AT&T: Wow That Was Timely

This article will be a bit shorter than most of my usual pieces but it is important that I follow-up on this rather timely news. If you have been a regular follower of my work then you know what a year 2016 was for my top dividend growth holding, AT&T (NYSE:T). You are likely aware that earlier this week I told you that a big day was coming for AT&T. This is because the company is set to report earnings next week. In my piece I previewed a bit of the key issues that I was looking for with this report. I discussed that while the pending merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) would be a critical step toward AT&T becoming the top media and communications company in the world, that the name was growing independently thanks to a growing wireless network bringing in new customers with its strong LTE signal and a 4G LTE network, a DirecTV mobile push, massive funding going into 5G technology, just announced investments into its own facilities, as well as continuous infrastructure building. With these investments I was specifically interested in expenses and impacts to customers, in addition to revenues, earnings and the company's outlook. Just this morning, news of a Form 8-K filing has addressed several of my concerns, notably related to expenditures and customer additions.

In the 8-K we learned that the company was going to report over 900,000 branded net additions to its base of domestic wireless subscribers, along with branded net adds of more than 330,000. This is a strong data point. As the company moves deeper into the 21st century, the company noted that there were 700,000 2G deactivations, leaving just 2.3 million subscribers and non-voice phone connections. It is worth pointing out that the company is no longer maintaining the 2G infrastructure and the company has discontinued service on all 2G cell sites. This old service is being phased out in favor of 4G and the coming 5G. Another key point was that over 1.2 million wireless additions were made in Mexico. Turning to video, DirecTV Now, which many have had early complaints about regarding its user friendliness and quality, was responsible for over 200,000 net video customer additions. This is a strong positive.

Costs are key. Operating expenses last year were $34.6 billion. For reference in the Q3 2016 quarter, expenses were $34.5 billion. I am looking for exactly the same expenses this quarter. One source of major liabilities is in the company's pension system. For Q4 AT&T is going to take a noncash pretax loss of $1 billion related to its pension and postemployment benefits plan. This has to do with the annual remeasurement, and specifically the discount rates used to measure its pension obligation. Moving the assumed discount rates for each by 20 basis points to 4.4% and 4.3% each is expected to generate a loss of $3.0 billion. That said, this loss will be mitigated heavily by lower claims, strong investment returns as well as impacts from mortality and demographic changes. The take home? What is happening here will not impact operating results or margins and will be included in the adjusted portion of the report.

I am pleased with the customer data, and glad that the hit from pension and post-employment obligations was largely offset. As we look to next week, bear in mind that the company has had a history of essentially meeting expectations. Some quarters it beats, some quarters it misses, but the name usually comes in right around expectations with few surprises. Suffice it to say analysts have a good read on the company. Analysts are looking for a consensus of $0.66 earnings per share. I am looking for revenues of $42.25 billion, slightly ahead of the consensus $42.1 billion. The earnings figure will depend on both the ability of the company to of course hit sales but also manage expenses. And to reiterate, I will be watching closely cash flows, both operational cash and free cash flow after capital expenditures.

Enjoy your weekend.

Note from the author: Christopher F. Davis has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." He also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.