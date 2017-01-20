Pilbara Minerals: Don't Miss This Junior Miner At The Dawn Of The Age Of Lithium

Should the lithium boom justify itself in the upcoming years, the strategic position and scalability of the project can make the company a potential takeover target.

An Australian lithium junior - Pilbara - is among my top picks as its flagship project is under construction and the company has already secured several binding off-take agreements.

Investment Thesis

Despite concerns about potential oversupply in the lithium market, addressed in my update on Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) last year in November, most lithium producers entered the new year on a roll. Because I believe the market momentum is not likely to change this year, I am going to introduce you my second lithium pick - Pilbara Minerals (OTC:PILBF) - which is also strongly positioned for the upcoming lithium era. But before we dive into the company specifics, let's briefly refresh some lithium terminology and industry factors.

Lithium Pure Plays vs. Non-Pure Plays

With respect to the structure of the industry, one has to distinguish between established players and emerging lithium producers. For a long time, the global lithium supply was largely controlled by three dominant companies - Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM), FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) and Rockwood Lithium acquired by Albemarle (NYSE:ALB). However, FMC's position on the lithium market has faded over the course of time and China has become the largest lithium market. Tianqi Lithium and Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium emerged as new majors and the original lithium 'Big 3' morphed into new 'Big 4' or 'Big 5' if you still count FMC.

Aside from top lithium players, promising lithium prospects have attracted or caused the formation of several other lithium entities. While the established lithium producers forming the 'Big 3' deal with the production of other raw materials as well, new industry entrants often focus solely on the production of lithium. Besides Pilbara Minerals, there are currently dozens of active lithium pure plays, with examples such as Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) or previously mentioned Galaxy Resources.

Lithium Producers vs. Developers

Among the new industry entrants, also called lithium juniors, one has to further differentiate between the already producing ones and those which are still in the phase of project development. Pilbara Minerals, together with several other companies such as Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF) and Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) belong to the latter group. Based on the company's tweets, earthworks at Pilbara's flagship project in Western Australia have already commenced and the management plans to start commissioning as early as December this year.

Lithium Hard Rock vs. Brine

Because lithium is found not just in rock but also in salt flats, or brines, one has another important aspect to consider. Compared to hard rock lithium mining, harvesting lithium brines is generally less capital-intensive and usually far less time-consuming due to more approachable location settings. Pilbara Minerals' portfolio currently contains three hard rock projects of which only one is under development.

Pilgangoora - The Second Largest Spodumene-Tantalite Resource In The World

Even though Pilbara's flagship project - Pilgangoora - is a hard rock mine, located 120km south of Port Hedland in Western Australia, the initial capital costs are relatively low. According to the recently issued project's DFS, Pilgangoora's pre-production capital costs, including all direct and indirect costs associated with the construction of 2Mtpa plant, are estimated to reach A$214M. This is a figure that falls in the range of most lithium brine projects, which usually require capex of US$150M-300M (A$199M-398M). The DFS further projects that the life-of-mine average cash operating costs after tantalum credits will be US$207/t concentrate CFR, which would make Pilbara one of the lowest cost hard rock lithium producers in the world.

Source: Pilgangoora DFS

In addition to exceptionally low operational and production set-up costs, the most recent ore reserve estimates projects the mine life to reach 36 years, which represents a significant increase relative to earlier studies. The payback period is estimated to be only around 2.7 years.

Source: Pilgangoora DFS

Strong Off-Take Agreements & Strategic Position

One of the crucial highlights from company's presentation is also the fact that ''over 100% of the projected lithium oxide production from Pilgangoora is already subject to either binding off-take agreements or Memorandums of Understanding with major off-take partners in China, Japan, the Americas and Europe.'' In July last year, Pilbara signed a six-year contract for the supply of 140ktpa of 6% chemical-grade spodumene concentrate (representing over 40% of Pilgangoora's anticipated initial annual output) with a leading Chinese manufacturer of lithium products and materials. As I emphasized in my previous article, China is a lithium consumption superpower and therefore Pilgangoora's close proximity to key Asian markets is a significant competitive advantage.

Valuation

Based on Pilgangoora's DFS financial model, the company estimates the post-tax net present value of the project at AUD/USD rate of 0.75 to be A$709M. Dividing this figure by the number of shares outstanding (1.262B), we arrive at a per share value of A$0.56 which is more or less also the actual market price (A$0.52 at the time of writing this article). Surprisingly, all analysts covering the stock came to a much more optimistic figure. From the reports, which are available on Pilbara's website, one can quickly find out that the target price ranges from A$0.71 to A$1.25, depending on the assumptions. The table below captures Pilgangoora's assumed NPV under different spodumene and AUD/USD exchange rate pricing scenarios.

Source: Pilgangoora DFS

Key Risks

Price - Needless to say that Pilgangoora's NPV is highly sensitive to spodumene and tantalum prices and price volatility may negatively affect the company's intrinsic value

FX - Pilbara's business is also subject to considerable foreign exchange risk as the major listing of company's shares is on the Australian stock exchange and some of its operations are directly tied to Chinese market

Equity dilution - The management may decide to issue new shares to finance the development of Pilgangoora site (shares on issue totaled 1.149B vs. 1.262B now)

Technological advances - New technology could emerge that would be able to compete with traditional lithium-ion batteries

Eventual delays and cost overruns - Even though it seems to be unlikely, small delays or budget overruns may occur as Pilgangoora project still has a long way to go

The Bottom Line

To sum up, Pilbara Minerals is my favorite lithium pick and top stock idea for this year. With favorable lithium pricing environment, capable management and Pilgangoora commissioning scheduled for the end of this year, the shares may attract investor's attention and get a leg-up. Although the post-tax NPV of the company's flagship project suggests that the shares are trading currently at their fair value, strategic position and superior characteristics of the project can make the company a potential takeover target. Should the lithium boom show to have a solid foundation, the scalability of Pilgangoora plant from 2Mtpa to 4Mtpa could be an additional catalyst. However, please bear in mind that the increased volatility around the stock is not going to disappear and, therefore, be aware of the risks associated with this type of investment.

Note: As always, feel free to subscribe my SA author's page, follow me on Twitter and add your thoughts in the comment section below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PILBF, GALXF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.