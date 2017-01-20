Legends, Myths, And The Narrative Fallacy

If you can answer that question, you'll know how to trade this market.

Everyone likes a good story. Stories are why you read Heisenberg and why you (and I) believe in the reflation trade.

That simple observation at least partially explains why characters - "Heisenberg" for instance - are able to build a blogosphere readership faster than say, John Smith.

If John Smith writes an article about CLO LIBOR floors and the first thing he tells you is that he had gin gimlets last night with an attractive bartender from Kosovo, you'd likely ask i) why in the world you should care, and ii) how in the world that's germane to a discussion about money markets. But if Heisenberg writes the same article, you don't question it at all.

Why? Well, hopefully because you trust that Heisenberg will, as always, eventually draw some kind of enlightening parallel with markets. But beyond that, you don't question it because it reinforces the legend of Heisenberg. Interludes about gin at 2 a.m. with refugees-turned cocktail waitresses add to the Heisenberg legend. They add to the story. John Smith on the other hand is just John Smith. There is no story.

Similarly, in the absence of a story/narrative, data on core inflation isn't generally something that most investors pay a whole lot of attention to. Economists pay attention, but that's because it's their job to know about such mundane things. Framed in the context of everything said above, how much core inflation rose or fell last month is about as interesting to the average investor as who John Smith had cocktails with last night.

If, however, we insert a narrative (reflation), the fact that consumer prices in the US rose 2.1% Y/Y in December suddenly becomes interesting. No longer is the CPI number just another in a long line of equally uninteresting prints. Now, it's the latest piece of evidence that confirms the reflation story. And the reflation story is inextricably tied to the election of Donald Trump, the fate of the three decade bond bull market, the sustainability of the dollar rally, and ultimately, the outlook for stocks!

Just like that, we've turned an uninteresting factoid into an integral part of a larger story that is in fact interesting.

(Chart: Bloomberg)

But we have to be careful. Our affinity for stories makes us susceptible to the "narrative fallacy". As Nassim Nicholas Taleb (author of "The Black Swan") explains, "the narrative fallacy addresses our limited ability to look at sequences of facts without weaving an explanation into them or, equivalently, forcing a logical link."

Donald Trump was elected, inflation is rising, the dollar is up, bond yields are up - that must mean the global reflation trade is on!

But according to a Goldman note out earlier this week, "the global reflation theme is a myth." Here are some excerpts (my highlights):

The sharp rise in the December HICP is sparking discussion that Euro zone inflation might finally be rebounding and that the ECB, as a result, could further slow its QE purchases this year. [But] the rebound is confined to headline inflation, where a combination of base effects and a short-lived bounce in food and energy prices conspired to lift December headline HICP. While headline HICP is likely to rise further as base effects continue to come off in January and February, underlying inflation momentum is subdued, so that the ECB's already-low forecast of 1.1 percent for core HICP this year is subject to downside risk. The situation in Japan is even worse. Underlying inflation momentum is very low and this is before the lagged effects from last year's Yen appreciation even begin to feed into the numbers (Exhibit 7). This is because $/JPY fluctuations tend to take a year before they feed into core core. While Euro zone core inflation needs to double to meet the ECB's 2017 forecast, the multiple is many times that in Japan, where the FY2017 forecast of 1.5 percent requires a very large pick-up in month-over-month momentum of core CPI (Exhibit 8). A hike in the 10-year yield target is therefore extremely unlikely on a near- or even medium-term horizon.

That's Goldman's message to markets and it's also the message Mario Draghi delivered on Thursday.

Following the ECB's decision to keep everything on hold, Draghi described the eurozone economic outlook as "on the downside," and proclaimed he sees "no convincing upward trend in underlying inflation." You can probably guess what happened to the euro:

"The 'global reflation' theme is therefore something of a misnomer," Goldman concludes, adding that the reflation story "has drowned out what in reality are increasingly divergent fundamentals in the G10, so that what markets are calling 'global reflation' is really a strengthening of the divergence theme that will ultimately drive the Dollar stronger."

While I would certainly agree with that assessment, it does rely upon the notion that the policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB/BoJ will widen. That, in turn, assumes the fundamental picture will continue to improve in the US. Thursday's raft of data - including an initial claims number that was the lowest since 1973 - support the contention that the US economy is improving.

That said, 74-year-old Lacy Hunt - who called the last bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) bear market - doesn't necessarily concur. Here's Bloomberg:

As a young bond manager coming of age during the Great Inflation and Richard Nixon's wage and price controls, Hunt saw the bear market in bonds coming in the late 1970s, and says he made a fortune for his clients. That turned out to be the last period of sustained selloff in the $13.9 trillion Treasury market, making the 74-year-old and other veterans of his generation a rare breed in finance today: people who actually traded during a period when bonds continuously lost value. Today, as hints of inflation start to bubble and calling the next bear market becomes the industry's favorite pastime, Hoisington Investment Management's Hunt shrugs it off and says "it's just more of the same." Using an out of fashion metric known as the velocity of money, the Austin, Texas-based economist says he's convinced the rout since the election of Donald Trump is just a bump in the road for an extended rally. The problem is money velocity in the U.S. (as measured by M2) has fallen to a record-low of 1.44, meaning every dollar spent circulates only 1.44 times in the economy, down from over 2 times at the peak in 1997. To Hunt and other adherents, that shows even after years of unprecedented money printing by the Federal Reserve, inflation will remain subdued and elusive. "When debt is at high levels and increasingly counterproductive, the most important lesson of economic history is that the velocity of money falls," said Hunt said, who helps manage $3.6 billion in assets. "I'm still long bonds, especially the long-end," the part of the yield curve that's the most sensitive to rising inflation.

To Hunt, we've all fallen victim to the narrative fallacy. We've built "an explanation to bind facts together," to quote Taleb again.

But if the reflation story is indeed a "myth," then the consensus trades associated with it are by extension subject to correction.

Now then, the only thing you have to ask yourself in order to trade on everything said above, is whether the reflation legend is real or whether we have indeed constructed a story to help us make sense of otherwise disparate facts.

Oh, and I suppose given how we went about setting up the analysis presented above, you also have to ask yourself the same question about the Heisenberg legend.

I look forward to your conclusions.

