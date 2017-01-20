Target Vs. Wal-Mart: A Comparative Case Study

Shows how one can become a better investor by practicing "Capital Appreciation through Capital Preservation".

On January 18, 2017 Seeking Alpha's News Editor Charles Schultz reported the following: "Target Lowers Holiday Quarter Guidance".

Target (NYSE:TGT) announced that comparable sales during the holiday period fell 1.3% year on year, while total sales decreased 4.9% for the two-month period. Comparable sales were down almost 3% as weak store traffic was to blame. When Target reports on February 28th management now expects Q4 EPS of $1.45 to $1.55, compared with prior guidance of $1.55 to $1.75. For the full year, Target now sees EPS of $5.00 to $5.10, compared with prior guidance of $5.10 to $5.30.

This is quite surprising because back in October 2016 economists were predicting strong retail sales for the industry according to this Deloitte Survey :

"Economic forecasts signal another strong holiday season for US retailers, with an improved labor market and slight rise in disposable income driving a projected increase in 2016 holiday spending on par with 2015 growth. Results from this year's edition of the annual Deloitte Holiday Survey point in a similar, optimistic direction: Total 2016 holiday sales are expected to exceed $1 trillion, representing a 3.6-4.0 percent increase in holiday sales from November through January. Consumers remain positive about the US economy and continue to report improved personal financial situations. But 2016 will be far from business as usual for the nation's retailers. This year, online channels are poised to make holiday history. According to Deloitte's survey, the average holiday shopper will buy 14 gifts this season, and more consumers plan to shop online for gifts than ever before. And perhaps more importantly, shoppers anticipate spending just as much online as they do in stores this year- representing a significant milestone in holiday purchase behavior."

From Target's updated guidance it seems that shoppers did indeed spend just as much time shopping online as they did in the stores, as Target's CEO Brian Cornell cited that early holiday season softness and weak store traffic was partially offset by +40% growth in digital sales. Until we see the actual results from major online retailer Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) when the company reports in the last week of January, we will not know the full impact that online shopping had on the bricks and mortar store sector.

After seeing such guidance from Target, investors have now started to worry about the company's main bricks and mortar competitor Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and how it may do when it reports on February 27th?

In this article, I will present a real-time quantitative analysis of both companies employing a unique ratio that will demonstrate the power of free cash flow in the investment process and then give an opinion on how an investor should act based on my results.

When analyzing almost any company, concentrate on its free cash flow generation, as that is where the rubber hits the road when it comes to finding out the truth. Before I show you the long-term datafile for Target, let us first do a TTM (trailing-twelve month) analysis of its Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow and then compare it to its current price.

Here are the two ratios that we will be using in our analysis, and for those new to this type of analysis, one can get a good introduction by reading my analysis of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by clicking here.

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ (net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Target

Market Price Per Share = $66.60

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $12,842,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $12,642,000,000

Working Capital = $200,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $12,097,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 574,800,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $66.60 - (($200,000,000 - $12,097,000,000)/574,800,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $66.60 - $-20.70 = $66.60 + $20.70 = $87.30

Since Target has more Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we therefore must punish it and use the $87.30 result as the new numerator in all our calculations.

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ (net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $87.30

Net Income per diluted share = $3,346,000,000/574,800,000= $5.82

Depreciation per diluted share = $2,248,000,000/574,800,000 = $3.91

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-1,493,000,000/574,800,000 = $-2.60

$5.82 + $3.91 + ($-2.60) = $7.13

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $87.30/$7.13 = 12.24

Now if you go to my Friedrich Legend (on what is considered a good or bad result), you will notice that our result of 12.24 is excellent.

We last ran our Datafile for Target on January 19, 2017, and our Friedrich Algorithm gave a recommendation to our subscribers to hold it, if they owned it.

Here is the chart of our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio results for Target:

The Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Ratio considers a stock a bargain when it trades under 15 times and overbought when it trades over 30 times. Therefore, from the current results in the chart above, Target is a value play according to our ratio. Its $7.13 TTM result for the Bernhard Buffett ratio (found in the Datafile above) is very healthy and shows that Target is very profitable from a free cash flow point of view.

Let us now compare those results to its main competitor Wal-Mart

Here is our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Analysis for Wal-Mart.

Wal-Mart

Market Price Per Share = $67.85

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $63,401,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $74,130,000,000

Working Capital = $-10,729,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $42,108,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 3,111,700,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $67.85 - (($-10,729,000,000 - $42,108,000,000)/3,111,700,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $67.85 - ($-16.98) = $84.83

Since Wal-Mart has more Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we therefore must punish it and use the $84.83 result as the new numerator in all our calculations.

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ (net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $84.83

Net Income per diluted share = $14,460,000,000/3,111,700,000= $4.65

Depreciation per diluted share = $9,805,000,000/3,111,700,000 = $3.15

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-10,713,000,000/3,111,700,000 = $-3.44

$4.65 + $3.15 + ($-3.44) = $4.36

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $84.83/$4.36 =19.46

19.46 is considered an average result for this ratio, but when you chart out the last ten years of results for Wal-Mart, you will notice that the ratio's results are ever so slowly improving.

The above chart's results are backed up by our Wal-Mart Datafile and Quantitative Chart below, which clearly shows an average pattern of performance for Wal-Mart.

Going forward, both companies' results show that they are "HOLDS" according to our Price to Bernhard Buffett ratio, but with Target trading at only 12.24 for our ratio, target is clearly the better bet, despite its slowing growth and greater volatility. Wal-Mart's TTM result came in at 19.46 and that should be considered an average result. It will be interesting to see if we get some guidance from Wal-Mart before it reports as I am very interested in seeing how its recent acquisition Jet.com is doing. Here are some reasons why Wal-Mart bought Jet.

Demonstrated ability to scale with speed, reaching $1 billion in run-rate Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)

offering 12 million SKUs in its first year.

A growing customer base of urban and millennial customers with more than 400,000 new shoppers added monthly and an average of 25,000 daily processed orders.

Best-in-class technology that rewards customers in real time with savings on items that are bought and shipped together, thereby reducing the supply-chain and logistics costs often buried in the price of goods.

A select group of more than 2,400 retailer and brand partners tailored to create an attractive and distinctive assortment for consumers.

In conclusion, it is my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may add these ratios to your own investor tool box in order to help you in your own due diligence. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button after our Friedrich Research username on top as we plan to do many more comparative case studies like this one in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.