Shell Midstream: Price Remains Compelling Versus Peers

For investors who want immediate income, this isn't for you. For investors looking for 20% distribution growth for the next three to four years, this is your pick.

It has been roughly eight months since I last touched on Shell Midstream (NYSE:SHLX) back in May, and it really has been a mixed bag for me. The company has been plagued by two weak quarters, driven by some unexpected bad luck (Colonial Pipeline explosions) and unexpected decreases in shipped volumes on some assets (primarily Zydeco). Nonetheless, I am happy how I navigated into building my stake in the company, via getting placed into shares via puts in October, and increasing my position in November as concerns around Colonial and long-term oil pricing reached a fever pitch.

With that said, it has been a ho-hum call. Shell Midstream is down since my initial research, despite where my personal cost basis might lie. Meanwhile, competitors have recovered nicely over the past eight months, with most in the sector seeing 20% or more increases in equity value, from industry giants like Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to more high-risk plays like Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TEGP). Still, there is a compelling story here that remains in place - one that is more favorable today than it was eight months ago.

Material Acquisitions

Shell Midstream has been busy on the acquisition/dropdown front during the second half of the year. Having Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) as a sponsor ensures a continuous stream of high quality assets, especially given the sponsor's divestiture plans:

In May, the company acquired additional interests in Zydeco, Bengal and Colonial. Shell Midstream now almost fully owns Zydeco (92.5%) and now is a majority owner of Bengal (50%), which means it will be consolidated on the balance sheet. Acquired at 8.8x 2017 EBITDA for $700M. In July, the company acquired a 2.62% interest in Explorer Pipeline, which is a new asset that transports refined crude products (gasoline, fuel oil, jet fuel), much like Colonial, from the Gulf Coast to Illinois. Shell Pipeline owns a 35.97% interest, so expect further dropdowns of ownership interests in Explorer. This was widely expected, and the deal was funded with cash; just a small acquisition to build a base for the future. In September, the company acquired an additional 20% interest in the Mars pipeline and a 49% interest in Odyssey Pipeline. Purchase price was $350M, or 8.4x 2017 EBITDA. In December, Shell Midstream acquired a 10% interest in Proteus, 10% interest in Endymion, and 1% interest in Cleopatra from BP (NYSE:BP). These assets all support the Appomattox platform in the Gulf, an upcoming mega project in the Gulf. Total consideration was $42M or 7.7x 2017 EBITDA.

This shows how active management has been in searching out deals (even via third party) and the favorable valuations the company has been able to pick up assets for. The vast majority of the pipeline sector continues to trade at high valuations of EBITDA: Kinder Morgan at 14x, Shell Midstream at 18x (once adjusting for non-consolidated income). Dropping down (or acquiring, as they did from BP) at 8-8.5x EBITDA is immensely accretive. Every one of these assets was guided to being immediately accretive to earnings per share, even given that the majority of recent buys were funded via secondary offerings of common stock (management has only recently shifted to debt, likely due to grumpiness from shareholders). All told, these assets will add more than $100M in EBITDA to fiscal 2017 results, which will likely generate some excellent distributable cash flow growth.

Gulf of Mexico Remains Attractive

For all the investor complaints about Shell Midstream's continued emphasis on Gulf of Mexico assets, the company's recent hiccups have all revolved around onshore issues related to the movement of refined crude products. I think it is important to remember that production in the Gulf does not fluctuate much, even during periods of low oil prices; these are high fixed cost operations that once online, stay online. Most projects are on five to ten-year development cycles, and were put into place in some cases before the recent rise and collapse of oil. These large projects continue to come online. Stampede, Big Foot and Appomatox are all 100,000 bbl/day production projects that are set to start production between 2017 and 2019. Importantly, while many are on other alternative new pipelines, generally these will all tie into existing Shell Midstream assets at some point on the way back to shore (supporting higher throughput). Beyond that, the industry continues to put in place fit-for-purpose platforms and tie-backs, which build off infrastructure in proven fields (Ursa, Magnolia). There is a reason why the EIA continues to forecast production growth in the Gulf of Mexico:

Gulf of Mexico production is forecast to average 1.7 million b/d in 2017, an increase of 0.1 million b/d from 2016, and then increase to 1.9 million b/d in 2018. The anticipated expansion of the Tahiti field (in the Gulf of Mexico) and start of production from the Horn Mountain Deep field in 2017 and the Big Foot and Stampede projects in 2018, along with other projects that will begin operations in 2017 and 2018, are expected to contribute to the increase in the Gulf's production.

In my opinion, investors are safer investing in Gulf assets than they are on in companies with significant onshore pipeline assets, despite what many perceive to be higher risk due to misunderstanding the nature of the business.

Distribution Growth Remains On Track

Management has clarified its distribution stance since my initial research, moving away from the vagueness of "top tier distribution growth" to clarifying the numbers specifically. 20% annual growth is the target, which points to $0.38/share in quarterly distributions by the end of 2018 using the last distribution as a base, or $1.52/share annualized. That's enough for a 5% yield on cost given where the common shares are trading today.

This roadmap is supported by recent increase in activity. The company has been bumping the dividend each quarter, with a 5.5% increase in October and a 5% increase just a few days ago in 2017. I'm sure many reading this might say: "I can get a 5% distribution today!" and that is true. However, the reality is Shell Midstream could support a raise to those levels already; the company booked $201M in free cash flow through Q3 2016 (despite above average capital expenditure costs due to Colonial Pipeline explosions), versus just $126M in cash distributions.

Management has committed to eventually moving towards the standard 1.1x distribution coverage that has propagated the pipeline industry with time. Until then, cash retention will likely be dedicated in the short term for funding deal-making.

Takeaway

At the end of the day, this is a growth play. Always has been, and it will continue to be so. Almost certainly, Shell Midstream five years from today is going to be a much different operation than it is now. In my opinion, it will likely be one of the ten largest pipeline operators in the United States by that time, up there with Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP). Deal size is likely only going to get bigger as management puts on its big boy pants, particularly given the still ravenous appetite of the market for secondary offerings and corporate debt (see Dominion Midstream's (NYSE:DM) recent massive $1.72B dropdown of Questar). Royal Dutch Shell's continued need to raise capital to pay down debt in a still painful oil and natural gas environment will continue to force its hand to dropping down pipeline assets quickly and at attractive prices, particularly since demand for exploration acreage remains weak. For those with some patience, Shell Midstream remains a strong option for investors looking for quality midstream assets being overseen by a strong management team.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.