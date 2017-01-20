Philadelphia Fed Confirms: Growth Acceleration Is Well And Alive

In this article, I am going to give you a break down of the Philadelphia manufacturing index. This index is part of a series of regional Fed manufacturing surveys. These surveys are leading. This means that they tell us what we can expect in terms of economic growth.

(Source: Federal Reserve Education)

I always discuss a few important indicators.

Current activity index

Shipments

New orders

Employment

Future capital expenditures

These numbers tend to be very volatile. That's why I always write an article at the end of each month, with an average of all major regional districts. This gives us a less volatile and very reliable outlook of the economy. The average numbers have given me the correct direction of the ISM index since I started using this method in 2016. I have always been able to predict whether the ISM number would beat or miss expectations. The Fed regions that will be discussed are: Empire State, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Richmond and Dallas.

Let's start with the manufacturing index (current activities). This index jumped 3.9 points in January after rallying to 19.7 in December. This gives the index one of the highest numbers since 2010. This is very important when it comes to further strength of the economy in general.

Shipments declined 1.2 points after hitting a multi-year high in December. Levels like these support very high growth in the shipments business. Furthermore, it supports the stronger manufacturing number.

New orders hit one of the highest numbers since 2001. More than 11 points higher than the already solid December number. I do not expect that this numbers stays this high since we've seen multiple peaks during strong years. It just shows that the economy is very solid.

The most surprising number to me is the sudden upswing of employment. The employment index jumped almost 10 points from 3.6 to 12.8 in January. This could be the start of a serious start of employment growth after months of contraction.

Last but not least: capital expenditures fell 10.4 points in January. This doesn't surprise me since it is highly unlikely that capital expenditures stay at levels like the one we saw in December. Capital expenditures indicate solid growth and support the higher overall growth of the Philadelphia district.

Conclusion

Growth acceleration is well and alive according to the Philadelphia district. Overall conditions are up, backed by shipments, new orders and capital expenditures. We also saw the first serious upmove of employment which is a very good sign after months of contraction. I am very much looking forward to the next regional releases to see if we get more confirmation.

