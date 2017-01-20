Short TMV For 19.9% Annually (Before Fees)

By shorting the inverse version, TMV, we get these two factors to work in our favor.

I recently wrote that the 3x daily 20+ year Treasury bond fund TMF will tend to underperform TLT due to two factors: its expense ratio and volatility decay.

Background on TMF and TMV

Direxion offers two leveraged funds that aim to multiple daily gains of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index by fixed factors. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) aims for a multiple of 3, while Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) aims for a multiple of -3.

Both funds were introduced in April 2009. Net expense ratios are 0.95% for TMF and 0.89% for TMV, and markets caps are $84.75M for TMF and $337.97M for TMV, according to Google Finance.

TMF's problems

In my last article, Why TMF Will Tend To Underperform TLT Long Term, I explained why I think TMF will typically underperform an unleveraged version of itself, like iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). The biggest factor is volatility decay, or the tendency for leveraged funds to experience losses over periods when the underlying bounces around with little or no net change.

In TMF's case, it turns out that in months when TLT is unchanged, TMF averages a loss of 0.45% (5.3% annualized). That's a big drag to be constantly fighting against.

The other issue is its expense ratio. At a glance, 0.95% doesn't seem outrageous. Unfortunately, in a resampling experiment, I found that without the expense ratio TMF would have a 94.3% chance of outperforming TLT in 5-year periods of typical growth, and with the expense ratio, only a 26.4% chance.

Short TMF?

If TMF is a bad play, a first thought might be to short it. That's a bad idea, because TMF still averages positive growth when TLT gains about what you would expect given its weighted average coupon. In other words, shorting TMF is a losing trade.

Turning losses into gains with TMV

Fortunately, the inverse version of TMF, TMV, offers a compelling short opportunity. I'll start by showing how monthly gains map from TMV to TLT (Figure 1):

Notice how volatility decay shows up in TMV's monthly gains. Compared to the blue line, which is what you would get from a hypothetical monthly -3x TLT fund, TMV underperforms except at the very extremes of the x-axis region.

The intercept for the red curve is -1.05%, which means that when TLT Is flat in a given month, TMV averages a 1.05% decline. That's a huge amount: 11.9% annualized.

Even better, in general, we would expect TLT to grow due to its yield-generating bonds. A natural estimate for the expected monthly growth of TLT is the monthly equivalent of its average weighted coupon, 3.23%, which turns out to be 0.26%. At a TLT monthly gain of 0.26%, TMV averages a 1.83% decline, or an annualized loss of 19.9%.

A bit risky

Looking at Figure 1, you can see that TLT has lost as much as 8.2% in a single month. That was Nov. 2016, when Donald Trump's victory led to a sharp increase in Treasury yields. No amount of volatility decay is going to save us here, and indeed TMV gained 26.8% in that month. Obviously, this would not a good time to be short TMV.

Simulations

To get an idea of what sort of results you can expect from shorting TMV, I'll do a resampling experiment like the one in my last article. In each of 100,000 trials, I randomly sample with replacement one year (252 days) worth of daily gains from TLT's full history going back to 2002. I generate TMV's daily gains by multiplying each TLT gain by -3 and subtracting daily drag from the additional expense ratio over TLT (0.89% - 0.15% = 0.74%). I then calculate performance metrics for the simulated 1-year period. Table 1 summarizes the results.

Table 1. Simulation results for TLT and TMV. TLT growth Trials in which TMV declines Median TLT growth Median TMV growth [-10%, -5%) 6/8959 (0.1%) -7.3% 11.1% [-5%, -2.5%) 3367/5539 (60.8%) -3.7% -0.8% [-2.5%, 2.5%) 12828/12828 (100.0%) 0.0% -11.6% [2.5%, 5%) 6698/6698 (100.0%) 3.8% -20.7% [5%, 10%) 13289/13289 (100.0%) 7.5% -28.6%

We see absolutely terrible performance by TMV, which is great for the short trade. It declines in 100% of trials in which TLT does better than a -2.5% loss.

On a final note, TMV averaged a 19.5% loss in the 1,351 trials in which TLT was close (within 0.25%) to its current 3.23% coupon, 3.23%.

Proof is in the pudding

Figure 2 shows growth of $10k in TLT, TMF, and TMV since TMF and TMV were introduced in April 2009. During a time when TLT sort of over-achieved with a CAGR of 5.4%, TMF averaged 6.0% annually and TMV -27.5%. TMV has lost 91.7% of its value since inception.

Related work on Seeking Alpha

I want to acknowledge Seeking Alpha authors Cliff Smith and Harry Long, who have discussed various strategies that involve shorting TMV to profit off of volatility decay. I think it's a very compelling idea, and one of the few short opportunities I've seen that provides enough upside to make a nice profit even after borrowing costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author used Yahoo Finance to obtain historical stock prices and used R to analyze the data and generate figures. Any opinion, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation.