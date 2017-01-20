DiamondRock Hospitality: Time For A Breather After The Recent Rally?

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had an excellent year in 2016, bucking the trend of pessimism sweeping large portions of the REIT sector. The lodging industry, particularly those firms with outsized exposure to major urban areas like New York City and Chicago, has seen broad downgrades heading into the coming year (most recently by Baird). I can't fault analyst Michael Bellisario's logic; there are some significant headwinds facing urban market hoteliers, given that most metrics (occupancy rates, pricing) are looking toppy on a historical basis. While analysts like Bellisario remain a fan of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), a name I'm currently long, he (and others on the sell-side) believe DiamondRock is set to perform well going forward as well. Is there some merit to that story?

Business Overview

DiamondRock Hospitality currently operates 26 hotels, primarily in urban and so-called "destination" markets. Unlike the assets of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and other peers, these are primarily branded hotels and not independent boutiques, which generally carry lower valuations. Likewise, several of these hotels are also managed by leading hotel brands, another facet that generally hamstrings valuations. Granularly, 48% of assets are currently managed by Marriott (NYSE:MAR) (including assets recently acquired via Marriott's Starwood purchase), while the rest are third-party operated. Still, there are positives to the portfolio, particularly RevPAR. Over the past decade, the company has placed significant emphasis on moving up the value chain in quality and high-cost destinations. RevPAR portfolio average will come in at $180/room in 2016, what most would classify as upper mid-tier within the hotel industry.

Management gives the usual diatribe on why DiamondRock is a strong opportunity: active portfolio management (the company routinely acquires and disposes of hotels), quality assets in premier markets, etc. Still, the market is only giving the company minimal credit for its assets; based on net operating income, DiamondRock's portfolio is trading at 6%. While this is certainly strong compared to other real estate sectors, it is below normal cap rates in many of DiamondRock's key markets like New York City, SoCal, and Boston for similar assets.

However, there are many challenges that exist within the company's portfolio. In particular, New York remains an issue for DiamondRock, and it also remains the company's highest market by room count (16.02%, or 1,517 rooms). Those that follow the New York lodging market know that it has been undergoing substantial stress: transient business and international travel is down, which has put a lot of pressure on Manhattan RevPAR. Pebblebrook recently took measures to exit the market entirely, citing these unfavorable trends in room rates and occupancy. Pebblebrook's actions follow the moves of major hoteliers as well (Hyatt (NYSE:H) as a major one). While the move by Chinese Anbang Insurance to convert its recent Waldorf Astoria purchase to condominiums does take some supply away from Midtown East long-term (which directly benefits nearly all of DiamondRock's New York holdings, which are concentrated in Midtown), supply is still set to outstrip demand in the short term. Long story short, there are few that see a turnaround on the horizon for the Big Apple anytime soon.

The New York market is unusual in that cap rates remain low despite the challenges. This is mainly due to foreign buyers and private parties, who aren't necessarily searching for a deal, but at the same time want a piece of America's most iconic city. If DiamondRock does trim its portfolio further (which it may do so given where the equity is trading in regards to net asset value), expect some further cuts to be done on its New York assets, with the Fifth Avenue Courtyard Marriott the most likely target. This would follow the disposition of the Hilton Garden Inn in Chelsea.

DiamondRock shed two other assets in 2016: the Marriott Orlando Airport and the Hilton Minneapolis. These were, broadly, lower quality assets that received weaker cap rates as a result (weighted average of 6.6%). But the sales did raise some substantial cash, which should allow the company to redeploy cash aggressively. Liquidity is high: $235M in cash, and an undrawn $300M line of credit. Leverage is low: 2.6x net debt/EBITDA, with debt primarily made up of secured mortgages with no recourse to the parent entity (65% of hotels are unencumbered by mortgages).

Still, it would be unusual to see the market begin to value the company at materially higher cap rates, especially for the hotels within the company's current portfolio. Coupled with a weak growth outlook for DiamondRock's portfolio, the road will be hard to driving improvement the good old-fashioned way (increasing hotel earnings via cost-savings). I'm not the only analyst that holds that opinion, which is why DiamondRock spends substantial time in detailing acquisition case studies, such as the recent Westin Fort Lauderdale acquisition. Within the first year, the company posted 15% RevPAR growth, 765 bps of EBITDA margin expansion. Overall, $5M in annual expenses were cut (payroll, supply savings on linens and amenities). Food and beverage was up 15%, driven by a reconcept and elimination of an expensive restaurant licensing fee.

The trend in margins has been nearly wholly positive over the past several years, but there is further upside here. Top operators can manage EBITDA margin in the low to mid-30% range, which gives some credence to the possibility of squeezing some more profitability out of this business. If DiamondRock managed to improve its margins towards the top of its peer group, there is another $25-30M in annual EBITDA the company can wring out of its hotels. Anything more than that is likely a stretch.

Speaking of peers, there are some comparability issues to be noted. Unlike many REITs, DiamondRock does book income tax expense within its taxable REIT subsidiary. This is due to how the umbrella partnership REIT was set up originally, along with taxes related to its Frenchman's Reef property, which is subject to US Virgin Islands taxes. With $11.4M in taxes paid through the first nine months of 2016, this is not immaterial given annual funds from operations ("FFO") in the $220M range.

For investors seeking income, the distribution is well-covered by that $220M. DiamondRock Hospitality does not break out maintenance capex to keep its portfolios operating smoothly, but that number likely lies somewhere in the $50M annual range based on peers. Distribution coverage is roughly 1.7x in that case, which does support upward movement from the current $0.50/share level, where it has remained since the first quarter of 2015. I think it is likely the company announces a higher distribution in the coming two months, most likely alongside the fourth quarter earnings announcement on February 22nd.

Overall, I still like Pebblebrook as my pick in this space. It has been beaten down far too deeply, and its deeper exposure to West Coast markets (which are supply restricted and carry stronger cap rates) is comforting. Nonetheless, this is certainly a safe income play that also has some moderate capital gains potential over the next year. Ample available liquidity gives the company the flexibility to pick up some quality assets for the right price. If not, the company could finally turn to share repurchases, particularly if shares retreat lower. This should at least help set a floor on the company's equity. Overall, a solid name in an otherwise frothy space.

