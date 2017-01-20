How I'm Positioning My Portfolio For 2017 (Ian Bezek)

Ian Bezek is one of the 25 Seeking Alpha Contributors participating in the 2017 DIY Investing Summit. In the summit, one of the questions I asked Ian was how he is positioning himself for 2017. Below is an excerpt from the interview and a summary of his response.

How Ian is prepping for 2017...

Ian likes consumer staples after the 5% decline in 2016. Analysts are negative on them for 2017, which he considers a bonus.

He likes the yield on telecom stocks in the UK.

Internationally, he likes Mexico and Chile.

Is nervous regarding energy stocks.

Interview excerpt:

Companies mentioned in Ian's interview: Hormel (NYSE:HRL), Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B), McCormick (NYSE:MKC), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Mexico (NYSEARCA:EWW), Washington Trust (NASDAQ:WASH), International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC), Pacific Airports (NYSE:PAC), Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)