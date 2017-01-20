Boeing: Ready To Take Off... You Haven't Seen Anything Yet

Boeing three year forward CAGR of 12% is good and will give you good growth going forward with the increases of the world wide airline business.

Boeing cash flow is estimated at $10 Billion for 2017 allowing the company to pay its above average dividend and do share buy backs.

Boeing dividend yield of 3.6% has increased 8 of the last ten years and the last increase was declared in December of 30% or an increase from $1.09/Qtr. to $1.42/Qtr.

This article is about Boeing (NYSE:BA) and why it's a great total return investment with steady increasing dividends for the income investor that's the largest holding in The Good Business Portfolio at 9.1%. When I scanned the 5 year chart Boeing had a varied past 5 year record with some good years and some flat. Boeing is an aerospace firm with its main customer commercial aviation at 65% and the military at 35% of the business. Fundamentals of Boeing will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Boeing passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Boeing has a dividend yield of 3.6% which is well about average for the market. The dividend has been increased for 8 of the last ten years and its dividend is very safe. Boeing is therefore a good choice for the income investor. The average payout ratio is fair at 38% over the past five years and recently is closer to 50%. After paying the dividend and share buy backs this leaves some cash remaining for investment in company expansion.

Boeing is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $98.0 Billion. The large size of Boeing gives it the muscle, plus its large cash flow to increase the business going forward. Boeing 2017 projected total yearly cash flow at $10 Billion is strong allowing the company to have the means for company growth through buying of bolt on companies and share buy backs. This good cash flow makes the dividend very safe with room for increases each year as the Aerospace and Defense sector continues to grow with the defense budget and the need for more fuel efficient commercial airplanes continues to grow.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.1% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.0%. The three-year forward CAGR of 12.0% (S&P Capital IQ) easily meets my requirement. This good future growth for Boeing can continue the uptrend benefiting from the growth of the defense budget and commercial aviation.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $24,100 today. This makes Boeing a great investment for the total return growth investor looking back, that has future growth as the need for its commercial airplanes and missile defense products increases.

Boeing S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $172.0. Boeing price is 8% below the target. BA is a good buy at the present price for the investor who wants above average growth and also wants above average dividend income.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Boeing beat the Dow baseline in my 48.5 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 48.5. month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fantastic total return of 112.88% makes Boeing a great investment for the total return growth investor. Boeing Has increased its dividend for 8 of the last 10 years and presently has a yield of 3.6% which is above average for the income investor and the total return is great which makes BA a pick for the total return investor.

DOW's 48.5 month total return baseline is 51.42%

Company Name 48.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Boeing +112.88% 61.46% 3.6%

As seen in the 5 year price chart below Boeing has a fair chart over 2012-2017 YTD, that shows a steady long term growth going up and to the right. In a good year like 2013 BA beat the DOW gain of 27% by 53%. The chart is great because it shows some slow years but also has a strong growth over the 5 year period beating the DOW when the DOW average is up 51%.

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on October 26 , 2016 Boeing reported earnings that beat expected by $0.88 at $3.51 compared to last year at $2.52. Total revenue was lower at $23.9 Billion less than a year ago by 7.5% year over year and beat expected by $260 Million. This was a good report with bottom line increasing strongly and top line decreased. The next earnings will be out in January 2017 and is expected to be $2.33 compared to last year at $1.60. The company also continues its share buyback program and bought 1.4 Million shares in the last quarter

Business Overview

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC).

Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. As seen in the graphic below Boeing meet its delivery goal but with new orders a bit behind the delivery's. This is not a worry since the backlog of over 5700 airplanes would take 7 years to build and delivery , if Boeing never got another order.

Source: Boeing

Overall Boeing is a good business with 12% projected revenue growth as the commercial airplane and the Aerospace and Defense sector continues to grow. The good cash flow provides BA the capability to continue its growth by increased production of the 787 and 737 lines.

The graphic below is the lovely 787 flying high over the mountains.

Source: Boeing

BA has received a large order for 15, 747-8 planes which will help keep this line open. Recently this year Boeing has received a large new order of 155 airplanes with an option for 50 more , 737 planes from Spice Jet.

Also as a tail wind we have Trump wanting to increase our military capability. As the defense budget grows so will the sales of the Boeing military business. Trump has just asked Boeing to price a plane with some of the capabilities of the expensive F-35. I think this will put pressure on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to give a better price/plane to the government and may increase orders for the F-18.

What will really drive Boeing stock price will be the continued increase in cash flow higher from the 787 program and the KC-46A tanker program. My estimate is for 2017 cash flow to hit $10 Billion which will allow more value to be given to the share holder in dividends and buybacks. Third quarter cash flow was $3.2 Billion.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 2.5%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates December 2016 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 2-3 increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe 1-2, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the October 26, 2016 earnings call Dennis A. Muilenberg (Chief Executive Officer) said "Our third quarter financial results reflect continued solid performance at both businesses and strong operating cash flow. We generated $3.2 billion of operating cash and repurchased $1 billion of Boeing stock during the quarter as we continued to deliver on our commitment to return cash to shareholders while investing in innovation and our future growth. Through the first three quarters we repurchased 51 million shares totaling $6.5 billion."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of the airplane manufacturing business in the commercial world as well as the military and return the profits to the share holder.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Boeing is an investment choice for the total return and income investor with its above average yield of 3.6% and its great total return over my test period. Boeing will held in the The Good Business Portfolio until it reaches 10% of the portfolio then it will be trimmed to bring it down to 9% of the portfolio. BA has solid growth potential for upward earnings as the Aerospace and Defense sector and commercial aviation continues to grow. If you want a steady growing company in the military defense business and commercial aviation that also provides a good income BA may be the right investment for you.

Trimmed position in Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to 5.1% of the portfolio. I will eventually sell the HOG position since sales have become stagnant and the stock price is high because of take over rumors.

Harley Davidson January 6, 59's covered calls were bought to cover and new calls, February 3 ,60's were sold to gain more time value.

Added to position of Texas Instrument (NYSE:TXN), now at 4.0% of the portfolio. TXN is now a full position in the portfolio.

Added to position of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) now at 4.0% of the portfolio a full position.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (NYSE:DLR) now at 0.93% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust in September of this year if you are interested.

The portfolio has filled in a open portfolio slot with PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) to 0.6% of the portfolio and may be followed by Kellogg (NYSE:K) or Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) when the next slot is open.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is 7.9% of the portfolio, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is 7.8% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.1% of the portfolio, therefore BA is now in trim position with Home depot , Johnson & Johnson and Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $151 Million in the third quarter. The recent earnings blew away the estimate of $2.63 and came in at $3.51.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my recent article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2016 third-Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on CAB, JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instrument , Digital Investors Trust and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD,OHI ,MO ,HOG ,IR ,TXN ,DLR, PEP

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG, IR, TXN, DLR, PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.