Reynolds American Says "I Do" To British American: Should You Stay Married To Your Stock?

Reynolds American shareholders now have something else to chew on, besides their chewing tobacco.

British American Coughs Up More Dough For Reynolds' Dowry

British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) said on Tuesday that its sweetened offer to buy the stake in Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) that it did not already own had been accepted by Reynolds' board, a $49 billion deal that would create a tobacco giant with a significant presence around the world.

As long-term holders of Reynolds American in our Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, we are interested in a fact-based examination of whether this combination will be beneficial for the merged entity, and how will it affect us as Reynolds shareholders. In other words, should we stay or should we go? We'll analyze the implications of the deal to make this determination.

The Art Of The Deal

This combination would create the world's largest publicly traded tobacco business, based on net sales, and it would combine companies with brands that include Camel, Lucky Strike, Newport and Pall Mall. It comes amid the industry shift toward so-called next-generation products such as e-cigarettes and vaping products as major players attempt to pivot to "healthier" products and away from stricter regulations on products and advertisements on their tobacco products.

British American first offered to buy the 57.8% of Reynolds that it didn't own in October of 2016. The offer at that time was for $47 billion.

"It will create a stronger, global tobacco and N.G.P. business with direct access for our products across the most attractive markets in the world," Nicandro Durante, the British American Tobacco chief executive, said in a news release. "We believe this will drive continued, sustainable profit growth and returns for shareholders long into the future."

This comes as both a cash and stock offer, with British American Tobacco paying a combined total of $59.64 a share for Reynolds American. This represents a 26 percent premium over the company's closing price before the initial offer last October.

RAI shares hit a 52-week high on the deal's announcement. The company expects the deal to close in the third quarter of this year.

Reynolds stockholders will receive $29.44 in cash and 0.5260 BAT shares for each of their shares.

BAT previously offered $47B, an offer that was rejected for being too low in November.

The $49.4 billion for the 57.8% it did not own represents a 5.1% sweetening of the previous offer.

The new, combined company would have a large share of the market in the United States, as well as a major presence in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and South America, British American Tobacco said.

The company added that it expected $400 million in annual savings by the third year after the deal is completed. They expect the deal to be accretive to earnings per share, cash flow and dividends in the first year and intend to support a growing dividend stream for shareholders.

Reynolds traces its roots to the founding of Lorillard in New York City in 1760 and R. J. Reynolds in North Carolina in 1875.

The company reported sales of $10.7 billion in 2015 and employs 5,600 people.

The $49 billion takeover was agreed on improved terms compared with an initial bid made last year. It would combine BAT's presence in developing countries, where anti-smoking campaigns are not as strong as in the U.S. and Europe, with Reynolds' almost exclusive focus on the U.S.

The two companies already have a technology-sharing agreement in the development of electronic cigarettes.

Salient slides from Reynolds American's recent presentation

Point, Counter Point

Not to be left out of the tobacco wars, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) also announced on January 17, 2017 that it acquired privately-held Sherman Group Holdings and its subsidiaries for an undisclosed amount.

The company sells Nat Sherman premium cigarettes and cigars through the Nat Sherman brand.

The company says Nat Sherman will join Philip Morris USA and John Middleton Co. as part of its smokeable products segment.

It is evident that competition is heating up between the major tobacco companies and consolidation is the order of the day.

Cash Flow Implications and Risks For The American Shareholder

For American shareholders, used to receiving Reynolds American dividends on a quarterly basis, this will reduce their cash flow as BTI pays dividends only twice a year. This could present a problem, especially for retirees counting on regular cash flow to pay the bills. In addition to this, the BTI dividends are lumpy. That is one payment per year is much smaller than the second payment of the year.

Lumpy BTI Dividends, Smooth and Rising RAI Dividends

source: YCharts

There is also a risk with currency translations that Reynolds shareholders are not used to dealing with. With dividends denominated in British pounds, there is the risk that if the dollar continues strengthening, those London pound-denominated dividends could be worth less to the American stockholder when translated back to the American greenback.

Dividend Growth Comparison

source: the author

The five year CAGR of BTI's dividend is only .24%, owing to a reduction in the dividend in 2015 and 2016. This compares to Reynolds' CAGR of 8.51%, in large measure to a continuing, strong, steady increase in the dividend over this period of time.

Should this merger result in the synergies both companies expect and early accretion to earnings and cash flow, we might expect higher dividend growth and higher income going forward if it meets regulator's approval and Reynolds' shareholders' acceptance of the terms.

Regulators' approval is expected due to the geographic disparities of the two companies; Reynolds serves North America almost exclusively, while BTI serves Britain and a global market.

In addition, because BTI already holds 42% of Reynolds shares, there is every expectation that the vote to merge will carry the day.

Dividend Yield Comparison

source: the author

Strategy Session

With the close of this transaction expected in the third quarter, 2017, Reynolds' shareholders who accept the terms will see an immediate jump in the yield on their shares, from the current 3.03% to 3.82% on their new BTI shares.

Because Reynolds American, is one of our long term core portfolio holdings in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, we intend to monitor developments closely and be fact-based in our determination of whether to hold or sell this position.

We hold 1054 shares at a cost basis of $32.72. With cash and stock consideration of this buyout coming to $59.64, the capital gain would come in at $ 28,373.68 if we cashed out after the transaction closes. The market is currently valuing Reynolds at $58.00, not far off the conversion math. If we wished, we could cash out now with a similar capital gain. Being that the FTG Portfolio is a tax-deferred IRA model, there would be no taxes due upon any of these actions.

Current Income on these shares based on the recent raise to $1.84 annually comes to $1939.36. With the conversion targeted at a stock and cash value of approximately $59.64 per share, this would translate to a value of $62,860.56.

At a dividend yield of 3.82%, our future income on this position will rise, from the current $1939.36 to $ 2401.27. This would translate to an annual increase of $461.91, or a 23.82% increase on this position.

Investor Takeaway

We ourselves are not enamored of changing from a regular, quarterly and rising dividend at Reynolds, to a lumpy twice-yearly one at British American. We prefer a more predictable and frequent cash flow. However, we feel that receiving an immediate bump up on the order of 23.82% in income is worth the trade-off.

The merger will create the largest publicly traded tobacco company in the world. This too, is a comforting factor that buttresses the argument for reliability and predictability of a growing income stream as each company supports the growth of the other.

So, in answer to my original question, "Should we stay or should we go?", I think we'll stay. We'll say, "I do" and stay married to our Reynolds American stock and accept our new partner, British American.

Investors should do their own due diligence to decide if this fits with their own situation and particular goals.

In order to stay on top of the Reynolds American situation and to monitor price and dividend changes in real time, I use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker.

We monitor our original buy price compared to the current market price, updated in real time throughout the day, and can see changes in market value of Reynolds and our other positions, in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost is also depicted. Because we paid only $32.72 for our original position in Reynolds American, and the dividend has consistently been raised, our yield on cost is now 5.62% on our position. All data for Reynolds American is highlighted in red.

Income Balancing and Capital Gains

The income derived by our Reynolds position is calculated for us amongst all of our FTG positions. In addition, the percent of total dollars invested is represented and the percent of income produce by each name. This helps in our attempt to balance income equally among all of our holdings to mitigate risk to overall portfolio income. This is always a work in progress. As new equities are bought or sold, adjustments are made so that over the long term, each equity will provide an approximately equal amount of income to the portfolio.

Finally, the column on the extreme right lets us know how each equity is performing as regards capital gains/losses. Reynolds has been a big winner for us with a 79% capital gain to date. Totals run along the top of the application to give a quick synopsis of all aspects of the overall portfolio.

This is how we monitor the FTG Portfolio in real time and make adjustments to holdings as opportunities present themselves.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 18 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.55% since launch on November 1, 2015.

FTG Close, January 18, 2017

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, RAI, VGR, ERPNF, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.