Marketplace Roundtable: Riding The Next Shipping Wave

Shipping is an industry that is known for its volatility. A sector for heroes and for widowmakers or, in the case of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), both in the span of a given week. For investors looking to navigate that bumpiness, it makes sense to seek out as much info on the stocks involved as possible.

J Mintzmyer has focused primarily though not exclusively on the shipping industry in his writing on Seeking Alpha, as well as his service on the Marketplace, Value Investor’s Edge, one of the most popular offerings on the platform. It's yielded results for him and readers who have tracked his ideas; his top idea for 2016, Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), returned over 200% in a year and took 4th in our Top long idea 2016 contest. His top idea for 2017, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) (discussed below) is up nearly 50% in just two months. J has also developed a reputation in the broader industry and gone further in his efforts, recently shifting more towards activism to spur value creation and improved corporate governance in the tumultuous shipping sectors.

SA Editor Daniel Shvartsman emailed with J to ask about the shipping sector both from a general perspective - i.e. how to navigate the ups and downs - and as far as where things stand as we enter a year of potentially big changes. Richard Lejeune of the Panick Value Research Report also contributed a question to the discussion.

SA Editor Daniel Shvartsman: Where did you begin your focus on shipping and why?

J Mintzmyer, author of Value Investor's Edge: I’ve found shipping to be a fascinating sector since childhood, but my financial interest began in the 2010-2011 timeframe as several shipping sectors were still reeling from the financial panic. I bought a few stocks as trackers over the next couple years and continued to perform more research into the industry.

Between 2011 and early 2015, shipping was a smaller part of my portfolio. However, the more time I spent with this sector, the more I realized how inefficient the markets were and that there was a serious lack of competent analysis out for the public. These are mostly small cap stocks with a heavy retail base that owns solely for the dividend. I was convinced this was an area where we could indeed outperform. Thus far we’ve had a nice overall run even as the majority of shipping stocks have done very poorly. 2017 is off to a very nice start and there are as many disconnects as ever as the majority of retail investors have yet to return.



Richard Lejune, author of Panick Value Research Report: Over the last few years, shipping has been one of the most volatile and treacherous market sectors. How does that influence your service?

JM: The majority of market participants associate volatility with risk, but I love the opportunities such a violent market creates. As I previously mentioned, these stocks tend to offer wide disconnects on emotional panic swings. We try our best as a group to take advantage of these situations and our depth of research and data access often allows us to take positions prior to broad market reactions to new developments.

If shipping stocks always behaved in a rational and efficient manner and maintained low volatility then I’d be wasting my time in this sector. Thankfully the opposite has remained true for decades and seems unlikely to change anytime soon.

DS: Given that volatility, how much of your investing is diversified outside of the sector, and how do you manage your portfolio generally? I.e. do you try to diversify away the risk or do you feel you can isolate it even within the sector?

JM: I am a huge fan of diversification and minimizing speculative exposure. I only keep around 25% of my assets in speculative investments (the majority of which are shipping-related), and the vast majority of the remaining assets are mixed between index funds, blue chips, and cash.

However, the vast majority of my speculative account is positioned in shipping investments. I believe a large amount of due diligence is required before taking a speculative position and that I’m most likely to outperform in a sector I understand. I also tend to have several offsetting short trades throughout the year, which certainly helps during tough periods.

DS: What is a lesson you've learned from investing in the shipping sector over time?

JM: It’s a lesson that’s true for nearly every sector, but I’ve learned to never underestimate the power of a good management team or a crippling impact of a weak one. Unfortunately shipping has a lot of firms marred by egotistical management teams who either have conflicts of interests or are traditional operators who do not understand how to efficiently manage their equity.

DS: The presidential inauguration is today and the Trump trade may or may not have played out, but the Trump era now begins. Your answers to the year-end roundtable suggested you were cautious about the market; any further thoughts on what might be ahead and how you are preparing for the waves to come?

JM: We are at a bit of a crossroads here as there is both enormous potential ahead, while we also sit at very rich market multiples. Starting with the positive, there is enormous potential for comprehensive tax reform in the United States. Our individual tax code, but especially the corporate structure, is absolutely broken and a massive overhaul is decades overdue.

If the Trump Administration can oversee a massive overhaul, we could eventually see levels of US economic growth and stock market returns not previously seen since the 1990s. If the US economy picks up and energy exports continue to grow, there’s a great future for the world economy and several shipping sectors could see near-record super cycles.

However, there’s a flipside here as Trump’s campaign rhetoric regarding international trade is very dangerous. If we enter a trade spat with China that escalates into a full ‘trade war,’ the world could enter a major recession and the standard of living for the average American would plummet as costs would soar for the most basic of goods. I have an economics and international trade policy background, so this is the kind of scenario that gives me the occasional nightmare.

DS: You've had some success with short ideas both in and out of the sector (e.g. Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Disney (NYSE:DIS), for example). How do you identify shorts and how does that fit in with your long portfolio?



JM: Thanks for bringing up some winners Daniel, I’ve had a very fortunate track record with small cap shorts, but I should be honest and mention that we did have a major miss in 2016 with a short piece on Chevron (NYSE:CVX). As mentioned earlier, shorts are a key part of our portfolio strategy and shipping often has overvaluation disconnects as well.

Shorting is widely more difficult and misses are far more expensive, so the underlying stock not only needs to be heavily overvalued, but there needs to be either huge upcoming catalysts or a key breakdown in support. The majority of our shipping short winners have been ahead of major financing concerns and/or dividend cuts.



Q: What's one of your current favorite ideas, and what's the story?

One of my top favorite ideas remains our ‘top idea’ for 2017, Teekay Corporation (TK), which Seeking Alpha selected as the 3rd place winner in a recent contest on catalyst-driven ideas. It’s up nearly 50% since our report, but I believe there’s around 100% of upside left by the end of the year.

Another one of our recent public ideas, with some near-term event-driven and/or activist potential is Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT). We believe this stock is tremendously undervalued, but that the best outcome for investors would be a sale of the entire company to a stronger peer such as Euronav (NYSE:EURN) or Frontline (NYSE:FRO). We’ve picked up on a lot of industry chatter and have added our support to the mix. If the opportunity presents itself, I’m prepared to wage a serious activist campaign to convince GNRT to sell itself, which could result in 50-60% of near-term upside if a deal does materialize.

We’re also developing several ideas in our private research platform. Stay tuned over the next couple weeks.

It was an honor to share some thoughts here. I encourage readers to comment below and/or send me a message if they have any questions or inputs.

