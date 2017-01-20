2017 To Be A Very Eventful Year For Pacira

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) gave an interesting presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare conference earlier this month. The company is doing a massive amount of work on all fronts in the hopes of getting Exparel into more facilities, increasing utilization and taking advantage of the opioid epidemic issue to push its product as an attractive, non-opioid and/or opioid-sparing alternative. Q4 results were better than I expected and this was apparently due to a solid pickup in December. This article sheds more light on the commercial growth initiatives, pipeline developments, and the upcoming catalysts. While I am not sure when Exparel sales will inflect (if they haven't already), I continue to believe that Pacira is well positioned to deliver significant returns to long-term shareholders.

Preliminary Q4 results

Pacira reported the preliminary Q4 results, which were surprisingly strong. The month of December showed strong growth since October and November were weak with just $20 million and $22 million in monthly sales respectively, according to Symphony. This means that Exparel generated around $27 million in net sales in December, a considerable increase over the previous two months. Granted, Q4 is seasonally the strongest quarter of the year, but that goes for all three months, not just December, so the growth in December is encouraging anyway you put it. Exparel's FY2016 net sales were $265.8 million, almost in the middle of the company's guidance range of $263-268 million. Total revenues in 2016 were $276.4 million, slightly beating the analyst consensus of $276 million.

JP Morgan presentation shows the significant efforts the company is making to accelerate growth

The presentation slide below shows how eventful 2017 will be for Pacira. Several clinical data readouts and trial initiations, CJR bundled payment as a commercial growth catalyst, MAA submission in the EU towards the end of the year and (probably) two regional partnerships.

Source: Pacira investor presentation

The results from the first TKA study will be reported over the next few weeks and represent the first catalyst for Pacira in 2017. This trial is important since it should address a major problem the company is having in the orthopedic market, which accounted for more than half of Exparel sales in 2016. The TKA trial is a head-to-head trial against bupivacaine and the results should put to rest the story that Exparel is no better than bupivacaine. The trial is looking at 12-48 hours for pain control. Bupivacaine should work for 8-12 hours and the trial should show the additional pain control associated with the use of Exparel. The amount of opioids used is a secondary endpoint and should also show reduced use of opioids in the Exparel arm. The results should solidify Exparel's position in the market on the efficacy side (versus bupivacaine and in general) and provide further validation of Exparel's opioid sparing capabilities.

The second catalyst on the clinical side and the most important one in 2017 are the nerve block trial results. The previous placebo-controlled study showed statistically significant reduction in pain scores, but the FDA wanted a larger patient population, so Pacira designed and initiated two phase 3 trials with top line data expected in mid-2017. Successful results and approval for nerve block would significantly expand Exparel's addressable market (by almost a third) and lead to growth acceleration in 2018 and beyond.

On the commercial side, Pacira is working on international expansion and expects to announce one partnership in 1H 2017 and another one in the second half of the year. The company is seeing strong interest in Japan, China, Latin and South America. The EU is an attractive market as well and assuming approval in 2018, we could see a partnership announcement in 12-18 months.

Additionally, the company is working with healthcare providers which will be designated as "centers of excellence." Offering opioid-sparing or no opioid alternatives is becoming fashionable and Pacira reports that an increased number of patients are going to hospitals and requesting Exparel, which was probably helped by the awareness campaign the company is running. The company also heard of cases where surgeons have left the facility they worked at because of the inability to use Exparel. Management noted at the conference that some of the places that had very little interest in speaking with Pacira in a formal way are now calling them. This is probably due to the tension in the marketplace, as these facilities probably heard others are using Exparel and doing well and they now want it as well. It is taking longer than expected to reverse the damage from the FDA warning letter, but things seem to be heading in the right direction.

Another painful point for Pacira and Exparel is the proper use of the product. The administration technique is critical for Exparel to work as it should and the company is working on protocols and has recently launched a virtual reality tool in order to make the administration easier and to make the product work as in the clinical trials. These initiatives should help with the uptake in the long run as well, as the rate of satisfaction of both surgeons and patients goes up.

Notes on competition

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) has recently published more solid phase 2 data (see full presentation) for its pain product HTX-011 and is advancing the candidate into phase 3 trials. This product is potentially superior to Exparel as it incorporates both bupivacaine and meloxicam to address the inflammation issue which increases pain control. However, I don't see the product as a near- and medium-term threat to Exparel and Pacira. It will take time to receive FDA approval, labeling is still uncertain and as is evident in Exparel's case, it will take a considerable amount of time to get HTX-011 on hospital formularies. I also think the market is large enough to support two or more products as Exparel's market penetration is still in the low single digits. I see no reason for these two products not to co-exist, but I do expect an eventual impact on demand in early 2020's. By then, Pacira should be a substantially different company, as it is advancing two additional pipeline candidates and I think we should see an acquisition or two in the meantime, which should reduce the company's reliance on Exparel.

The other competitor, Innocoll, suffered a setback, as it received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA for Xaracoll. "Upon preliminary review, the FDA determined that the application, which was submitted in October 2016, was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review. In the Refusal to File letter, the FDA indicated among other things, that Xaracoll should be characterized as a drug/device combination, which would require that the company submit additional information." This puts Xaracoll off the market for some time. Its label may be limited to hernia and it will probably not receive more than 48 hours considering no statistical significance at 72 hours. Additionally, one of the two phase 3 trials narrowly missed statistical significance at 48 hours as well, so the label could be limited to just 24 hours. I think Xaracoll is not as significant a competitor as HTX-011.

Conclusion

Pacira remains very well positioned for long-term growth. 2017 is packed with clinical and commercial catalysts and I believe that Exparel sales will inflect in Q2 at the earliest. Q1 is a seasonally weak quarter but we should see year-over-year growth. The company also noted that its reps did not actively promote in the oral market in Q4 (the launch was in late September), which is another potential growth catalyst this year. I think there is room for the company to exceed the analyst consensus for 2017. The Street expects revenues to grow 14% to $314 million, and I think that if sales inflect in Q2 that the Y/Y growth in sales will be in the 20-25% range. The numerous catalysts stand to positively affect the share price even if Exparel sales disappoint initially, but the growth trajectory in 2017 should be crucial for the company's share price performance and represents the main near-term risk, along with the risk of clinical trial failures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way. I may initiate a long position in HRTX over the next 72 hours.