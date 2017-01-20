The Revenge Of The Euro Is Coming

The euro has long been the black sheep of foreign exchange markets. Now, the time has come to take its revenge; and rally against its major trading peers, challenging consensus expectations. The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) can defy its critics by receiving bidding support from Eurozone's expanding surpluses as well as an increasingly likely unwinding of ECB's ultra-loose monetary policy. The widening gap between Fed's tightening monetary policy and ECB's stimulative policy, which weighed on the euro in the first place, will soon reverse. The ECB is increasingly pressured by the overheating situation in the core members to unwind its massive its liquidity. Should that reversal happen, the Euro-area will benefit in multiple ways. The deflationary impact of negative interest rates in the Eurozone will turn into a reflationary boost, as soon as the ECB changes course. This euro friendly macro mix is further enhanced by the extremely competitive pricing of the currency with respect to its international trading partners. This congruence of macro supportive forces offers investors an opportunity to benefit from positioning in favor of the single currency. Should that new trend materialize, it would come as a surprise to the investment community, since positioning and sentiment on the euro are still overwhelmingly negative. It's time for macroeconomic forces to take the lead in the euro foreign exchange market again, and for good reason.

Extreme Competitiveness Supports the Euro

The Eurozone (NYSEARCA:EZU) has amassed vast surpluses in the last few years, benefiting from an overly competitive single currency. More importantly, the benefits from this improvement in global competitiveness have not been confined to Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG); rather they have partially spilled over to other members of the group, an occurrence which has slipped media's attention.

Eurozone, especially after the Great Financial Crisis, has started to accumulate historically high surpluses. Its current account balance, i.e. the difference between what it earns from exports and remittances from abroad, and what it pays for imports and income to foreign entities, has been increasingly positive. This uptrend in the current account surplus is basically fueled by the growing trade balance, i.e. the positive difference between what it receives from exports and what it pays for imports. Eurozone as a whole has acquired a strong presence in global trade. To take the argument one step further, though, it is not only Germany which has benefited from the openness of its economy. Other members have managed to either shrunk their historical deficits or turn them into surpluses as well.

The Netherlands (NYSEARCA:EWN) trade surplus has more than doubled since the inception of the euro, and currently rests on new all-time highs. Belgium (NYSEARCA:EWK) trade surplus has been trending strongly upwards in the last three years, reaching all-time highs in 2016. Even Spain's (NYSEARCA:EWP) balance of trade has benefited from an extremely cheap currency and has shrunk its excessive deficits from over 10 billion euros on a monthly basis back in 2008 to less than 2 billion euros in 2016. Spain's trade deficit has, in fact, returned to its average pre-euro levels when the peseta was allowed to devalue freely. The "healing" of the Spanish excessive trade deficit was achieved mainly through steadily increasing exports, which reached new all-time highs.

Another beleaguered peripheral economy, Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI) has managed to overturn its trade deficit of the first phase of the euro experiment, from inception to the GFC, to an increasing surplus in the last few years. However, this gain was mostly achieved due to a shrinking demand for imports due to its decelerating macro situation, and to a lesser degree due to its steady exports. Ireland (NYSEARCA:EIRL) has also exhibited an impressive uptrend in its trade surplus, reaching an all-time high value in 2016. It is particularly interesting that Irish exports grew steeply in the last two years or so, during which the euro became highly competitive.

How was this broad based gain in euro competitiveness achieved? Through a rapidly devaluing currency. In fact, the broad trade weighted index of the euro in real terms, i.e. its weighted price against 61 currencies after taking into account inflation differences among the involving countries, has been trending towards its lowest levels since its physical circulation in 1st January 2002. This means that the actual price of the euro against its other trading peers has been devaluing quicker than what the bilateral exchange rates imply, due to the relatively lower inflation rates of the Eurozone with respect to the rest of the world. Eurozone has found itself in a huge liquidity trap, especially after the Great Financial Crisis, which has brought some positive side-effects; the most important of which is an extremely devalued currency in real terms. Despite the massive printing of money by the ECB, the inability of domestic prices to rise helped the euro to become even more competitive especially against countries with high inflation rates (like emerging markets for example).

Now, another way to assess how competitive the euro became is through a comparative analysis of the trends in exports between the Eurozone and its trading partners. China (NYSEARCA:FXI) and the US (NYSEARCA:SPY), the two biggest trading partners of the Eurozone, have seen their exports trending lower since late 2014. The same negative pattern in exports is evident in Japan (NYSEARCA:EWJ), another big trading partner of the euro-area, and even in South Korea (NYSEARCA:EWY). All these prove that the euro has turned into a powerhouse for the single-currency area with the ability to defy the broad-based downtrend in global trade.

Overheating Fears Could Trigger Euro's Turnaround

Apart from the competitive standing of the euro in global trade weighted terms, there is an internal force which could potentially provide additional buying support for the single currency; Germany's proximity to an overheating situation. The biggest economy of the Eurozone, Germany, is witnessing the tightest labor market in decades and the most rapidly increasing inflation rate since re-unification, albeit from of historically low level. Still, German aversion to inflation is so deeply rooted in its culture that a series of pressures towards the ECB in order to unwind its ultra-loose monetary policy have already begun. These pressures span from extensive media coverage of the risk of German savings' devaluation to political and technocratic pressure to the ECB's executive team.

As long as commodity markets (NYSEARCA:DBC) extend their rally, economic activity and inflation indicators repeat their positive surprises of the last few months, and the global business cycle accelerates, the pressures towards the ECB will accentuate. Sooner or later, the divergence between the hawkish Fed and the dovish ECB will peak and a reversal will ensue, if it has not started already. These underlying trends, though, go against investors' sentiment which is still highly bearish.

Bearish Sentiment and Positioning On The Euro Might Prove A Trap

The implied volatility on EURUSD, a market-based gauge of option investor's expectations about the volatility of the exchange rate in the next 30 days, as recorded by the CBOE EuroCurrency Volatility Index, hovers above its average levels of the last three years. In simple words, this means that investors do not believe that euro's troubles have finished, despite its historically low pricing. Rather they expect more downside pressures amidst increased volatility, probably ignoring the increasingly friendly macro backdrop.

Also, investors' positioning on the EURUSD remains bearish. The number of net speculative positions on EURUSD future contracts remains well below -50K, according to the latest CFCT Commitment of Traders report. This is close to the average level of short positions on euro that traders kept open throughout the last two and a half years or so. From these indicators it is evident that investors do not believe in a bullish reversal of the euro.

However, the euro is set to benefit from a combination of increasing trade and income inflows from abroad, and a potential removal of the excess liquidity that the ECB has thrown in the system. This does not mean that the disintegration risk of the Eurozone has vanished, i.e. that the structural headwinds of the euro have diminished; rather it means that from a cyclical standpoint the euro has suffered enough, and there is much leeway for a relief rally. Cyclical priorities come before structural ones, because the latter are of a longer-term nature than the former. Any further headwinds from the structural internal imbalances between the creditor core and the debtor periphery of the euro-area will at some point resurface, further down the line; however, that might occur at a later stage, probably closer to the point where the Eurozone as a whole will start losing its creditor status, i.e. having higher assets abroad than liabilities to foreign citizens and entities.

Global investment sentiment remains excessively negative against the euro, and market positioning seems to support that stance. However, the pressures on the common currency have gone too far in this market cycle and the evolving macro backdrop tells a different story. A story of a move against the tide. Will European politics put a lid on this potential euro rally? No one can predict for sure. Still, the euro will get an opportunity to prove if it can defy investors' sentiment, bringing in mind an old adage; revenge is a dish best served cold.

