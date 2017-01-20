Apple: Renewing Mac Focus In The New Year

Market research indicates that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Mac unit sales declined substantially in 2016 worldwide, and even declined faster than the PC industry as a whole. This situation started to turn around in Q4 with sales of the new MacBook Pro, but Apple still has more work to do on the rest of the Mac lineup. CEO Tim Cook has stated that Apple has "great desktops in our roadmap." Fortunately, for Apple, those desktops (as well as other MacBooks) are likely to appear in 2017, rekindling consumer interest and Mac sales.

Source: Apple

Re-focus

One of the interesting aspects of the Apple-related market research that comes out during earnings season is the timing of the reports. Gartner and IDC release their PC unit shipments ahead of Apple's earnings report, but they always wait until after Apple's report to issue their research on smartphone unit sales. It's clear that they use Apple's iPhone shipment data to anchor their numbers. That's how important the iPhone has become.

In the PC world, the Mac is much less so, and 2016 was not kind to the Mac. Both Gartner and IDC agree that for the year, Mac unit shipments declined faster than the PC industry as a whole. According to IDC, Mac shipments in 2016 declined by 9.8% y/y to 18,446, putting Apple in fifth place among global PC makers. Overall, PC unit shipments declined by 5.7% y/y.

Gartner is in pretty close agreement, with unit shipments declining by 8.7% to 18,612. The good news is that the new MacBook Pros appear to have reversed the trend somewhat in Q4. Gartner shows 2.4% y/y growth for the Mac, while IDC shows a 0.9% decline. The spread between the two research firms illustrates the level of uncertainty in their results. Probably, the Q4 Mac unit shipments will come in approximately flat y/y with about 5,300 unit shipments.

The decline in Mac unit sales this year was not entirely Apple's fault, as there were extenuating circumstances, and I'll get to this further in the article. But first, I wanted to touch upon some developments related to the issue of Mac product focus within Apple.

Following Consumer Reports' (CR) "not recommended" rating of the MacBook Pro in December, I had written an article about the apparent lack of focus on the Mac product line. I cited Consumer Reports' findings of erratic battery life in the MacBook Pro as an example.

A couple of weeks later, Apple chose to mitigate the PR damage done by the CR's findings by calling CR's testing methods "flawed". In the same breath, Apple acknowledged that CR's tests had uncovered an "obscure and intermittent bug". Aren't they always?

When the bug was fixed and CR retested the MacBook Pros, they passed with flying colors. The important point here is that CR didn't change its test procedure for the re-test. There was nothing "flawed" about the test procedure, and Apple's trashing of CR was unjustified. For those who are interested, CR provides an in-depth explanation of the test procedure.

I had pointed to the test results as a symptom of a larger problem at Apple, which is lack of product management visibility at the level of Cook's direct reports (his executive team). At this level, there's no one present who answers directly to Cook who is in charge of any of Apple's products. I still think that needs to change, and that it has contributed to the apparent lack of attention that the Mac is getting.

Extenuating Circumstances

While it's easy to bemoan the lack of upgrades in 2016 of desktop Macs, in many cases, there has been no meaningful upgrade path available. The retina display iMacs are a great example. All of the retina display iMacs feature industry-leading 4K and 5K displays with wide color gamut, so there was no real improvement to be had in the displays.

All the retina display iMacs feature Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CPUs fabricated on Intel's most advanced 14 nm process. The 21" iMac uses an older Broadwell processor, while the 27" iMacs use new Skylakes. There probably wasn't much value in upgrading these to Intel's Kaby Lake series, which feature only very incremental performance improvements.

Apple is probably waiting for Intel's 10 nm processors, which can be expected to offer higher performance with lower power consumption. This combination would afford a significant redesign of the iMacs to even thinner, lighter form factors. But until Intel releases the chips, Apple's hands are tied. As I've stated previously, I expect Intel's 10 nm processors to roll out sometime by mid-year.

Lack of suitable new GPUs also curtailed the possibility of an upgrade to iMac in 2016. The 27" iMacs run AMD (NYSE:AMD) Radeon R9 M380, M390, and M395 GPUs. Apple uses these, which are designed for notebook applications, in order to minimize the size of the iMac. These GPUs are not the latest Polaris architecture GPUs, but use older architectures such as Tonga and the now almost obsolete 28 nm TSMC (NYSE:TSM) process.

As with Intel processors, Apple didn't have much of an upgrade path for the GPUs in 2016. AMD came out with an R9 M400 series in May, but as AnandTech disclosed, these were really rebadgings of previous R9 M300 series GPUs similar to what Apple was already using.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) appears to have abandoned the notebook GPU market, only making its desktop Pascal GPUs available for notebook use. These, of course, would be totally impractical in Apple's ultra-sleek MacBook Pros.

AMD didn't have any Polaris-based notebook GPUs available until it announced (simultaneously with the MacBook Pro announcement) the Radeon Pro 400 series used in the MacBook Pro. In retrospect, it now seems that the delay in the release of the MacBook Pros was probably due to the availability of the AMD GPUs.

While the Radeon Pro 400 series offered acceptable performance for the MacBook Pro, it probably wasn't deemed suitable for an iMac. Apple is probably waiting for AMD's next generation Vega GPUs, due by mid-year.

So things look good for a mid-year refresh of iMac, and we'll probably see a refreshed Mac Mini and possibly the Retina MacBook, but the future of the Mac Pro is in doubt. The Mac Pro may be a good example of innovation that doesn't succeed in the marketplace, but I hope the Pro gets an upgrade too.

Investor Takeaway

Until the MacBook Pros came out, there just wasn't much to get excited about in the Mac product family, and it showed in the sales figures. With new CPUs and GPUs, as well as redesigned externals, Mac unit sales will probably resume outgrowing the PC industry.

I expect a halo effect from the 10th anniversary iPhone to boost Mac sales as well. Along with the new iPhone, we'll also see new iPads by September if not before, and an all-new Apple Watch by year's end. The new products should put Apple over the previous high watermark of fiscal 2015 in terms of revenue and earnings.

I'm starting to feel more optimistic about 2017, but I'll restrain my enthusiasm until after the fiscal 2017 Q1 earnings report comes out on January 31. I remain long Apple and recommend it as a buy for investors with a 3-5 year investment horizon.

Just a reminder: there's still time to sign up for free access to the DIY Investing Summit. The DIY Investing Summit is a joint project of Seeking Alpha and SA Contributor Brian Bain. The Summit brings together 25 of the top SA contributors, including myself, for in-depth interviews with tips for successful investing in 2017. Normally, the Summit requires a fee, but you can get free access by clicking on the link here.

This is a limited time offer, so please don't wait too long to listen to your favorite SA contributors on the Summit. Thanks for reading, and good luck in the new year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.