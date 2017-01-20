America Could Use A Unifying National Achievement: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Does bipartisanship still have a pulse? As Donald Trump assumes the office of president today, it is to be hoped that members of the two political parties remember that those who elected them share certain common interests.

That the growing divisions in elite America, where the drama of our politics plays out, results in each side having opposite positions seemingly on everything is a travesty. That each side lines up on all the same positions is an absurdity. What that means is that if you know a Senator's position on, say, the Iran nuclear deal, you can then derive from that what that politician holds on the Affordable Health Care Act - and be right most of the time even though there is no logical connection between the two! What this means is that our representatives are not thinking so much as they're following a script, one that engenders ever wearier responses as the years roll by and the paralysis and incivility take firmer root.

Thus it shall likely remain until some great achievement - big enough to excite most Americans regardless of political affiliation - makes it impolitic to, well, behave like a politician. "Nothing succeeds like success," as the saying goes. These big unifying events don't come along very often, but let's hope the wait not carry on too much longer. That's because there's a big social cost to increasing division - eventually the verbal aggression leads to violence on the streets.

We can start small with a unanimous vote for National Apple Pie Day and build from there. But in time to come true leaders will need to discover what Americans of all persuasion really care about (as an example, reducing the high level of public debt), forge a plan and build a national consensus that swamps party politics. Perhaps then America can restore its reputation as a beacon of peace and prosperity.

