How I Protect Against Major Downside Risk (Eric Parnell)

He refuses to accept that 50% declines "just happen" when the market crashes.

He gives equal priority to all asset classes. The key is in how they are blended together in his portfolio.

Eric Parnell is one of the 25 Seeking Alpha Contributors participating in the 2017 DIY Investing Summit. In the summit, one of the questions I asked Eric was about his personal investment philosophy and how it looks practically as he builds his portfolio. Below is an excerpt from the interview and a summary of his response.

Eric's investment philosophy...

Eric takes an "absolute return hedged strategy" as his guiding philosophy for investing. This generates positive returns in all market environments.

A non-correlated group of assets is key for protecting against major downside risk.

Interview excerpt:

This is just a small excerpt of what's covered in the interview.

The interview is full of detailed tips on Eric's core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors and specific ways he's positioning for 2017.

Companies mentioned in Eric's interview: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing, including loss of principal. Brian and Investor in the Family make no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Brian and Investor in the Family will be met.