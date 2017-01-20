The Treasury Black Swan: A Look At Market Mispricing

As one bank points out, long puts look underpriced if you think there's even a remote chance of a sharp rise in Treasury yields.

Although there are several examples of tail events in Treasury positioning, the options market is still mispricing the odds of a Treasury black swan actually occurring.

I'm currently reading (for at least the fourth time) Nassim Nicholas Taleb's "The Black Swan."

Anyone who opens a trading account should be required to prove they've read it.

In fact (and I was a philosophy minor who tutored statistics in my spare time, so I know a little something about this) it should be a part of the syllabus for any freshman level philosophy course and should be a requirement for 200 and 300 level prob and stats courses as well.

The scope of the book is so ambitious that attempting to summarize it would do it a disservice, but for the purposes of this short piece just understand that the overarching theme is that we do not appreciate the role tail events play in shaping our lives. That basic premise has obvious implications for markets.

As I'm fond of pointing out, the evolution of market infrastructure seems to make tail events more likely. Here are a few charts that document the recent history of black swans:

(Charts: Citi)

Bear in mind that black swan events don't have to be defined simply in terms of market outcomes. Rather, they're also readily observable in positioning.

Take the massive Treasury short for instance:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank, CFTC)

That's a multi-sigma event (4 to be exact). So if not yet a black swan, it's black swan-ish (if you will).

Now have a look at the following chart which depicts the gap between hedge fund's current net long/short positioning and their historical average net position expressed in standard deviations:

(Chart: SocGen)

The highlighted net Treasury short is a tail event.

The irony is that while we find multiple examples of multi-sigma events in positioning data for Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT), the market still seems to be mispricing the probability that a tail event in USTs will actually occur.

I've argued that panic selling in Treasurys tied to a spike in inflation and a concurrent bout of Fed hawkishness could very well lead to a VaR shock that would see 10s at 3% or more.

On Friday morning, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is out examining three scenarios that could play out under the new administration and what those scenarios, should they unfold, would mean for various asset classes. Here's how the bank describes an event like that described above:

Disorderly rates sell-off: Markets perceive President Trump's policies as stoking inflation, and the Fed turns prematurely hawkish. This double whammy leads to a significant rates sell-off over a relatively short period of time.

And here's a table that documents the three scenarios and their market implications:

(Table: Deutsche Bank)

Unsurprisingly, the options market is mispricing the odds of a tail event (i.e. a black swan). Here's Deutsche Bank again:

Both tails are underpriced. TLT puts/put spreads appear attractive if the investor believes the disorderly rates sell-off scenario has even a 10% chance of occurring over the next few months. We look at Apr '17 TLT 6 options to see the market implied outlook for US long end rates. We note the following: The bias is towards higher rates, though not aggressively higher.

The median implied 10-year rate (2.58%) for Apr '17 expiry is slightly above its market consensus for end Q1 2017 (2.48%).

There is a 25% chance that TLT sells off in excess of 4.8%. This equates to a 35bp+ sell-off of the US 10-year rate over the next two months.

The option market sees the kind of rate rise associated with further normalisation (US 10-year above 3%) as a tail event. Further, it prices little probability of a 1994-like large rates sell-off over a short period of time.

So that's not a trade recommendation. Rather, it's just a description of the prevailing conditions.

As you can see, markets learn very little from black swan to black swan. Tail events are regularly mispriced.

Take from that what you will but if you, like me, believe that a VaR shock of even mild proportions is a distinct possibility in the near term, then you now know how poorly the market is priced for such an "outlier" event.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.