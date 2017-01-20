Teva Pharma: Your Brief On The Big Earnings Report Coming In February

There is little public knowledge available of the financial details of recent major business combinations with Japanese entities and Actavis Generics. Prepare yourself with the best information available today.

The next earnings report will deliver a better picture of TEVA's financial situation because the official financial statements (not management's pro-forma summary) will display the Actavis Generics data.

TEVA stock has performed awfully as uncertainty around the quality of the Actavis Generics acquisition has concerned investors.

Welcome. A major earnings report is coming up for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD. (NYSE:TEVA)'s. In this article I'll highlight the Actavis Generics acquisition and other elements of the business which will appear in the financial statements for the first time.

I rate TEVA a buy because the stock is trading at a middling-to-low multiple of its present cash earnings and for reasons given in the bulletin below it appears the big Actavis Generics acquisition is going to start out cash flow neutral, so no harm done there.

Bulletins

Are the Actavis Generics and Japanese acquisitions going to begin delivering financial and other business synergies?

TEVA will be writing off the $18.6B in newly acquired Product Rights intangible assets associated with the Actavis Generics acquisition.

The annual amortization of the acquired rights will protect TEVA's profits from taxation for the next ten years as the asset is amortized at a yearly rate at or above 10%, for a tax write-off of $1.9B per annum. Therefore the company's cash flow will be protected from the taxman although reported net earnings may take a hit. This is acceptable for long-term holders who anticipate the conserved cash will be used for buybacks and the dividend's sustenance.

The next earnings report will also incorporate the results of Actavis Generics contribution to the business in terms of sales revenue, cash flows, and associated expenses such as R&D. Until now, we've only had pro-forma estimates on the acquisition which according to the company's 6-K report (linked in "Sources:" below) I estimate will contribute $4.37B annual top-line revenue.

At this time there is no way to discover how much of the Actavis Generics business sales will convert to cash flow, so I will use TEVA's most recently reported ability to convert sales to cash from operations to estimate the all-important regular cash flow contribution we can expect from the acquisition.

TEVA converts revenues to cash from operations at 24.6%. If the acquired Actavis Generics business converts at the same rate, we're looking at a contribution to cash flow of $1.07B. Incrementally compared to the $25B in new debt of the company we're looking at about a break-even ability to fund the larger interest payments.

If the company successfully leverages its strengths in distribution to expand the sales of Actavis Generics products, the acquisition is likely to be accretive to Owner's Earnings.

As for the next earnings report, it looks like the net income figure will be weighed down by the above mentioned Product rights amortization, but we'll see the company's free cash flow diminished slightly on balance of tax savings versus interest payments on new debt.

New Celltrion marketing partnership will contribute earnings

After the most recent 6-K earnings report's official reporting period ending Sept 30, 2016, TEVA entered into an exclusive partnership to market Celltrion, a biosimilar to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) multi-billion dollar seller Remicade. Remicade is on track to report sales of over $6B in 2016 on 9% year over year sales growth. Celltrion is entering a big market and may contribute tens of millions in annual cash flows during the coming years.

It's difficult to prognosticate how much of Remicade's $6B market Celltrion will capture. This is largely uncharted territory because these are biosimilar-type generics and the FDA is regularly issuing new rules on how this new class of products ought to be marketed. Things look promising as the FDA issued a positive ruling for biosimilar, permitting them to be marketed with nearly identical labels as the original product. Details on biosimilar marketing positions are available in this article at fiercebiotech.com.

Summary

As I mentioned in the first bulletin, I forecast a poor net income figure in the next report due to amortization of newly acquired assets. It also appears the net impact on the company's free cash flow will be neutral on the balance of greater interest payments due to new debts, assumed R&D efforts and expenses, versus the cash incomes of the Actavis Generics business and cash savings thanks to expanded tax write-offs associated with the acquisition.

In the case I'm right, TEVA is trading at just 8.5X my projected forward cash flows for the company, whereas Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) trades at 11.8X trailing free cash flows, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) at 22X, and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) at 15.5X. Therefore, this stock has room to run from its 8.5X free cash flow valuation to something nearer MYL and PFE's at 11.8X and 15.5X, respectively, if the next earnings report does in fact show the major combination with Actavis Generics was not a disaster.

I rate TEVA a buy based on the peer valuation. As the company's valuation approaches its similarly capitalized peer MYL we'll see TEVA stock surpassing $46 per share. This is a long-term hold as the market may initially respond to the temporarily crippled net income figure by further punishing the share price on the next earnings report.

Sources: TEVA 6-K Quarterly Report

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. This presentation is the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.