. This means despite a $7.00 increase in the price of gold, people are no more bullish. This is especially surprising as gold closed below resistance last Friday, but closed above resistance today. Typically, this has been very bullish for markets, as it shows that the bulls are skittish and are having a hard time staying optimistic. There is no guarantee that this plays out like past signals, but I have shown similar times that this happened in last week's article, for those interested.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

Technical Outlook and Summary

(Source: TC2000.com)

Starting with a weekly chart of gold, we can see that's very little reason to be bearish yet. Gold came out of a 3-year falling wedge in early 2016, and thus far, has back-tested the top of this falling wedge. We can see that the top of this downtrend was resistance on 3 separate occasions; therefore as bulls, we have to hope it holds as support. Thus far, it is doing what we want it to, and the last thing I want to see is it fall back into that channel.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving down to a daily chart, we can see that gold is back above the important $1,200/oz level. While there is a downtrend in place on the daily chart, we are nowhere near downtrend resistance yet. The most important level for me was $1,200/oz, as this has been a big level for years, and thus far, we are holding on to it. Anything is possible tomorrow, but I am not being nitpicky with gold. I would prefer to see the metal close above $1,200/oz for the week, but the main thing I'm watching for is if it can make a higher low above last week's low of $1,187/oz.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the daily chart from a trend-following perspective, we can see that gold is trapped below a declining 200-day moving average, but above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages. I place much more emphasis on whether a market is above or below its 200-day moving average, therefore I cannot go long a full position on gold until it closes above $1,270/oz. Having said that, I am long a half position on gold from $1,176/oz based on the buy signal from my Sentiment Trend system. I disclosed this new position in mid-December, and have been sitting with it since.

The one silver lining from the above gold chart is that the 20-day moving average is above the 50-day moving average. This typically signals trend reversals, and a dip to the 20-day or 50-day moving averages would not worry me.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at my short-term trend system, we can see that gold has seen a bullish crossover above its 3 main moving averages. The last time the blue line crossed below the yellow line was after the election, and this was a bearish signal for gold. This told us that the trend was flipping to down, and it was not a time to be aggressively long. Earlier this year, we saw the blue line cross back above the yellow line, and also above the declining orange line which has been resistance. Thus far, gold is acting very bullish, as it continues to find support at its blue and yellow moving averages. This means gold is in bullish alignment based on my shorter-term trend system.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming into the last chart, we can see that gold is finding a relentless bid at its short-term moving average (blue line). Typically, a new trend will find support at blue a few times, and eventually dip to the medium-term moving average (yellow line). Thus far GLD has done this, and it has now closed back above the blue line. I see no reason for caution based on my short-term trend system, but a close below 113.10 would be a red flag for this system. This does not mean I would exit my gold trade, it just means that my short-term trend system would move to neutral.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally moving to the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX), we can see it is leading gold, and is more bullish than gold, in my opinion. The index continues to hold above $22.50 horizontal resistance, as well as the descending channel it was stuck in for over 4 months. In addition to this, GDX is above its 50-day moving average, a level that it's been unable to regain after late August. The longer GDX is able to base above $21.80, the better chance it has of assuming a positive slope and starting a new trend up.

If we do see a pullback in GDX, I am planning to add a little more exposure to miners at $21.50. This coincides with where the descending channel currently sits and a re-test of the 50-day moving average. Due to the fact that I prefer selecting individual miners, I am long the mining stocks instead of GDX.

So how am I positioning myself?

Due to gold currently remaining in a downtrend, I am not allowed to go long a full position on the metal. While I am bullish on gold, I am forced to hold only a half position in gold until it breaks above its 200-day moving average. I am long a half position on gold due to my Sentiment Trend system being in bull mode, but cannot exceed this size until the 200-day moving average is breached on a close. The 200-day moving average currently sits at $1,270/oz, and I will watch this level closely to confirm a new bull market is in place. In addition to being long a half position on gold from $1,176/oz, I am at my heaviest allocation in mining stocks since late 2010. I am currently 47% long miners across my various accounts, and slightly above my typical diversification of maximum 45% in any sector.

Bullish sentiment on gold continues to erode, despite the price of gold moving higher the past week. This is a very rare setup, but I believe it can be attributed to the shellacking many gold bugs have taken over the past few months. The market has been so volatile that it is hard to trust any rally, and I myself have had a hard time not wavering from my cautiously bullish stance. The two main levels I am watching on gold are a weekly close above $1,200/oz and the ability to make a lower high above $1,187/oz. These are not deal breakers, but I would remain more optimistic on the metal if we can stay above these levels.

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

My stop on my half position on gold is below $1,120/oz on a close, and I will not be exiting my position for any other reason. For full transparency, I have shown my two main accounts above so that investors can see my money is where my mouth is.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, AND VARIOUS MINERS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on the orange button next to my name at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.