Will A Weaker Trump U.S. Dollar Be Toxic For Stocks?

Since Trump was elected president, there has been a sense in the financial markets that his policies to restore American manufacturing business would be at odds with a relatively strong US dollar. However, his direct comments on the issue have been limited in the press, until Friday January 13 in an interview with the WSJ Trump said: "the U.S. currency has gotten "too strong," especially considering the China's yuan is "dropping like a rock." "Our companies can't compete with them now because our currency is too strong. And it's killing us."

At the open of stock trading on Tuesday, January 18, 2017 (markets were closed on Monday), the business press was filled with headlines similar to the following: Stocks Lower as Trump says Strong Dollar Hurting US Economy. (MarketWatch 1/17/2017) As usual, the business press attributes any major news making event to the current gyrations in the stock market. The headlines might just have easily read: "Stocks Limit Losses as Trump says US Dollar too Strong". I make this statement because statistically on any given day, the movement in the US Dollar Index has a correlation of almost 0 in explaining the movements in the US stock market. So, any investor trading the US currency relative to stocks, good luck. You probably have just as much of a chance in predicting the direction of stocks on any given day as flipping a coin.

But the question remains, does the policy direction chosen by a US President and executed by the Treasury Secretary have a meaningful impact on the performance of stocks over a longer period of time? This is a question worth analyzing further as we enter a time period in which Trump is about to turn the economic policy of the US upside down when compared to Obama over the past 8 years. One of those changes may well be a decline in the US dollar in the intermediate time frame. If this scenario materializes, what is the likelihood that the stock market will go down, or even collapse at some point in the process?

History of Major US Dollar Declines Since 1970

If you plot the US Dollar Index (DXY) from 1968 through the end of 2016, you will see a cyclical pattern with 3 major peaks in 1969, 1985 and 2001. The peaks share one thing in common. The reversal in each case was precipitated by US government policy decisions, promoted by the President at the time, which led to a much weaker US dollar.

The US dollar traded in a range over this time period from the low 70's to as high as about 130. Most typically, however, the range was 80 to 100, with a mean of 94.15 dating back to 1968, and a lower mean of 89 since the Plaza Accord in 1985. Currently the US dollar is in relatively strong trading territory, entering the current range in early 2014 which coincided with US Federal Reserve tapering of QE and ECB and Japan continued expansion of their central bank asset purchases and ensuing negative interest rate policies.

Nixon Shock in 1971 - Stocks Returns Initially Stable, then Collapse

The accelerated decline of the US dollar in 1971 was hastened by a policy move by President Nixon to end the Bretton Woods International monetary management agreement established after WWII by unilaterally ending the convertibility of the US dollar into gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) at the US Treasury by international governments. The decline of the US dollar after the August 1971 pronouncement was sharp and steady through the end of 1973. At the same time stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NASDAQ:QQQ), in the middle of a rebound from a downturn in mid-1970, continued to move higher during the initial 18 months after the "Nixon Shock", but at a much slower pace. (See blue line in the graph which tracks the yearly change in stock returns. A return rate below 0% marks market collapse point.)

In reviewing the sequence of events during this time period, it seems apparent that the Nixon Administration was initially able to "calm the financial markets" during what was otherwise a very tumultuous time period for the international trade and currency markets. President Nixon did this by imposing a 10% import tariff on imported goods through December 1971, as well as calling for wage and price controls for 90 days to limit inflation pressures in the US from the change. There were also actions taken by the G-10 at the time which put in place temporary fixed exchange rate agreements.

However, pent up inflation pressure in the US was eventually turned loose after the international monetary system moved to a free floating regime in March 1973, and the OPEC cartel demanded higher US dollar prices for its oil later that year. The stock market eventually collapsed by 46% peak to trough, bottoming in September of 1974.

Stocks Raged Higher in 1985 after Plaza Accord, then Collapsed

In 1985 the US Dollar index strengthened to an extremely high relative range of 120 to 130. The time period was one of high economic growth in the US as the analog to digital dawning of the computer age gripped the nation and the world. Computers were being deployed to automate processes throughout society. And companies based in countries like Japan and German were positioning to capture share. As the dollar rose, lobbies from many sectors of the US economy began to voice concerns that countries, Japan and Germany governments in particular, were manipulating their currency higher to the detriment of American businesses. Lobbying pressure from US businesses mounted.

President Reagan, rather than vowing to pressure for protectionist legislation from many well now US based companies, including high tech companies like IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Motorola (NYSE:MSI), pursued an International Agreement known as the Plaza Accord to devalue the dollar. From 1985 to 1987 the Japanese yen increase over 50% relative to the US dollar.

During the time period immediately following the Plaza Accord US stocks raced higher, fueled by many factors which could be attributed to the rise, including lower interest rates and higher economic growth.

The devaluation historically was considered orderly as financial markets during the time period were not immediately disrupted. However, there is this nagging question about Black Monday in October of 1987. Although the upward trajectory of the US stock market was not immediately halted, the 1987 quick collapse of over 40% in stock prices peak to trough resembles an asset bubble popping, very likely influenced by financial market pressures that resulted during the major government currency intervention process that eventually had to unwind.

Stocks and USD Collapsed Through Bush First Term - Stocks Recovered as USD Fell Further

The most recent point in time when the US dollar reversed from a cyclical peak and began a multi-year cyclical decline was after George W. Bush took office as President in 2001. The USD Index decline from a peak level of 116 in February 2002 to a low of 72 by the end of his term in 2008. The US dollar decline began following a major fiscal policy shift in the US which involved the approval of the "Bush Tax Cuts" in 2001. At the time the US economy was weak. Job growth was negative; however, a fact that may be surprising to many, GDP never turned negative during this time period.

The fiscal tax policy changes at the time are historically controversial. The "Bush Tax Cuts" were a policy which put more consumption based stimulus into the US economy which encouraged a further widening of the US trade deficit. This process allowed countries, China in particular at the time, to continue to buildup its economy, financed indirectly by the US dollars flowing from the US Treasury into many US tax payer pockets who then purchased more and more foreign goods. The irony is that the policy was being financed by the purchase of US Treasuries by foreign governments like China, Japan and others who were running big trade surpluses with the US.

The net impact on the US dollar of the Bush Tax Cut policy when combined with very low interest rates by the Greenspan led Fed at the time was downward. When the Bush Tax Cut policy phase-in was accelerated in 2003, the dollar continued to decline below the long-term Dollar Index mean of 94 (see green line in the chart below).

In May of 2003 Treasury Secretary John Snow made his infamous comments that he "was not particularly concerned" about the dollar's slide against other currencies in recent months. The US dollar at that time continued to fall, breaking below 90 by the middle of 2004, a low range not experience since the mid 1990s. US stocks during this time period moved higher during a war-time economy. The US dollar, on the other hand, moved progressively lower over the following 4 years. The next major move down for stocks was during the 2008 Financial Crisis. The dollar traded at a statistically outlier low point of 72 in the months just prior to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in September of 2008.

What is the toxic scenario for stocks and a weak dollar policy?

In viewing history back to 1970, a direct statistical correlated relationship between the USD and stocks over the short-term is very inconclusive. There is a very weak tendency over 50 years of data for stocks to move inversely to the dollar, meaning that as the dollar weakens, stocks tend to move higher. However, from all the evidence I have reviewed, the data point to the fact that "it depends on the situation" and the longer the dollar stays relatively weak compared to the norm (mean) expected at the time, the greater the likelihood that the stock market will undergo a jolting collapse.

When the US government creates, or is faced with, a situation in which the US dollar goes into a major decline the market data points to other factors which materialize that correlate more closely with a break-down in the stock market. The "toxic" scenario I look for as a signal the stocks are likely on a path for a big decline is when US interest rates are moving persistently higher at the same time the US dollar continues to weaken. Such a scenario would signal either higher inflation or weaker economy in the US relative to the rest of the world. With that perspective in mind, I reviewed each of the three scenarios to see if the US 10 year Treasury (NYSEARCA:IEF) (NYSEARCA:TLH) was moving up at the same time the USD was weakening in any of the three time periods. Here are the charts related to the 1973 and 1987 stock market crash time periods with the USD Index and the 10 year Treasury rates overlaid.

In the case of 1973 and 1987, the counter-trend of 10 Year Treasury interest rates moving upward as the US dollar weakened was the persistent market force leading up to and during the major market correction. The declines in the stock market after the year 2000, on the other hand, was a weaken GDP scenario in the US and throughout the world where the Fed was in the process of lowering rates. The counter-trend of weaken US Dollar and higher 10 Year Treasury rates were a firm signal in 2007 leading up to the Financial Crisis in 2008.

My recommendation for investors who want to avoid a toxic scenario in which stocks plunge as the dollar weakens is pay attention to the credit market relative to the US dollar. If you begin to see a persistent trading pattern emerge where US 10 year Treasury rates or longer term BAA1 Corporate rates are steadily moving up while the USD Index continually moves lower, you may want to seriously consider exiting your stock market positions until the coast is clear.

Currently the US Dollar Index is relatively strong at 101 and as US Treasury interest rates have moved higher, the US dollar has moved higher. However, as Trump enters the White House, his biggest concern is "jobs, jobs, jobs." And, his tax and trade policies, because they are more focused on reducing the current account deficit, may make financing the $20T and growing US National Debt more and more challenging. Given the current direction of US Fed policy versus the incoming Trump administration fiscal policy of tax cuts and import tariffs, the odds are high that the US economy will simultaneously see fiscal policy tax cuts, interest rates pressured higher and a weakening US dollar. If this happens, I fully expect the Fed induced stock bubble created in the Obama years to burst at some point in time.

Daniel Moore is the author of the book Theory of Financial Relativity: Unlocking Market Mysteries that will Make You a Better Investor. All opinions and analyses shared in this article are expressly his own, and intended for information purposes only and not advice to buy or sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.