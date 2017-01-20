Buy PepsiCo At $99 - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/19/17)

Includes: APA, BAC, C, COT, CVS, JPM, KO, LNG, PEP, PNC, SLB, SN, WFC
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Bricks-and-mortar issues will affect CVS Health.

Bank of America, JPMorgan, Citi and Wells Fargo are good bank stocks to buy.

Sanchez Energy is a speculative stock.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, January 19.

Bullish Call

PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC): It had a good quarter, but Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citi (NYSE:C) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are better picks.

Bearish Calls

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS): The company is into brick-and-mortar retail stores, which makes Cramer bearish.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG): The "get in low and get out high" trade is over here.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN): It's a speculative stock. Cramer likes Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Apache (NYSE:APA) on weakness instead.

Cott Corp. (NYSE:COT): After Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) downgrade, Cramer is staying away from beverage-only stocks. He likes Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) at $99 due to CEO Indra Nooyi's leadership.

