United Parcel Service: Consistently Delivering

I like finding companies that trade at a discount to the overall market that have a (mostly) consistent track record of delivering growing earnings, growing dividends, and share buybacks.

When you throw in news of a recent intelligent acquisition into the mix, you have a company that makes me sit up and take notice. United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is such a company. I recommend that investors with a reasonably long time horizon take advantage of the current price and acquire the shares.

Net Income: Choppy, But Consistent Growth

A review of the financials at UPS indicate a steady ride with some periods of turbulence (sorry…couldn't resist). In spite of slowdowns in 2012 and 2014, over the long term, net income has grown at UPS at a CAGR of 7.7%, and dividends have grown by 6.8%. Investors should demand predictability over the long term and UPS delivers it (again, couldn't resist). The income is poised to go higher in my view because of a recently announced (November 7, 2016) acquisition the company is making.

Marken: A Smart Acquisition, Benefits Both Companies

UPS' acquisition of Marken signals the company's interest in the supply chain business for the growing life sciences industry. The supply chains for biological sample, direct to patient services, and the like require adherence to strict regulatory regimes, and very efficient logistics supply chains. Marken operates in 44 locations worldwide, and the company manages approximately 50,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges to more than 150 countries. Marken clients will benefit from UPS' wider reach, and Marken is expected to add significantly to the bottom line at UPS, as the supply chain needs of the life sciences industries evolve.

Dividend History

Along with the peace of mind that comes with knowing UPS will likely continue to grow earnings over the long haul, I am assured by the dividend attached to the stock. UPS has a proven track record of growing dividends in good years and bad. Consider 2012, when compensation expenses were much higher than normal, the dividend still grew by about 6%, in spite of the fact that net income declined by 78%. This is obviously not a sustainable situation, but I can trust that management knew that 2012 was an aberration and raised the dividend in spite of a slowdown in net income. They added to debt in 2012 to cover this shortfall, and that debt was paid back in 2013. In any event, it's plain that in good markets and bad UPS has delivered dividends that have grown at a CAGR of ~6.8%.

Buybacks

The growth rate in dividends is only part of the story, though. While dividends were growing at a rate of approximately 7% a year, the company was buying back approximately $14 billion dollars of stock. Thus, the growing dividends were paid to a smaller shareholder base. I see no reason to think that this trend is in danger of reversing.

Debt

As usual, there is rarely a perfect story and UPS is no different. The debt load here, necessitated by the fact that the company is so capital intensive, is troubling for me. Thankfully, 59% of the debt outstanding is payable after 2020, so I'm less concerned as I might otherwise be with a debt equity ratio of 416%. That said, I would like to see the company pay down some of this debt aggressively over the coming years.

The Stock

As I've said repeatedly, investing is as much about buying the stock as it is about buying the business that the stock supposedly represents. This is the reason why the purchase of shares in an excellent business may be a terrible investment. Acquisition price drives future returns. With this in mind, a review of the stock of UPS actually gives me some comfort. This global company is trading at about a 23% discount to the overall market. In the relativistic game of investing, such a discount is unwarranted in my view and represents an opportunity for investors.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Price Model, the daily trend for UPS turned Bullish on January 18, 2017 - the stock broke above a downtrend line which had begun on December 21, 2016. From here we see a $120.00 price target for the stock within the next six months.

Today we will purchase the UPS 21APR17 110 Call Options which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage for our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $113.00.

For investors in UPS shares we recommend holding for six months or until the stock hits $120.00, whichever comes first.

Conclusion

The high levels of debt here are the worst thing that someone could say about this company, but if you look under the hood, the lion's share of the debt is repayable after 2020. Alongside that negative is the excellent acquisition that will give UPS greater exposure to a fast growing market. The shares are relatively inexpensive, and the dividend history is excellent, since the company manages to grow dividends (and share buybacks) in good times and bad. I recommend buying this stalwart dividend star that's trading at a significant discount to the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.