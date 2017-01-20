Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding's (KONE) on Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:KONE)

Wang Fang

Hello everyone. Thank you operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today for Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions’ fiscal year 2016 earnings conference call. The Company distributed its fiscal year 2016 earnings release on Wednesday, January 18th during the non-trading time. Our call today is hosted by Ms. Li Wu, Company's Chief Financial Officer, and me.

Before we continue, please note that the discussion today contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of the year of 1995, including certain plans, expectations, goals, and the projections. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. The factors including those described under the heading Risk Factors in Company’s files dated May 14th, the year of 2010 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call, and are subject to change at any time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by the applicable law or regulations.

Now, let’s move to our financial performance for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016. We are a China based developer and provider of mobile enterprise solutions. We generated revenue in two ways; from customized software, middleware and applications for various public and private service agencies, which we identify as software solution sales. And from packaged solutions that, including both software and hardware in automation pragmatics for transferring in the manufacturing sector, which we identify as wireless system solution sales.

In the year ended September 30, 2016 we experienced a significant contraction in our software solution business, and our wireless system solutions business. While the business conditions are going down rapidly with this strong competition in our wireless system solution business. There are also a growing number of small service providers compete very aggressively. A price, which inactivity affected our ability to win the new contracts; so thereafter our revenues decreased by 86.5% to approximately $1.2 million in the year ended September 30, 2016 for approximately $8.8 million in the year ended September 30, 2015.

Our revenue from software solution sales decreased by 54.4% to approximately $0.06 million in the year ended September 30, 2016 from approximately $0.14 million in the year ended September 30, 2015. As a percentage of total revenue, software solution sales increased from 1.5% to 5.2%. Our revenue from wireless system solution sales decreased by 87% to approximately $1.1 million in the year ended September 30, 2016 from approximately $8.7 million in the year ended September 30, 2015. As a percentage of total revenue, wireless system solution revenue decreased from 98.5% to 94.8% of our total revenue.

Our cost of sales decreased by 82.4% to approximately $1 million in the year ended September 30, 2016 from approximately $5.6 million in the year ended September 30, 2015. As a percentage of our total revenues, our cost of sales increased to 82.9% of revenues in the year ended September 30, 2016 from 63.7% of our total revenues in the year ended September 30, 2015. The decrease in cost of sales was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenue from our both business.

Cost of sales for software decreased by 34.4% to approximately $0.04 million in the year ended September 30, 2016 from approximately $0.06 million in the year ended September 30, 2015, representing 4% and 1.1% of our total cost of sales, and 64.5% and 44.9% of our software revenue in the fiscal years ended September 30, 2016 and the year of 2015, respectively. Cost of sales for wireless system solutions decreased by 82.9% to approximately $0.9 million in the year ended September 30, 2016 from approximately $5.6 million in the year ended September 30, 2015, representing 96% and 98.9% of total cost of sales, and 83.9% and 64% of wireless system solution revenues in the fiscal years ended September 2016 and 2015 respectively.

Our total gross profit decreased by 93.6% to approximately $0.2 million in the year ended September 30, 2016 from approximately $3.2 million in the year ended September 30, 2015. Our total gross margin was 17.1% and 36.3% in the years ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 of total revenue, respectively. The decrease of gross margin was primarily due to national slowing down economy, which resulted in the overall decrease in industry profit margin.

Our gross profit for software solution sales decreased by 70.7% to approximately $22,000 in the year ended September 30, 2016 from approximately $75,000 in the year ended September 30, 2015. Our gross margin for software solutions sales decreased to 35.5% in the year ended September 30, 2016 from 55.1% in the year ended September 30, 2015. Our gross profit for wireless system solution sales decreased by 94.2% to approximately $0.2 million in the year ended September 30, 2016 from approximately $3.1 million in the year ended September 30, 2015.

Our gross margin for wireless system solutions decreased to 16.1% in the year ended September 30, 2016 from 36% in the year ended September 30, 2015, which is attributable to the lower margin of some of the wireless projects.

Our selling and the marketing expenses decreased by 12.4% to approximately $0.13 million in the fiscal year 2016 from approximately $0.15 million in fiscal year of 2015, which are representing 11.2% and 1.7% of our revenue for the year ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 respectively. Selling and marketing expenses consisted primarily of compensation and the benefit in expenses, which are relating to our sales and a marketing personnel, the travel and the communication expenses, and selling and marketing related office expenses.

The decrease in sales and marketing expenses was directly result of Company’s cost to control decision to reduce the relative marketing and travelling expenses, coping with the decreasing software solution market and the decreased lower cost. The lower demand for software solutions product is caused by the fact that most of our clients in our business sectors are government companies.

With the macro policy in China that controls the spending budget in governmental agencies less clients in such nature were inclined to buy value added software solutions.

Our general and administrative expenses decreased by 42.9% to approximately $1.9 million in the fiscal year 2016 from approximately $12.4 million in fiscal year 2015, which are representing [technical difficulty] 16.8% and 38% of our revenue for the year ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 respectively.

General and administrative expenses consist primarily of compensation and benefit expenses, which are relating personnel, other than our engineers and our sales and the marketing team members, depreciation and amortization expenses and overhead expenses. General and administrative expenses also include the legal and other professional fees, share-based compensation and other administrative costs. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in bad debt expenses, and we reduced the related labor cost.

We incurred a loss of $1.9 million in the year ended September 30, 2016, a 219.7% increase in such a loss from approximately loss of $0.6 million in the year ended September 30, 2015. The increase in loss from operations was mainly due to lower revenues from software solutions and wireless system solutions business.

Our net income, we incurred a net loss of $0.2 million in the year ended September 30, 2016 as compared to net income of approximately $1 million in the year ended September 30, 2015. Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.11 in the year ended September 30, 2016 comparing to the income per share $0.73 in the year before. The number of weighted average ordinary shares outstanding was 1,405,000 for the years ended September 30, 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Now, I want to talk about our balance sheet. As of September 30, 2016, we had working capital of approximately $2.7 million including cash of approximately $1.2 million.Net cash used in operating activities was approximately $0.8 million for the year ended September 30, 2016 as compared to $2.3 million for net cash provided by operating activities one year before.

Net cash used in investing activities for the year ended September 30, 2016 was approximately $22,000 as compared to $1,000 for the year ended September 30, 2015. Net cash used in financing activities during the fiscal year of 2016 was approximately $0.7 million as compared to $3.7 million for the fiscal year of 2015. As a result of total cash activities, our net cash decreased by approximately $1.5 million from September 30, 2015 to September 30, 2016, and to approximately $1.4 million from September 30, 2014 to September 30, 2016.

Now let's move to our financial outlook. For the fiscal year ending September 30, 2017, our management expects revenue, the range of revenue, between $5 million and $8 million, and in the range of net income is between $0 million $0.5 million.

Now this concludes my speech, Operator? Thank you.

