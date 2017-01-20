Buy PepsiCo At $99 - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/19/17)

Bank of America, JPMorgan, Citi and Wells Fargo are good bank stocks to buy.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, January 19.

Bullish Call

PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC): It had a good quarter, but Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citi (NYSE:C) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are better picks.

Bearish Calls

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS): The company is into brick-and-mortar retail stores, which makes Cramer bearish.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG): The "get in low and get out high" trade is over here.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN): It's a speculative stock. Cramer likes Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Apache (NYSE:APA) on weakness instead.

Cott Corp. (NYSE:COT): After Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) downgrade, Cramer is staying away from beverage-only stocks. He likes Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) at $99 due to CEO Indra Nooyi's leadership.

