How To Interpret Differing Perspectives On Changes In The Price Level

Some of these measure changes in the cost of living while others focus on inflation.

Each month the BLS and other agencies publish a variety of data series on changes in the price level.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday that the Consumer Price Index for all items rose by 2.1 percent in December from its level in the same month of the previous year. At the same time, the BLS and other agencies reported several other perspectives on rising US price levels. The follow chart shows the course of the CPI and two related variables over the past ten years.

The change in the CPI is best understood as a change in the cost of living. As explained here, an increase in the cost of living measures the difficulty of maintaining one's standard of living, based on no change in income. The cost of living is the natural focus of individual consumers.

The other two series in the chart represent attempts to measure the rate of inflation. Inflation means a change in the value of the unit of account, the US dollar, in this case. A pure increase in the unit of account would raise all wages and prices by the same amount, resulting in no change in the cost of living. Inflation is the natural focus of monetary policy.

Reported monthly data on prices of goods and services always represents a mix of changes in the cost of living and inflation. Economists use a variety of methods to disentangle the two.

One method is to discard the changes in prices that are thought to be the result of transient microeconomic factors unrelated to monetary policy. With that in mind, the BLS publishes data on the so-called core CPI, shown as the blue line in the above chart. The core CPI discards prices of food and energy because of their known volatility.

The Atlanta Fed takes a slightly different approach. Instead of singling out food and energy, it sorts the components of the consumer price index (CPI) into either flexible or sticky categories based on the frequency of their price adjustment. Prices of airline tickets and tomatoes would be typical flexible prices; prices of cell phone service or apartment rents would be typical sticky prices. The sticky price index is shown as the green line in the chart. Both the core CPI and the sticky price CPI are thought to be better measures of inflation than the all-items CPI, and thus to provide better guidance for monetary policymakers.

Participants in financial markets, like the officials who make monetary policy, tend to pay more attention to inflation than to changes in the cost of living. That is especially true when it comes to forming inflation expectations for future years-a critical consideration for the pricing of many financial instruments.

The Cleveland Fed provides monthly estimates of inflation expectations over time horizons ranging from one to thirty years, based on Treasury yields, inflation data, inflation swaps, and survey-based measures. The next chart shows five- and ten-year expected inflation.

If we compare the two charts, we see that expected inflation rates are far less volatile than the all-items CPI, and slightly less volatile, even, than the core and sticky price measures. The uptick in expected inflation rates in November and December is better interpreted as a response of financial market participants to the election results and to the Fed's announced shift toward tighter monetary policy than to the probably transient upturn in the all-items CPI in the second half of 2016.

