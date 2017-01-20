The MnM Portfolio, December 2016: Ep. 22 - Closing Out A Strong 2016

Background

This month's article marks the twenty-second installment in my on-going series outlining my efforts to achieve dividend growth success. The portfolio is nicknamed the MnM portfolio, which is a moniker for "Minne(sota) 'n Monthly."

Note: The portfolio continues to hold 35 stocks which is at the lower end of my target portfolio size of around 35 to 40. I feel that the portfolio holds a sufficient number of stocks such that I can effectively follow them all. I will work towards achieving more equal weightings, as this will provide strong diversification with each stock representing approximately 2% to 3% of the portfolio total. I also receive 100 free trades each year from my brokerage, so I can trade in small quantities without worry about brokerage trading costs.

That being said, here's what happened in December.

December 2016

What a month, and for that matter, what a year 2016 was. The portfolio closed out 2016 on a strong note, rising for the second consecutive month and closing out 2016 with a return of over 16%. This is great and all, but as I keep stressing each month, the most important thing - and the thing that I am focused on - is that the dividend stream continues to grow.

Just to present an example, if I were solely focused on only the unrealized returns of the portfolio, I would have seen significant volatility in 2016. This is clear when looking back at the unrealized gains and losses by month, which swung fairly significantly throughout the course of 2016.

If I were not focused on growing my dividend stream, but rather on the gains of the underlying stocks, I might have made a number of snap decisions, which might have cost me. Focusing on the dividend stream allows me to largely ignore the short-term movements, and stay on track toward my long-term goals.

I have captured the activity for December and for the year-to-date in the standard rollforward summary below. The portfolio continued its ascent with the overall market, posting a solid 2.9% increase. The gains this month were largely driven by the common equities, with the financial stocks in the portfolio, being US Bank (NYSE:USB), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Unum (NYSE:UNM) and Travelers (NYSE:TRV) once again experiencing sizeable gains during the month. Joining the financials were some of the large industrials as 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) also saw pricing improvement during the month. Several of the REITs in the portfolio also saw some improvement during the month.

The net performance of the portfolio of 16.3% year-to-date outperformed the S&P 500, which returned approximately 12.25% with dividends reinvested. The portfolio collected $297.80 in dividends during the month, and all but a special dividend of $22.00 from Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was recurring on positions held.

The portfolio was comprised of the following securities as of December 31, 2016:

The following sections go into greater detail of the events that have occurred since the end of November.

Sales

None

Additions

This month I continued my practice of building up those positions within the portfolio that I view as trading at the most attractive valuations. If we have seen anything over the past year, it's that sector rotation is very much present in the market, and has at times presented buying opportunities as certain sectors go out of favor.

Currently the whole pharmaceutical sector seems to be struggling, and I can only attribute this to the scrutiny it is receiving over drug pricing from lawmakers. I am okay with the risks here, and opted to add to my position in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), adding two shares and rounding the position out for now at 20 shares. Amgen was originally added to the portfolio when I recast it earlier in 2016 and since that time has had only a modest 3% increase, trailing the broader market. The stock was purchased this month around a P/E of 13 and at the time of writing still trades attractively from a valuation perspective.

Source: FASTgraphs.com, January 19, 2017

With the remaining funds I added a share of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), the small-cap REIT in the hotel lodging sector that has also struggled in recent times, and currently yields over 6%.

Dividends Collected

I collected $297.80 in dividends and interest during the month, all but $22 of which was recurring. I have updated and included the forward-looking dividend summary as follows:

I continue to highlight this each month, but the portfolio is entirely invested and full dividends are being collected. This leaves Q4 as a rough baseline level to track growth in 2017 from.

In terms of income growth, the spreadsheets got thrown off a bit as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) paid their dividends in December (the last month of the current quarter) when usually they would have paid them at the start of the following month. Aside from these timing differences and the special dividend from MAIN, income has grown appreciably. As compared to the end of 2015 quarterly income has increased over 26%. It's important to note; however, that the contribution made during the year does account for a portion of this increase, but nonetheless the growth is a testament to the effectiveness of the dividend growth process. We will see this in action at the end of 2017, when all dividend growth will be organic.

Dividend Increases

As mentioned in the summary points of the article, December closed out the year with another three increases.

Ironically it was Amgen that passed along the best raise during the month, adding an additional 15% to its quarterly payout. I was also happy to see a stellar increase from Ventas (NYSE:VTR) as well as the small, but still appreciated quarterly bump from Realty Income (NYSE:O). Realty has, at the time of writing, already passed along a larger annual bump which I will incorporate in next month's article.

It will be fun to watch the 2017 income trend line increase over the coming year, as all upward income trends will be organic, driven off of dividend increases and reinvestment.

Closing Thoughts

The end of the year, for me, is a time for reflection. There were lessons learned in 2016, including many successes and several misses. The portfolio grew and transformed, and overall displayed a solid level of performance and greater diversification. I am hopeful that you found my experiences to be of benefit to you in your journey as well.

Starting next month I am happy to report that there will be additional investments presented, in the form of a section on the MnM 401K. I am again eligible to participate, and will begin presenting employee and employer contributions which will one day make their way into the MnM Portfolio.

We will see what the upcoming year brings, but whether it's a continued rally or a steep correction, I know that the portfolio is built to weather it. There's no telling which way it will go, but I can tell you this much, dividends are already increasing.

As far as January is concerned, I still have the desire to build my position in Starbucks and continue to see value in distributors Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and Patterson Dental (NASDAQ:PDCO). At some point I would also like to add to my positions in Target (NYSE:TGT) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) as these brick and mortar retailers have continued their struggles at the end of 2016. Maybe after we get a full picture of earnings in the retail sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS LISTED IN THE PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.