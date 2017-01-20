Buy PepsiCo At $99 - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/19/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, January 19.
Bullish Call
PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC): It had a good quarter, but Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citi (NYSE:C) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are better picks.
Bearish Calls
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS): The company is into brick-and-mortar retail stores, which makes Cramer bearish.
Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG): The "get in low and get out high" trade is over here.
Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN): It's a speculative stock. Cramer likes Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Apache (NYSE:APA) on weakness instead.
Cott Corp. (NYSE:COT): After Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) downgrade, Cramer is staying away from beverage-only stocks. He likes Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) at $99 due to CEO Indra Nooyi's leadership.
