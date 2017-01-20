Wall Street Breakfast: Trump Set To Take Office

Stocks

Seeking to better align its international banking services, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is merging its global business with its wholesale corporate banking unit. Although Wells derives just 4% of its revenues from outside the U.S. - a much smaller portion than rivals like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), BofA (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) - the bank's international presence grew considerably last year following acquisitions from General Electric (NYSE:GE).

JPMorgan directors paid CEO Jamie Dimon $28M in total compensation for 2016, a 3.7% increase from the prior year. His package included a base salary of $1.5M, as well as cash and stock-related instruments that were tied to performance. JPMorgan's (JPM) profit rose 1% to nearly $25B in 2016, while return on tangible common equity was 13% for the third consecutive year.

Uber has agreed to a $20M fine to settle claims that it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers, the latest in a series of fines and settlements the company has faced around the world. On its website, UBER said drivers made more than $90,000 in New York and $74,000 in San Francisco when the real earnings were considerably less, the FTC said in a court filing.

Hunter Harrison is stepping down as CEO of Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) and partnering with activist investor Paul Hilal in an effort to put himself into CSX's senior management, sources told WSJ. Following the news, CSX soared over 23% yesterday to its highest levels in more than five years. The CSX board will "actively evaluate" the views of Mantle Ridge and discuss its strategy with the investor and other shareholders.

As it awaits approval in several other markets, ChemChina has sought the U.S. antitrust regulator's approval for its planned $43B acquisition of Syngenta (NYSE:SYT). Sources close to the deal expect a green light soon, given the small revenue that ChemChina generates from the U.S. via Adama (OTCPK:ADAC), and its minor overlap with Syngenta products. SYT +2% premarket.

Toshiba has started the process to sell a minority stake in its flash memory chip business worth several billion dollars, and funds Permira and Bain Capital have expressed interest. Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) is expected to sell 20%-30% of the chip business, Kyodo reports. A source familiar with the matter said this week that another potential buyer may be Western Digital (NYSE:WDC).

An investigation into the cause of faulty batteries that led Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) to pull all of its Galaxy Note 7s last year found that some batteries were irregularly sized, causing overheating, while others had manufacturing problems, WSJ reports. The conclusion, which will be unveiled on Monday, helps to explain the technology giant's product recall that damaged its brand and will end up costing the company at least $5B.

Privately held Kaleo is offering its Auvi-Q emergency allergy auto-injector at no cost to many consumers, but set a list price for the EpiPen (NASDAQ:MYL) rival (that will be used as the benchmark cost to insurance companies) at a whopping $4,500. Auvi-Q will be sold at a cash price of $360 for those who don't qualify for the emergency treatment at no charge. It's yet another example of the complicated economics that govern drug pricing.

Crushing hopes of a recovery for investors, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Schermer has denied a request by Peabody Energy (OTCPK:BTUUQ) shareholders for the appointment of an official equity committee in the company's restructuring. In rejecting the request, the judge asked why more money should be spent on legal fees when other unsecured creditors have accepted that they will not be paid in full.

Paramount Pictures is getting help for its film slate through a new infusion of Chinese cash after the studio signed a three-year deal with Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media. The two will co-finance Paramount's (VIA, VIAB) entire schedule. During a lengthy sale-exploration process last year (before the studio went off the block), Viacom's ex-chief Philippe Dauman pushed to sell a minority stake in Paramount to Dalian Wanda Group for about $4B.