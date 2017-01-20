Short-Term Outlook For Natural Gas

An above-average pace of storage withdrawals is likely during late January and February.

It appears to be an easy time to be a natural gas bull. No recovery in production is visible, despite higher natural gas prices. In December, the production drop was as much as in October (almost a 3% decline YoY). The pace of the decline rose to almost 4% YoY in the last weekly data. This is quite surprising.

In November, when the weather was warm and the price was below $3/mcf, traders' overreaction was obvious. According to NOAA's model in November, this winter should be an extremely warm one. When December came, expectations changed and natural gas prices rallied. Now, the price is not so attractive after a correction from the $4/mcf level. However, the stats look so bullish that price levels closer to $3/mcf could be another great opportunity to make very profitable long trades in natural gas this winter.

More Exports

Natural gas exports will have a huge impact this year. Exports could surpass imports for several months, not a pair of weeks like last November.

Source: EIA, OPIS PointLogic Energy, an IHS Company

Source: EIA

An increase in exports in 2017 is supported by the completion of 1) the second stage of Sabine Pass LNG, and 2) as much as four U.S. pipeline projects to Mexico.

1) Sabine Pass New Trains

For Sabine Pass train 3 and train 4, substantial completions are expected in the second quarter (mid-year) and third quarter, respectively.

Source: Cheniere Energy 3Q 2016 earnings call presentation

2) Pipelines to Mexico

There is no deficit in spare pipeline capacity to increase export volumes to Mexico, and more pipelines are expected to come online in the next two years. According to the EIA:

In the next three years, U.S. pipeline capacity into Mexico will nearly double. In 2017, four U.S. pipeline projects under construction-Roadrunner (Phase II), Comanche Trail, Presidio Crossing (also called Trans-Pecos), and Nueva Era-totaling 3.5 Bcf/d, will supply natural gas to new natural gas-fired power plants in the states of Chihuahua, Nuevo Leon, Sonora, and Sinaloa. By the end of 2018, two additional pipelines-KM Mier-Monterrey and Neuces-Brownsville-totaling 3.3 Bcf/d, are projected to begin exporting natural gas to Mexico's Northeast and Central regions, mainly from the Eagle Ford play in southern Texas.

Less Production

Natural gas production has been declining for nine months in a row on a YoY basis, and January could be the 10th month. According to OPIS Pointlogic and IHS company, in the week ended Jan. 11 production decreased by about 3.8% compared to the same time last year.

Source: EIA, OPIS PointLogic Energy, an IHS Company

Weak La Nina

A weak La Nina after an El Nino looks quite bullish for natural gas from a historic point of view, given the low temperatures in January/February/March on average.

As per Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist for The Weather Company:

These weak-Nina-after-Nino aggregates have captured the monthly evolution and shape of October-December reasonably well so far...

Source: NOAA, Todd Crawford

However, the start of this year has not been cold so far:

Natural Gas Heating Degree Days

(click to enlarge)

Source: NOAA

There are expectations among meteorologists of the weather turning cold in late January and into February, according to the latest article by Jon Miller at PropaneBuzz.com:

This shows the progression of what the American model as 'seen' for February. The image in the upper left was its February projection back on Jan. 6. Proceed left to right, then line by line and note the bottom right projection for February, which was from computer model runs on Saturday … that is quite the change!

Source: NOAA

On Dec. 15, NOAA predicted warm weather in January/February/March. It might not look so gloomy now given the change in the last model's predictions for February. According to NOAA's model from November, this winter was supposed to be an extremely warm one. When December came, expectations changed and natural gas prices rallied.

NOAA's 2017 Winter and Summer Forecasts

Source: NOAA

Reducing Oversupply

An above-average pace of storage withdrawals is likely during late January and February. In the second half, Sabine Pass LNG second-stage completion will have a considerable effect on storage levels.

Source: EIA, author estimates

Bottom Line

Price levels closer to $3/mcf could be another great opportunity to make a very profitable long trade in natural gas this winter. The price will hardly return below $3/mcf this year (in my opinion, there are still more chances to go above $4/mcf).

Obviously, it is an interesting time to play time spreads in natural gas futures, particularly long March futures (NGH7) and short April futures (NGJ7). March futures are unusually trading at a discount to April futures.

Source: Bloomberg

There are also natural gas ETFs to trade, such as UNG, BOIL, GAZ, and KOLD.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Please do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.